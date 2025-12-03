LAVALTRIE, QC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -

Dear partners,

Vetoquinol Canada is proud to share with you an important milestone in our Ambition 2026 strategy, aimed at refocusing our efforts and asserting our leadership in our core areas of expertise.

With 32 brands dedicated to large animal health in Canada, we remain fully committed to offering the highest quality products, services, solutions and programs to Canadian veterinarians and producers. Ambition 2026 aims to re-establish clear priorities within our teams, our product range and our investments.

Our Positioning: Human and Focused on Excellence

A company striving for excellence in the application of its business practices to better support you -- that's what defines Vetoquinol Canada today! This aspiration translates into a commitment to offer our partners the peace of mind and added value they deserve through the quality of our products, the reliability of our supply chain, and the relevance of our solutions and programs designed for the Canadian market. Supporting you in your challenges and opportunities is an ambition that propels our team every day.

Our Strategy: Focus and Execution

In concrete terms, Ambition 2026 will enable us to work on several clear and distinct strategic areas.

Affirm our value proposition: focusing our efforts, services and investments on the strategic dairy cattle and beef segments.

Develop our key niches: strengthening our expertise in hormones, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and calf health.

Building our partnerships: prioritizing Vetoquinol products and those of our trusted suppliers to offer our partners the very best.

Strengthening our activities: improving the efficiency and reliability of our tools and processes to offer you flawless service.

The aim of this focus strategy is to excel at what we've done best for the past 92 years, without distraction or compromise, and by investing where we offer the most value.

In this spirit of renewal, the redesigned website Home | Vetoquinol Canada is now live. It includes a section dedicated to providing exclusive content for Canadian veterinarians and veterinary teams. Create an account now to access more Vetoquinol exclusive content.

If you have any questions regarding this communication, please do not hesitate to contact your Vetoquinol Territory Manager or our Customer Experience Service Centre at 1 (800) 565-0497.

Christopher Lambert

Director, Marketing and Medical

