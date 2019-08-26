Building stronger communities across Saskatchewan with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 26, 2019, 10:50 ET

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost for Saskatchewan communities 

REGINA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Saskatchewan has received the first of two $31.2 million installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2019-20 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $61.9 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Saskatchewan communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the Village of Bracken is using their GTF funding to develop an asset management plan to assist council in making sound decisions about how to prioritize future infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, residents in the Town of Wynyard will be benefitting from a new arena sport complex that encourages the community to remain active in a variety of sports activities. And the City of Saskatoon is rehabilitating the Sid Buckwold Bridge and ramp structure to ensure the bridge remains safe, serviceable and structurally sound.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Saskatchewan remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal Gas Tax Fund provides Saskatchewan municipalities the opportunity to advance local infrastructure projects that best meet the needs of their citizens. The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to play a role in this program. By administering this federal funding, we help make our communities even better places to live, work and play."

The Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Saskatchewan by community:

Backgrounder

Saskatchewan's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $31.2 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Saskatchewan for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Saskatchewan communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their 2018-19 funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Saskatchewan with over $124 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Saskatchewan's participating communities.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Abbey

7,611

7,314

Aberdeen

39,471

38,096

Aberdeen No. 373

81,361

64,618

Abernethy

12,036

12,466

Abernethy No. 186

21,358

24,613

Air Ronge

65,254

66,335

Alameda

21,771

21,751

Albertville

8,378

8,904

Alice Beach

3,009

2,862

Alida

7,080

8,332

Allan

37,996

41,213

Alvena

3,540

3,498

Annaheim

12,390

13,928

Antelope Park No. 322

7,670

9,540

Antler No. 61

30,857

36,697

Aquadeo

6,549

5,342

Arborfield

18,408

20,734

Arborfield No. 456

20,237

28,811

Archerwill

9,794

12,720

Arcola

38,763

41,276

Argyle No. 1

17,110

17,172

Arlington No. 79

21,594

21,942

Arm River No. 252

14,750

15,836

Asquith

37,701

38,351

Assiniboia

143,016

153,785

Atwater

1,770

1,972

Auvergne No. 76

24,308

22,514

Avonlea

23,187

25,313

Aylsham

3,835

4,516

Baildon No. 131

36,580

37,778

Balcarres

34,633

39,241

Balgonie

104,135

103,350

Bangor

2,242

2,926

Barrier Valley No. 397

25,429

31,673

Battle River No. 438

68,086

69,896

Battleford

261,311

258,534

Bayne No. 371

27,553

31,355

Beatty

3,540

4,007

Beaver Flat

4,248

2,544

Beaver River No. 622

71,744

64,681

Beechy

13,452

15,200

Belle Plaine

5,015

4,198

Bengough

19,588

19,907

Bengough No. 40

16,579

20,924

Benson No. 35

27,848

31,164

Bethune

23,541

