Butterfield & Robinson Ushers in a New Era of Luxury Travel with Strategic Leadership Appointments

The pioneers in luxury active travel expand their executive team to drive innovation and global growth

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Butterfield & Robinson, a leader in luxury active travel for nearly 60 years, is ushering in a dynamic new chapter with recent appointments to its executive team across marketing, trip design and the traveller experience. These leadership changes underscore the company's commitment to innovation and growth as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, marked by the launch of a redesigned website focused on user experience and a new "Around the World in 60 Days" trip collection.

Mike Scarola, Kristi Elborne, Alexander Green

Under CEO Mike Scarola's leadership, Butterfield & Robinson continues to redefine luxury travel with a focus on meaningful impact in the regions the brand operates in and a reimagined sense of discovery. This growing executive team will help propel the brand into its next era while honouring its legacy of thoughtful, immersive travel.

"For nearly six decades, we've been designing exceptional journeys that connect people to the world and to each other in unforgettable ways," said Butterfield & Robinson CEO, Mike Scarola. "These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of luxury travel while remaining true to the creativity and curiosity that has always defined us. This is a pivotal moment for us as the world of travel is changing, and we intend to lead that evolution by shaping experiences that inspire today's traveller and generations to come."

Alexander Green joins Butterfield & Robinson as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a powerful blend of strategic, creative, and operational expertise to the role. With a deep understanding of brand building and customer connection at top Canadian companies, Alex most recently served as both CMO and CXO at Longo's, Canada's industry-leading grocery chain and well-respected entrepreneurial brand. Over his eight-year tenure, he led transformative work across digital engagement, customer loyalty, and lifestyle branding, guiding the company through a significant evolution while staying true to its roots.

His experience helping a beloved Canadian brand grow with integrity is especially meaningful as he joins Butterfield & Robinson, another iconic Canadian company with a proud legacy of excellence and innovation. Known for his ability to unlock growth through the alchemy of strategy, brand, and communications, Alex is energized by the opportunity to help shape the next era of Butterfield & Robinson. As CMO, he will focus on amplifying global brand presence and inspiring more travellers to discover the world of B&R, while amplifying the brand's unique voice in the luxury travel space.

"I'm excited to join Butterfield & Robinson at such a dynamic time in its journey," said Green. "Entrepreneurial businesses have shaped my approach, so I'm eager to bring that perspective to a storied global brand like B&R. This company has an extraordinary story to tell, and I look forward to expanding its reach and engaging with new audiences in fresh, meaningful ways."

Kristi Elborne has been appointed Chief Experience Officer, bringing both rich historical context and a fresh vision to the executive team. A long-time Butterfield & Robinson leader and creative force, Kristi spent over a decade shaping the company's trip design, regional development, and destination partnerships, helping define the hallmarks of the Butterfield & Robinson experience. Her career has since spanned senior leadership roles in luxury hospitality and real estate, including at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Great Gulf, where she led high-profile brand and marketing initiatives. In her new position at Butterfield & Robinson, Kristi brings a heightened focus and strategic oversight to Sales, Trip Design, and Traveller Experience. Her mission is to craft journeys that are profoundly human, richly immersive, and embody the spirit of discovery that has long defined Butterfield & Robinson.

"I'm excited to step into the newly created role with Butterfield & Robinson at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Elborne. "I'm looking forward to sharpening how we craft and deliver unforgettable travel experiences while staying true to what has always made B&R special, our people and our commitment to a truly personalized experience."

Kristi will be working closely with Eimear Duggan, who recently rejoined Butterfield & Robinson as Senior Director of Sales & Trip Design, to enrich the traveller experience. Eimear's return further strengthens the company's experience team with deep industry expertise and creative vision. She will be partnering with Christina Cain, Senior Director of Sales & Trip Design, to lead a global team of Experience Designers.

As Butterfield & Robinson looks beyond its 60-year legacy, this new chapter signals a bold step toward a future defined by innovation, sustainability, and deeper connection. With a renewed leadership team and a clear vision, the company is poised to redefine luxury travel—not just through where it takes people, but through how it makes them feel, creating experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable.

About Butterfield & Robinson

Butterfield & Robinson—the world's premier active travel company—designs extraordinary journeys to the world's most inspiring places. Crafted from the finest ingredients (exceptional lodgings, incomparable access, stellar wines and food, experienced guides and more than a few secrets), B&R's trips combine active adventure with unparalleled cultural immersion in the world's greatest destinations. Ways to travel include Small Group biking, walking or multi-active trips, or Bespoke itineraries planned by expert Experience Designers.

