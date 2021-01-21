Bureau Veritas expands food certification business in Canada with the acquisition of Orion's Food Auditing Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced the acquisition of Orion Assessment Services International Inc.'s Canadian food auditing business based in Toronto, ON. Orion delivers best-in-class food certification services to food manufacturers across Canada.

This strategic business acquisition gives Orion's food safety customers access to the broader suite of Bureau Veritas GFSI accredited and unaccredited services while ensuring the continued high quality standard of food auditing service they have come to expect from Orion. For Bureau Veritas, the Orion food safety business serves as a platform to expand its food certification presence in Canada and complements Bureau Veritas' US position in food auditing to provide a complete solution for North American food manufacturers. The geographic expansion of its food certification business in Canada also enhances Bureau Veritas' market leading food laboratory testing capabilities in the country.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Orion team to ensure continued delivery of a gold-standard service to Orion's outstanding food safety clients. Orion's focus on a customer-centric approach to food certification has helped to build a successful business and made it easy for us to find common ground. This strategic acquisition confirms our commitment to being a full-service food safety service provider in Canada and throughout North America." - Waylon Sharp, VP/COO – Food & Agri North America.

Mark Curtis, CEO Orion, stated, "Bureau Veritas has been the perfect partner for this important transition for our clients. We believe strongly Bureau Veritas' focus on food safety, commitment to client service and global reach will be of tremendous value to our customers now and in the future."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Theresa Anderson

+1 917 344 4593

[email protected]

SOURCE Bureau Veritas