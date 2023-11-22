Presenting sponsor Concord Pacific returns for the 6th year to support those most in need in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - A beloved Burnaby holiday tradition returns to Burnaby Village Museum as Heritage Christmas, presented by Concord Pacific.

The event officially kicks off on November 25 and runs until January 5, featuring live entertainment, scavenger hunts and incredible light displays across the 10-acre complex in Deer Lake Park, one of the most beautiful areas of Burnaby. Families can also capture a cherished photo with Father Christmas on select dates.

Burnaby’s Heritage Christmas promises to light up the holiday season Credit: City of Burnaby (CNW Group/City of Burnaby)

Join us on December 2 at 6 pm for the special tree lighting ceremony for Bright in Burnaby and help support those in need this holiday season. All proceeds from carousel rides between 5 and 9 pm will support the Burnaby Christmas Bureau, with Concord Pacific doubling the joy by matching all donations.

The Heritage Christmas giving season continues during Concord Community Week from December 16 to 22. Snap a photo at the sleigh photo booth display with #ConcordPacific and Concord will donate $2 for each picture to Ryan's Rainbow, a volunteer-run emergency food outreach donation and distribution food bank located in Burnaby.

"For over 30 years, Concord Pacific has been committed to helping families in the communities we develop in. This holiday season, we're dedicated to supporting those most in need in the City of Burnaby," said Terry Hui, President and CEO, Concord Pacific.

Admission to Heritage Christmas is free and carousel rides are $2.52 plus tax.

"Burnaby is a wonderful place all year round, but our community truly shines brightest during the holiday season," said Mayor Mike Hurley. "For so many families, visiting Heritage Christmas is part of the magic of the holidays and it's even more special when we can support those in need as well."

Burnaby is the place to be this holiday season. Residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful lights in Burnaby's parks and public places, go swimming with Santa or have a blast at the Edmonds Festival of Lights. With so many exciting things to see and do in Burnaby, it's a great time to get out there and enjoy the magic of the season.

For a full list of Burnaby's holiday events, visit Burnaby.ca/HolidayFun

For b-roll of the 2019 Heritage Christmas, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRTATuRW-Os

Heritage Christmas full hours of operation:

November 25-December 17:

Tuesday to Friday: 1-5:30 pm

(closed Mondays)

Saturday and Sunday: 1-9 pm

December 19-January 5:

Open daily from 1-9 pm*

*Closed on December 24 and 25

*Open January 1

Thank you to our partners, Concord Pacific, Global BC and Miss604.

Learn More: Heritage Christmas

