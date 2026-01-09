Burton Riders Debut 'From Burton to the World' Collection in Aspen & Laax

Limited Edition Drop Features Iconic Jake Burton Quotes on Snowboards, Apparel & Accessories

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Burton is proud to unveil 'From Burton to the World', a limited-edition collection of snowboards, apparel and accessories that feature iconic quotes by late Burton founder, Jake Burton Carpenter. Professional snowboarders sponsored by Burton will debut the collection as they compete in Aspen, Colorado and Laax, Switzerland this month, with global availability beginning February 3rd on Burton.com and at select flagship stores and retail partners worldwide.

From Burton to the World collection

"Jake built Burton on a simple belief: snowboarding brings people together," said Donna Carpenter, Burton Owner & Chair of the Board. "While we watch individual athletes compete, what Jake understood and what our riders embody is that snowboarding has always been about community. 'From Burton to the World' celebrates this spirit. Each board carries Jake's words, but more importantly, 'From Burton to the World' represents the passion snowboarders share on and off the mountain. This collection is a tribute to Jake's vision, which is now carried forward by riders around the world who continue to push the sport while staying true to its soul."

Jake's Words, Riders' Choice

Burton Team riders worked directly with designers to select the Jake Burton quotes that resonated most with them. The result: six bold, graphic snowboards in a vibrant color palette, each featuring history-making quotes in block print.

The Collection

'HAVE AS MUCH FUN AS POSSIBLE'

Ridden by: Oliver Martin (USA), Gaon Choi (Korea), Hiroto Ogiwara (Japan), Yiming Su (China), Mitsuki Ono (Japan), Nicola Liviero (Italy), Shaotong Wu (China) and Clemens Millauer (Austria).

'RIDING IS WHERE THE ENERGY COMES FROM & IT'S ALSO WHERE IT GOES'

Ridden by: Anna Gasser (Austria), Ayumu Hirano (Japan), Hanna Karrer (Austria), Reira Iwabuchi (Japan), Romain Allemand (France), Taiga Hasegawa (Japan) and Jakub Hrones (Czech Republic).

'HERE AT BURTON WE TAKE OUR FUN SERIOUSLY'

Ridden by: Brock Crouch (USA), Jiayu Liu (China), Jonas Hasler (Switzerland), Leon Vockensperger (Germany), Øyvind Kirkhus (Norway), Telma Sarkipajou (Finland), Dane Menzies (New Zealand), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand).

'THE BEST THING ABOUT SNOWBOARDING – IT'S NOT HOW YOU LOOK BUT HOW YOU FEEL'

Ridden by: Shuichiro Shigeno (Japan).

'BELIEVE IN SNOWBOARDING'

Ridden by: Kaishu Hirano (Japan).

'QUESTION: IS SNOWBOARDING A FAD? ANSWER: GET SERIOUS'

Ridden by: Cam Melville Ives (New Zealand), Clemens Millauer (Austria), Lu Yang (China), Mark McMorris (Canada) and Mari Fukada (Japan).

Supporting the Riders, Celebrating the Community

Burton is proud to support this incredible global community of riders who carry forward Jake's vision every time they drop in. Fans can celebrate alongside Burton riders and own a piece of snowboarding history with the 'From Burton to the World' collection of snowboards, apparel, and accessories--available in limited quantities worldwide beginning February 3rd on Burton.com and at select Burton flagship stores and retail partners.

