DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has pledged over $300,000 to support earthquake relief efforts and improve access to clean water and medical aid in Myanmar and Thailand, following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction in central Myanmar and was strongly felt across the region, including in parts of Thailand. Communities in both countries have been affected, with many left without access to basic necessities.

Bybit donates over $300,000 to support earthquake relief in Myanmar and Thailand

Bybit's contribution has supported trusted local partners delivering critical aid on the ground, including emergency supplies, food, clean drinking water, and medical care. In Myanmar, support will be directed to Spring Development Bank, Myan Crypto, ANTS, and Bybit Myanmar, in collaboration with Sagaing Region Urgent Earthquake Relief Committee. These partners are providing urgent relief through water access, food distribution, community outreach, and blockchain-based financial assistance.

In Thailand, Bybit has been working with the Thai Red Cross Society, Poh Teck Tung Foundation, and Siriraj Foundation. The funding will help deliver emergency shelter, healthcare, rescue operations, and long-term recovery support for communities affected by the earthquake and its aftermath.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic disaster," said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit. "At Bybit, we believe in the power of community and the urgency of standing together during moments of crisis. We are honored to support the people of Myanmar and Thailand through partners who are working tirelessly to deliver life-saving aid."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit