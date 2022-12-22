Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closed to users

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users of upcoming closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for construction work during the following periods:

Wednesday, December 28 , at 8 am to Monday, March 20 , at 12 am

pedestrian and cyclist pathways will be closed

Thursday, January 5 , at 12 am to Monday, March 20 , at 12 am

roadway will be closed

During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]