DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of its most generous spending rewards program for globe-trotting Bybit Card holders to date, challenging users to explore five countries for a chance to unlock up to 30,000 USDT in prizes.

Crypto Meets Wanderlust

Bybit Card Launches Epic Global Crypto Challenge for Travellers with Top Prize Valued at 30K USDT

Since its inception, the Bybit Card has been expanding its global footprint and use cases across geographies. The crypto-native solution unlocks ultimate crypto convenience for over 2 million cardholders worldwide online and offline within Mastercard's network of 150 million merchants. Its exponential growth has culminated in a versatile and rewarding Bybit Card experience for the adventurous.

From Sep 22 to November 22, 2025, the "Travel Far, Win Big" campaign elevates everyday crypto spending to a passport to extraordinary rewards. Whether users are savoring street food in Seoul, shopping in Sydney, or exploring the bustling markets of Manila, every eligible transaction brings them closer to memorable prizes for a lifetime.

The Global Spender Challenge invites the most adventurous cardholders to make their mark across five destinations: Mainland China, Australia , South Korea , Vietnam , and the Philippines . Participants must complete transactions in all five countries, make at least one Bybit Pay transaction, and accumulate $1,000 in total spending to compete for the grand prize of 30,000 USDT .

Eligible users may register for the event after logging into their Bybit Card account, making it an ideal time for crypto enthusiasts to join the platform and start their spending journey.

The total prize pool includes over $55,000 USDT plus premium travel rewards and covers merchant categories including transport, fashion, restaurants, beauty and wellness, and travel – from local eateries to premium airline bookings with major carriers like Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Cathay Pacific.

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

Crypto convenience : seamless spending in crypto , and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

: seamless spending in , and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders. No annual fees , up to 10% cashback and up to 8% APR on balances.

, and on balances. Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally

100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally Multi-asset support: USDC, USDT, BTC and more.

The promotion is on a first-come, first served basis for a limited time only. Terms and conditions apply. For full benefits and more exclusive rewards, users may explore: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

