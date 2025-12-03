Bullfrog Power Launches Breakthrough Tokenized Environmental Certificates Pilot in Partnership with Staples Canada

Bullfrog Environmental Tokens provide a digitized solution for traceable and transparent environmental impact reporting

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bullfrog Power announces the launch of a pilot program for Bullfrog Environmental Tokens, a unique digital record that provides businesses with long-term traceability and enhanced reporting of their environmental impacts.

Staples Canada, a Bullfrog Power customer for over a decade, is participating in the pilot as the first company to adopt Bullfrog Environmental Tokens. They will be available to additional Bullfrog Power customers in 2026.

Bullfrog Power launches Bullfrog Environmental Tokens with long-standing partner Staples Canada (CNW Group/Bullfrog Power)

"Bullfrog Power continues to drive innovation in the clean energy space, and the launch of Bullfrog Environmental Tokens is the next breakthrough in our 20-year evolution of providing clean energy solutions to our customers," said Suha Jethalal, President of Bullfrog Power. "These Tokens are a game-changer in how our customers can digitally verify and report their environmental purchases with enhanced confidence and transparency."

About Bullfrog Environmental Tokens

Bullfrog Environmental Tokens build on Bullfrog Power's existing chain of custody tools -- such as Emissions Reduction Reports and Annual Green Energy Audits -- by introducing a secure, permanent, and publicly accessible digital certificate. These tokens represent Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) and offer a traceable record to report clean energy purchases. Each Bullfrog Environmental Token is uniquely linked to a verified set of environmental attributes, which is embedded in the token and remains accessible in perpetuity, ensuring full traceability and auditability.

About the Pilot

This pilot marks a significant advancement in clean energy verification and reporting. Staples Canada, a long-standing Bullfrog Power partner, is the first to adopt Bullfrog Environmental Tokens, reinforcing its lasting commitment to sustainability.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do. As one of Canada's leading retailers, with close to 300 store locations from coast-to-coast, we're proud to partner with Bullfrog Power in raising the bar for clean energy verification," said Brian McDougall, Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "Bullfrog Environmental Tokens will enhance our ability to trace, verify, and communicate our environmental impact at the store level – helping us make a meaningful environmental contribution to the communities we serve."

The launch aligns with the opening of Staples' newest store in Burlington, Ontario. All items printed in Staples production centres across Canada are bullfrogpowered with 100 per cent renewable energy. Staples' customers will have real-time access to see the company's localized renewable energy usage. This community impact will be on display at the new Burlington store through in-store signage featuring QR codes that link to detailed information about the store's clean energy footprint. The Bullfrog Power partnership is part of Staples' national Staples for Community program, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to giving back to Canada.

To learn more about Bullfrog Environmental Tokens, visit : https://bullfrogpower.com/environmental-tokens/

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn -- through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, an Envest Corp. company, offers innovative and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. Since 2005, Bullfrog Power has transformed Canada's energy landscape by providing the country's first green energy option for businesses and individual consumers. Today, Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts supports clients with a range of solutions, including power purchase agreements, carbon offsets, and low-carbon fuels. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power upholds rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Bullfrog Power

Media Inquiries: Kristopher Gaier, Proof Strategies, [email protected]; Media Relations, Bullfrog Power, [email protected]