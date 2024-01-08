DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce The CryptoArk Keynote address by Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO, scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024, at 8am UTC.

This highly anticipated event will also feature a multiple choice quiz, offering a chance to win a 20 USDT trading bonus for both new and existing users. Furthermore, attendees can submit their questions to Ben via QR code. Five people who ask the best questions will be awarded a 200 USDT trading bonus.

Bybit CEO Gives Keynote Speech on the Week of Historic BTC ETF Decision

The keynote, aligning with Bybit's vision for #TheCryptoArk, will showcase the company's significant achievements in 2023, along with insights into the future of the digital asset industry. The address will feature top thought leaders from Bybit who will each share their insights on everything from AI trading to crypto options.

The keynote will spotlight Bybit's exponential growth, marked by reaching over 20 million users in five years, launching 93 new products, and supporting 96 blockchains for deposits and withdrawals. In addition, the event will delve into the secrets behind Bybit's eightfold increase in spot volume and rise to the number three slot in crypto derivatives.

Ben will talk about his commitment to high compliance standards, including developments in South Africa and the Netherlands. Attendees will also gain insights into Bybit's platform improvements aimed at increasing transaction volume capacity, enhancing API connectivity, and AI trading tools.

"This keynote is a platform for engaging with the heartbeat of the crypto world," said Ben. "It's an opportunity to understand the trends, challenges, and opportunities that will shape Bybit's future strategy, namely, bringing a new decentralized wallet to the wider market, onboarding institutions, and further rolling out our Bybit card."

