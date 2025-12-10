Burnaby's First-Ever "12 Hours of Fitmas" Aims to Collect 300 Gifts for Local Kids

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Trainers in Christmas costumes take on a 12-hour workout with hourly challenges, prizes, and a live donation tracker to support the Burnaby Christmas Bureau

Kraken Fitness is turning fitness into holiday fun with a one-day, 12-hour Christmas workout on December 19, 2025 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, raising gift donations for the Burnaby Christmas Bureau and inviting the entire community to take part.

From 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, more than eight trainers will kick off the challenge together, dressed in festive Christmas costumes -- from Santa suits to elf outfits -- and will work out continuously (live on Instagram) while hosting a new fitness challenge every hour, offering prizes donated by local businesses.

Community members can stop by at any point to jump into a challenge, do their own workout, cheer on the trainers, or drop off a donation. All workouts are free, and no one is expected to stay for the full 12 hours. Guests can participate for a few minutes, one challenge, a full session, or simply donate a new, unwrapped gift to support local children this holiday season.

This year's goal is to collect 300 gifts for kids in need -- triple the number collected in previous years before the event existed. Donations will be tracked live on Instagram Stories, building excitement toward the final 7:00 PM countdown via @krakentraining .

"You don't need to be a gym person to take part. Come move a little, have some fun, and help make Christmas brighter for local kids," said Josko, founder of Kraken Fitness.

The event aims to create a festive, high-energy atmosphere, complete with holiday music, decorations, Christmas costumes, hourly challenges, and prize giveaways. The gym's doors will remain open all day to welcome clients, neighbors, families, and first-time visitors.

About Kraken Fitness

Kraken Fitness is a Burnaby-based personal training studio focused on helping "non-gym people" feel confident, supported, and successful in fitness through personalized coaching and a welcoming community atmosphere.

www.krakentraining.com