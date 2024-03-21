DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is again hard at work with the TON Foundation. This collaboration introduces a new reward program, bringing TON's vision of mainstream cryptocurrency adoption to Bybit Card users.

Bybit Card Now Earns Exclusive Toncoin Rewards in Latest Collaboration

Bybit Card is one of Web3's best real-world tools, and now it's adding Toncoin (TON) to its list of five cryptos, which can be spent on straightforward, ordinary purchases or used at ATMs globally. Subject to terms and conditions , Bybit is offering a 7% cashback in Toncoin for every purchase made with Toncoin using the Bybit Card.

Bybit invites cardholders to take ownership of their digital assets by selecting TON as their preferred currency, enabling them to participate in this offer without additional registration. This simplifies the process, ensuring that rewards are credited directly to users' accounts within five working days. The total rewards pool available each month is set at 5,000 Toncoin, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a five Toncoin per user limit ensuring a fair and equitable allocation for all participants.

"As leaders in the crypto space, we are always looking to collaborate with top projects to enhance crypto markets and bring value to our users," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are committed to providing easy access to crypto via our Bybit Card, further bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy."

"We at TON Foundation are driven by a simple mission: to put crypto in every pocket," said Jack Booth, Chief Marketing Officer of TON Foundation. "This collaboration with Bybit pulls our goal closer to reality by making crypto accessible to everyone. By introducing this program to a wider audience, Bybit is making TON a practical medium of exchange anywhere a Bybit Card is swiped. This initiative can make TON a part of everyday life, which is truly exciting for our community."

This announcement follows closely behind Bybit's previous collaboration with TON: the Bybit x TON Odyssey, offering TON-based giveaways and exclusive staking opportunities. This series of partnerships highlights Bybit's continuous effort to innovate and provide value-added services to its community, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the digital asset exchange sector.

