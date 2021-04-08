Bulk Brine Sample for Direct Lithium Extraction Test Work

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to report the initiation of a bulk brine sample program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina. The sample program will be completed under the supervision of William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person to the Company. A 6,000-liter sample will be obtained for shipment to China, and North America for Direct Lithium Extraction test work.

The project has two pumping wells currently installed on the Tramo Claim, which contains a NI 43-101 lithium carbonate equivalent resource as defined in a Preliminary Economic Assessment filed August 2019, and available at the Company website. The brine will be accessed through well number one, and after a 12-hour pump out, the sample will be taken. A 2,000-liter bulk brine sample will be received in Chengdu China, by Chemphys for further testing of their XFP DLE process. The remainder of the sample will be used for test work in Salta, Argentina and North America, further details to be provided.

The HMN Li Project is located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, the premier lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. For U.S. $ 280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

Mr. William Feyerabend, Consulting Geologist and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, approves of the scientific content of this press release.

