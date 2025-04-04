Buy-Low Foods, Nesters Market, and Save on Foods brand hummus recalled due to undeclared peanut Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Apr 04, 2025, 21:44 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Hummus
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Saskatchewan
Yukon
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article