Bulletproof Earns Microsoft 365 Copilot Advanced Specialization, Strengthening its Leadership in Secure AI Transformation

National distinction reinforces Bulletproof's leadership in helping organizations securely adopt and scale AI with Microsoft technologies.

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bulletproof today announced it has attained the Copilot Advanced Specialization in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, becoming one of a select few Microsoft Security partners in Canada to achieve this specialization. The program recognizes partners that demonstrate proven expertise, technical capabilities, and a track record of delivering customer success across Microsoft's cloud, security, data, and AI ecosystem. Microsoft noted that Bulletproof is among the first partners to attain this specialization.

Bulletproof Achieves Microsoft 365 Copilot Advanced Specialization

"Since day one, our strategy has been to go deep with Microsoft and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers," said Steven Burns, Co-Founder and President, Bulletproof. "This specialization validates the work our teams do every day to help customers modernize their environments, strengthen their security posture, and confidently adopt AI. We're proud to be recognized by Microsoft and even prouder to be leading the way as of a few select Canadian partners to achieve this milestone."

For customers, this specialization reflects Bulletproof's ability to deliver Microsoft solutions that drive modernization, operational efficiency, and AI adoption. Leveraging expertise across Microsoft 365, Azure, Data, Security, Compliance, and AI, Bulletproof enables organizations to realize greater value from their technology investments and accelerate business outcomes.

This achievement further strengthens Bulletproof's commitment to enabling customers to embrace emerging technologies with confidence, unlock new opportunities, and create lasting business value through innovation.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence. For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence. For more information visit: bulletproofsi.com.

SOURCE Bulletproof

Media Contact: Alexandra Newman, VP of Marketing, Bulletproof, [email protected]