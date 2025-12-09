Bullpen Research Launches to Deliver Insight to Retail Investors and Expand Reach for Canadian-Listed Issuers

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Bullpen Finance, publisher of a rapidly growing Canadian markets newsletter called The Morning Meeting, today announced the launch of Bullpen Research, an equity research platform designed to help Canadian public companies connect with the digitally native investors driving discourse and trading volume in today's capital markets. Combining independent analysis, curated distribution, and transparent engagement metrics, Bullpen is built for a market where retail and high-net-worth investors are more influential than ever but are often underserved by traditional Investor Relations programs.

"Retail investors now hold a meaningful share of equities globally – especially in the small-cap space – yet most public companies still lack credible, scalable ways to reach them," said Eli Rodney, Founding Partner of Bullpen. "We built Bullpen to change that: to help companies get discovered and understood by serious investors through high-quality, independent research. Sophisticated issuers use data to optimize nearly every part of their business, but retail engagement remains a black box – fragmented, time-consuming, and hard to measure. Bullpen solves that too, acting as an always-on, fully managed retail solution with transparent reporting for executives and board members."

Through owned distribution and exclusive partnerships, Bullpen reaches over 150,000 retail investors. Its content is credible and consistent, resulting in engagement roughly 3x higher than industry averages.

"Our readers trust the work we do and are hungry for more, uniquely positioning us to tell a company's story," Rodney added.

Bullpen Research is authored by former bank research professionals whose work combines analytical rigor with digital fluency, and is designed to introduce, inform, and engage investors across channels. Clients receive a complete equity initiation, quarterly earnings updates, and coverage of major events in both digitally native and traditional formats. We also give management teams an avenue to speak to retail investors, personalize themselves, and showcase their industry expertise through informal virtual firesides.

Bullpen Research was developed in partnership with LodeRock Advisors, a top Canadian investor relations firm led by senior professionals from IR, equity research, institutional sales, and investment management.

"Investor discovery has fundamentally changed over the past decade, especially outside of traditional institutional channels," said Craig Armitage from LodeRock Advisors. "From our experience, IR programs perform best when they engage every audience with credible, accessible information. Bullpen delivers high-quality research with next-gen reach – meeting retail investors where they discover ideas today. It's a modern solution that helps issuers complement their institutional IR efforts, by creating retail visibility and trust at scale, while providing retail audiences with the information they need to get up the curve and stay informed."

