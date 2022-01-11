wandaNEXT™ now provides the ability to monitor cleaning compliance and document quality through regularly scheduled audits along with its traffic monitoring, cleaning schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback and reporting capabilities. These new features enable scheduled task completion and quality checks that include image upload and a quality rating system to accurately record and document facility condition in real time. Audits are completed against specific cleaning and disinfecting protocols that correlate to risk assessments for each facility area.

"Now more than ever, facilities in critical environments such as education, long-term care and assisted living must verify and validate that cleaning and disinfecting is being done correctly and at the right intervals," said David Smith, Cleaning, Hygiene and Sanitation Director at Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. "We design specific cleaning protocols based on a ConfidentClean™ risk assessment for each area. Adhering to those protocols is vital and the new wandaNEXT™ compliance and audit features make it easy and convenient to assess, record, report and correct as required."

wandaNEXT™, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl Canada, is a cleaning program management software with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components such as traffic counting units and soap and paper dispensers. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system's audit function and real-time reporting gives Facility Managers a clear line of sight so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

"With the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, facility managers need to be absolutely confident that cleaning is being done properly and effectively," said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. "It's not only best practice, but fundamental to workplace health and safety - that's why wandaNEXT™ is such a critical component of our ConfidentClean™ closed-loop solution."

wandaNEXT™ has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States and Europe.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

