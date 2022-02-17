BURFJORD JOINT TECHNICAL COMMITTE APPROVES $1.9 MILLION EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR 2022

President and CEO Patricio Varas stated "In these times of Covid restrictions and intermittent access to the projects we are pleased to report that Norden Crown was able to carry out drilling, ground and airborne geophysics and significant geological mapping and sampling to advance the Burfjord project. Drilling, geological and geophysical results have led the technical committee to put together an exciting exploration program that has potential for new discoveries of IOCG Copper mineralization. We are delighted to join our partners, Boliden, in approving this promising exploration budget."

Burfjord 2022 Exploration

Norden Crown together with partner Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden") have designed and approved an exploration program and budget totaling (CAD) $1,946,226 that provides for exploration drilling, exploration geophysics, surface geochemical sampling, mapping, and prospecting at the Burfjord Project, northern Norway. The objective of the 2022 exploration program is to test several existing drill stage targets on the property and to advance a series of targets to the delineation stage with drill testing.

Exploration Geophysics

UAV Airborne Magnetic Geophysics

Norden Crown will resume an airborne magnetic geophysical survey at Burfjord which was delayed due to Covid related access restrictions in 2021. A total of 250 line-kilometres of UAV airborne magnetic data will be collected over the northern half of the land position (total survey size: 860 line-kilometres). These data will help refine the Burfjord geological and structural framework and aid in target selection and target ranking.

Time-Domain Electromagnetic Geophysical Survey

A total of 5-time domain electromagnetic ("TEM") geophysical survey loops compliment the Phase I surveying done in 2019 (News Release August 23, 2020) which produced compelling drill targets. Data from Phase II will be used to generate additional conductive, copper prospective anomalies. Results (anomalies) from TEM surveys will aid in target selection and ranking.

Borehole EM Survey

Borehole EM Geophysics may be utilized as part of the 2022 drill program. Borehole EM Geophysics will utilize existing drill holes as well as new drill holes to identify conductive sulphide mineralization with the potential to host copper mineralization.

Soil Sampling

An extensive, high-resolution soil survey (portable XRF; 100 meter lines, 25 meter stations) is planned for the 2022 summer program. The planned survey includes a 3,000 sample orientation survey which may be followed by a property wide soil sampling initiative with the objective of producing high resolution multi-element geochemical anomalies for drill testing. These data are expected to also enhance existing geological and geophysical targets as well as areas of interest.

2022 Diamond Drilling

A total of 2,500 meters of diamond drilling is planned for 2022 with the objective of expanding the footprint of the copper mineralization discovered by the drill programs carried out in 2021. The drilling will also test new high priority TEM geophysical targets coincident with zones of copper mineralization on surface, accompanied by strong altered and brecciated rocks. Drill targets have been assembled and ranked but will be further refined based on the geological, geophysical, and geochemical data from the ongoing exploration programs.

Mapping, Sampling and Prospecting

A 45-day mapping, sampling and prospecting program will be conducted in 2022 with the objective of better defining geological controls, including structural and alteration distribution and density, advancing and ranking high-priority exploration targets at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). To earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits. High-grade copper-gold veins at Burfjord that were historically mined (pre 20th century) at reported cutoff grades of 3-5% Cu are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown and Boliden believe this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration target. Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta in Norway. During the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historic mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

About Norden Crown

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward–looking statements". Forward–looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the successful completion of the exploration program (consisting of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys) as discussed herein, the dates the various segments of the exploration program will commence, the duration of various segments of the exploration program, and the planned uses of the resulting data.

For further information: on Norden Crown please visit the Company website at www.nordencrownmetals.com or contact us at +1.604.922.8810 or [email protected]