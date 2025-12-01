Bybit Announces Humanitarian Aid for Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Severe Flooding in Southeast Asia

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced an emergency humanitarian contribution to support communities affected by the devastating floods across Southeast Asia, with a primary focus on Sri Lanka--one of the hardest-hit countries following Cyclone Ditwah.

Over the past week, torrential rains and cyclone-driven winds have led to catastrophic flooding across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. The disaster has claimed more than 420 lives across the region, including 123 lives lost in Sri Lanka, with tens of thousands displaced and critical infrastructure severely damaged.

In response to this unprecedented crisis, Bybit is in touch with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to donate $100,000 in support of relief operations, emergency shelters, and essential supplies for affected families. This collaboration ensures that assistance reaches those who need it most and aligns with national priorities during this critical moment.

"Our hearts are with the people of Sri Lanka and the wider South Asian region during this time of immense loss," said Nazar Tymoshchuk, Bybit's Mini-Global Regional Manager. "As communities face the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, we stand in solidarity with them and are committed to contributing to relief and recovery efforts together with credible local partners such as the CBSL."

Sri Lanka alone has seen more than 44,000 people displaced, with widespread landslides, damaged transportation routes, and suspended public services. Rescue efforts continue as authorities race to reach stranded citizens, restore power and communications, and prevent further losses amid continued rainfall forecasts.

Bybit's contribution aims to support immediate necessities including food, clean water, medical aid, temporary housing, and rehabilitation programs. The company reaffirms its long-term dedication to supporting communities globally in times of crisis through meaningful action and collaboration.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit