Bybit and SATOS Join Forces to Welcome New Users with Exclusive USDT Offer

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, in partnership with Dutch crypto services provider SATOS, is excited to announce an exclusive welcome offer designed to reward new users for joining the platform.

Starting Dec. 8, 2023, new members in the Netherlands who sign up for Bybit powered by SATOS will have the opportunity to earn 10 USDT effortlessly, as a token of appreciation for embarking on their cryptocurrency journey with us.

The promotion, set to run until Dec. 31, 2023, aims to make the entry into the world of crypto trading more rewarding for newcomers. "We believe in making the crypto trading experience accessible and beneficial from the get-go," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our partnership with SATOS is about creating value for our users, and this welcome offer is just the beginning."

To participate, new users must register for the event during the promotional period, make a minimum deposit of €100 in Euro or Crypto within seven days of registering, and complete a spot trade. Once the deposit and trade requirements are met, Bybit will credit the 10 USDT reward directly to the user's account within 10 business days.

This initiative reflects Bybit's commitment to expanding its global presence and providing an unparalleled trading experience. It also underscores the company's focus on fostering a strong community in the burgeoning Dutch crypto market through strategic partnerships like the one with SATOS.

For more details on how to receive the welcome rewards and to register for the event, please visit Bybit's official website.