25,440

Bienfait

44,958

49,608

Big Arm No. 251

11,269

12,720

Big Quill No. 308

31,506

38,287

Big River

41,300

40,640

Big River No. 555

52,451

54,378

Big Shell

2,832

2,862

Big Stick No. 141

8,024

9,413

Biggar

131,334

137,440

Biggar No. 347

47,082

52,152

Birch Hills

60,947

67,670

Birch Hills No. 460

38,704

42,167

Bird's Point

6,608

6,551

Bjorkdale

11,859

12,656

Bjorkdale No. 426

50,209

57,240

Bladworth

3,835

3,816

Blaine Lake

29,441

32,436

Blaine Lake No. 434

17,169

18,317

Blucher No. 343

118,354

119,314

Bone Creek No. 108

23,246

21,624

Borden

16,933

15,582

Bracken

1,180

1,908

Bradwell

9,794

14,628

Bratt's Lake No. 129

18,585

22,260

Bredenbury

21,948

23,150

Briercrest

9,381

7,060

Britannia No. 502

127,027

110,282

Broadview                       

32,568

36,506

Brock

8,378

8,077

Brock No. 64

15,753

15,137

Broderick

5,015

4,516

Brokenshell No. 68

18,408

19,589

Browning No. 34

22,125

25,376

Brownlee

3,245

3,180

Bruno

36,049

36,506

B-Say-Tah

9,204

11,893

Buchanan

12,862

14,310

Buchanan No. 304

17,759

25,822

Buckland No. 491

199,125

232,649

Buena Vista

36,108

33,326

Buffalo No. 409

29,854

32,182

Bulyea

6,667

6,487

Burstall

16,402

19,144

Cabri

23,010

25,376

Cadillac

5,428

4,961

Calder

5,310

6,169

Calder No. 241

21,830

20,479

Caledonia No. 99

14,455

16,345

Cambria No. 6

18,231

19,334

Cana No. 214

51,153

54,569

Canaan No. 225

8,260

9,476

Candle Lake

49,560

48,654

Canora

119,416

141,128

Canwood

19,588

22,133

Canwood No. 494

81,479

90,566

Carlyle

88,972

91,648

Carmichael No. 109

29,618

27,984

Carnduff

64,841

71,614

Caron No. 162

33,984

32,818

Caronport

58,646

67,925

Carrot River

57,407

63,600

Central Butte

21,948

23,214

Ceylon

6,549

6,296

Chamberlain

5,310

5,597

Chaplin

13,511

13,865

Chaplin No. 164

6,667

9,349

Chester No. 125

22,597

23,723

Chesterfield No. 261

28,379

30,528

Chitek Lake

8,142

10,621

Choiceland

21,181

24,232

Chorney Beach

1,416

954

Christopher Lake

17,051

16,918

Churchbridge

52,864

47,255

Churchbridge No. 211

36,521

42,803

Clavet

24,190

24,550

Clayton No. 333

34,928

42,548

Climax

11,505

11,575

Clinworth No. 230

9,086

13,420

Cochin

8,732

7,759

Coderre

1,770

1,908

Codette

11,682

13,038

Coleville

17,995

19,780

Colonsay

26,609

30,210

Colonsay No. 342

15,871

15,264

Connaught No. 457

34,574

40,004

Conquest

9,440

11,194

Consul

4,307

5,342

Corman Park No. 344

505,512

531,314

Coronach

37,937

45,220

Cote No. 271

32,332

36,888

Coteau Beach

2,832

2,544

Coteau No. 255

28,025

26,712

Coulee No. 136

33,217

37,015

Craik

23,128

28,811

Craik No. 222

15,281

17,554

Craven

12,626

14,882

Creelman

6,667

7,314

Creighton

84,311

95,273

Cudworth

48,026

48,972

Cupar

33,276

36,824

Cupar No. 218

29,677

35,234

Cut Knife

33,807

32,881

Cut Knife No. 439

21,476

22,832

Cymri No. 36

32,391

33,326

Dalmeny

107,734

108,247

Davidson

61,832

65,190

Debden

19,883

22,769

Deer Forks No. 232

12,331

14,183

Delisle

61,242

62,010

Denare Beach

47,967

52,152

Denholm

5,192

4,834

Denzil

8,437

8,586

Dinsmore

17,051

20,225

Disley

3,953

4,770

District of Katepwa

18,408

25,631

Dodsland

12,685

13,483

Dore Lake

1,770

1,781

Dorintosh

7,906

9,349

Douglas No. 436

20,650

21,052

Drake

11,623

12,847

Drinkwater

4,130

4,134

Dubuc

3,599

4,452

Duck Lake

33,571

36,697

Duck Lake No. 463

59,236

53,806

Dufferin No. 190

32,981

32,563

Dundurn

36,049

44,075

