DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to launch the Bybit Card in Argentina , empowering users to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital finance and everyday transactions.

Bybit Card Launches in Argentina, Delighting Users with a 10,000 ARS Bonus and More

To celebrate the launch, Bybit Card is offering exciting welcome packs. Upon applying for a Bybit Card, users will receive a generous 10,000 ARS card bonus. Users can also take advantage of up to 10% cashback on all expenses. For more information on the card benefits, visit this page . Existing Card holders who add their card to major local payment platforms such as Mercado Pago and so on will also enjoy an additional 10% cashback on all purchases made using the Bybit Card.

"The introduction of Bybit Card to Argentina signifies an important milestone for both Bybit and the local community. Argentina's rapid growth in digital assets has created a demand for innovative solutions that enhance financial inclusivity and convenience," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "We are excited to bring the Bybit Card to Argentina, offering our users a unique opportunity to benefit from the growth of digital assets while enjoying the convenience of everyday spending."

The Bybit Card blends the world of digital finance with everyday transactions, offering users a seamless spending experience. For more information about the Bybit Card and how to apply, visit this page .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit