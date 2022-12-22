Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closed to users

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Dec 22, 2022, 13:23 ET

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users of upcoming closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for construction work during the following periods:

  • Wednesday, December 28, at 8 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am
    • pedestrian and cyclist pathways will be closed
  • Thursday, January 5, at 12 am to Monday, March 20, at 12 am
    • roadway will be closed

During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.

 Follow us on Twitter

 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada