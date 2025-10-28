DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a new educational initiative with Master Trading Academy (MTA), a fast-growing crypto education and trading community in Sri Lanka. Accepting application now until November 17, 2025, the program will benefit eligible participants of select MTA courses with a focus on crypto trading fundamentals, practical knowledge and tools, and risk management.

Bybit Bridges Crypto Financial Knowledge Gap with Master Trading Academy in Sri Lanka

With a shared vision to advance blockchain awareness and inclusive knowledge transfer for crypto enthusiasts in Sri Lanka, Bybit has joined forces with MTA to sponsor 120 students on their learning journey, committing to up to 120 USDT per course in fee subsidies.

The exclusive Diploma in Cryptocurrency Trading & Market Analyst Mastery program delivers in-depth coverage of key concepts in blockchain technology, financial market basics, research and analytical skills, and practical knowledge of trading platforms. The program integrates technical analysis with trading psychology principles, offering a complete framework for both novice and experienced traders.

Program Highlights

Quality Assurance : Spearheaded by the MTA learning community, the localized program will address key topics in blockchain, cryptocurrencies , trading, and asset safety from basic to advanced levels.

Upskilling and Certification: The courses follow MTA's tradition of offering practical and actionable insights tailored for real trading scenarios, and empowers participants to expand their research skills and knowledge base. Complete with enrollment requirements and certification for the completion of studies, the exclusive MTA course supported by Bybit is designed to uplift traders in an increasingly complex market.

The courses follow MTA's tradition of offering practical and actionable insights tailored for real trading scenarios, and empowers participants to expand their research skills and knowledge base. Complete with enrollment requirements and certification for the completion of studies, the exclusive MTA course supported by Bybit is designed to uplift traders in an increasingly complex market. Flexible Access: Participants will enjoy the benefits of real-time interactions in remote classes via Zoom as well as on-demand access to the recordings in a 6-month viewing period.

Course Structure

The courses will be conducted in three batches, starting on November 20, 2025, December 23, 2025, and January 21, 2026 respectively.

Duration: 7 hours of classes per week for 3 months

Class size: 40 students per cohort

"Bybit and MTA have just concluded a successful crypto trading bootcamp and competition in Sri Lanka. The Bybit x MTA collaborative initiative in crypto education marks the beginning of another chapter of our partnership," said Nazar Tymoshchuk, Regional Manager at Bybit. "We share the belief that resources and education should be accessible to more people who want to build a career in or simply want to learn more about the emerging digital economy, and we are working towards turning this into a reality with the new initiative."

"MTA has delivered over 100 sessions to over 1,500 students in Sri Lanka and built a closely-knitted community of over 20,000 members. The partnership with Bybit offers a platform for our potential students to get on board the latest trends in crypto, receive hands-on training, and connect with the global crypto community in the Bybit ecosystem," said Gayan Abeyrathna, Director and Investment Advisor at MTA.

Terms and conditions apply. To qualify, applicants may be subject to a screening process to ensure fair opportunity. Interested parties may sign up here and request further information.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About MTA

Master Trading Academy (MTA) is Sri Lanka's leading trading education platform, offering a broad range of resources and training on forex and cryptocurrency markets. With an active trading community of over 20,000 members, MTA has hosted numerous workshops, live sessions, and mentorship programs aimed at equipping local traders with practical, actionable skills. Our mission is to empower individuals with financial literacy through immersive and accessible learning experiences.

