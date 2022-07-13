BUTTE ENERGY ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

TSXV – BEN.H

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Butte Energy Inc. (TSXV: BEN.H) (the "Company") announces the grant of 4,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and charitable organizations at a price of $0.07 per share, exercisable for a period of 10 years, subject to TSXV approval.

On behalf of BUTTE ENERGY INC.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Tel: 604.609.6110