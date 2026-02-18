By Burnac breaks ground on The Bedford, a luxury condominium residence at Davenport Road and Bedford Road

Groundbreaking marks the start of construction on a collection of elegantly appointed private residences paired with hotel-calibre services

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - By Burnac has commenced construction of The Bedford, a new 13-storey boutique condominium at 287 Davenport Road in Toronto's storied Yorkville-Annex neighbourhood. The Bedford pairs sophisticated architecture and design with a curated array of services and amenities that prioritize comfort, convenience, and privacy, while delivering generous, well-proportioned homes designed for real life in the city.

The Bedford Groundbreaking Photo. (CNW Group/By Burnac)

"We're proud to have reached this milestone for The Bedford," said Ted Burnett, President of By Burnac. "This is a deliberately limited collection, shaped by thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship. Every detail is being executed with timelessness in mind – the kind of quality and restraint that endures over time and rewards long-term ownership with exceptional value."

In a market where buyers have become increasingly selective and fewer new projects are being advanced, The Bedford's progression to construction underscores the strength of a differentiated offering built around what matters most: space, service, craftsmanship, and lasting quality, in a location that remains among Toronto's most desired.

The Bedford features architecture by Audax and interior design by Studio Paolo Ferrari. Inspired by the proportions and materiality of classic Parisian Haussmann architecture, the building is designed to complement the surrounding streetscape and pay tribute to the neighbourhood's character, while bringing a timeless, contemporary residential presence to the area.

"In today's environment, projects that move forward are the ones built on fundamentals that buyers actually care about," said Zachary Burnett, Vice President, Development, By Burnac. "With construction now underway, The Bedford will be a limited collection of true homes in the sky – generous, functional residences with proportions designed for real day-to-day living. Paired with hotel-calibre service and set on the quiet side of Yorkville, moments from the energy of the city, The Bedford enables residents to step out and walk to the vibrant amenities of Toronto and return home to a calm, private retreat."

The Bedford offers hotel-inspired services including 24-hour valet, concierge, and dedicated porter staff, complemented by upscale amenities for entertaining, and private wellness and fitness. "In partnership with The Forest Hill Group, we're delivering a service model that feels highly personal and thoughtfully managed," added Zachary Burnett. "From reservations and wellness bookings to the day-to-day details that make life easier, our focus is to provide a seamless and effortless resident experience."

To learn more about The Bedford and the limited residences remaining, prospective purchasers are invited to register at www.TheBedford.ca for a private appointment, or contact [email protected] or 1.416.546.5546.

ABOUT BY BURNAC:

By Burnac is a wholly owned family business headquartered in Toronto, Canada. From its inception in the 1990s through to becoming an industry leader in residential real estate today, our aim has always been the same: To create unique and distinctive buildings that incorporate striking design, technologically advanced construction, exceptional amenities and, above all, superior value.

SOURCE By Burnac

For further information: Jamie Sarner, [email protected], 416-546-5546