Dundurn No. 314

141,836

73,013

Duval

4,897

6,169

Dysart

11,800

13,865

Eagle Creek No. 376

35,105

36,888

Earl Grey

14,514

15,200

Eastend

29,677

33,517

Eatonia

30,916

32,309

Ebenezer

10,915

11,130

Echo Bay

2,360

2,417

Edam

28,320

28,238

Edenwold

13,747

15,137

Edenwold No. 158

264,910

265,021

Elbow

19,883

19,970

Elcapo No. 154

28,792

30,592

Eldon No. 471

44,250

47,764

Elfros

5,310

6,106

Elfros No. 307

23,069

27,475

Elmsthorpe No. 100

13,334

13,356

Elrose

29,264

30,337

Emerald No. 277

23,895

28,429

Endeavour

3,835

5,978

Enfield No. 194

13,334

17,172

Englefeld

16,815

15,709

Enniskillen No. 3

27,081

28,747

Enterprise No. 142

6,490

8,904

Ernfold

885

1,908

Esterhazy

147,618

157,219

Estevan

677,497

703,034

Estevan No. 5

80,830

72,440

Eston

62,599

65,572

Etters Beach

1,770

1,908

Excel No. 71

23,069

27,157

Excelsior No. 166

47,554

60,992

Eye Hill No. 382

37,878

41,912

Eyebrow

7,021

8,840

Eyebrow No. 193

11,505

14,628

Fairlight

2,360

2,544

Fenwood

1,770

2,544

Fertile Belt No. 183

46,079

49,926

Fertile Valley No. 285

31,801

32,500

Fillmore

18,349

16,218

Fillmore No. 96

13,157

16,218

Findlater

2,655

3,180

Fish Creek No. 402

20,355

19,334

Flaxcombe

7,316

7,441

Fleming

4,956

5,279

Flett's Springs No. 429

43,188

47,764

Flin Flon

11,977

14,564

Foam Lake

67,319

73,013

Foam Lake No. 276

32,273

37,333

Forget

3,245

2,226

Fort Qu'Appelle

119,593

129,362

Fort San

13,098

11,893

Fosston

2,655

3,498

Fox Valley

14,691

16,536

Fox Valley No. 171

19,470

21,942

Francis

12,803

11,194

Francis No. 127

39,766

42,994

Frenchman Butte No. 501

88,146

91,457

Frobisher

9,440

10,558

Frontier

21,948

22,324

Frontier No. 19

19,234

23,596

Gainsborough

14,986

18,508

Garden River No. 490

39,589

40,768

Garry No. 245

21,476

26,203

Gerald

8,024

7,250

Glaslyn

22,833

25,249

Glen Bain No. 105

10,620

13,038

Glen Ewen

9,086

9,158

Glen Harbour

3,953

4,134

Glen McPherson No. 46

4,248

4,643

Glenavon

10,738

11,194

Glenside

4,484

5,342

Glenside No. 377

14,632

16,981

Golden Prairie

1,770

2,226

Golden West No. 95

17,169

20,034

Good Lake No. 274

44,073

43,502

Goodsoil

16,638

17,872

Goodwater

1,770

1,590

Govan

11,446

13,738

Grand Coulee

38,291

36,316

Grandview Beach

2,065

1,590

Grandview No. 349

20,532

22,260

Grant No. 372

27,494

27,030

Grass Lake No. 381

23,541

23,468

Grassy Creek No. 78

21,476

18,062

Gravelbourg

63,897

70,978

Gravelbourg No. 104

21,948

19,462

Grayson

12,449

11,702

Grayson No. 184

30,208

30,401

Great Bend No. 405

30,031

31,736

Green Lake

25,311

26,585

Grenfell

64,841

66,716

Griffin No. 66

25,842

25,313

Gull Lake

61,714

62,900

Gull Lake No. 139

11,859

12,784

Hafford

24,013

25,249

Hague

51,566

55,841

Halbrite

7,021

6,869

Hanley

30,149

33,199

Happy Valley No. 10

8,201

9,413

Happyland No. 231

14,691

18,062

Harris

11,387

13,547

Harris No. 316

11,387

14,246

Hart Butte No. 11

14,868

16,790

Hawarden

3,068

3,180

Hazel Dell No. 335

30,385

32,500

Hazelwood No. 94

13,570

15,646

Hazenmore

4,130

3,180

Hazlet

6,254

6,042

Heart's Hill No. 352

14,396

16,536

Hepburn

40,592

35,743

Herbert

50,504

48,272

Hillsborough No. 132

5,959

7,250

Hillsdale No. 440

32,627

35,807

Hodgeville

10,148

10,939

Holdfast

14,573

10,748

Hoodoo No. 401

39,825

44,902

Hubbard

2,065

2,926

Hudson Bay

84,724

95,654

Hudson Bay No. 394

64,428

71,359

Humboldt

346,271

361,121

Humboldt No. 370

55,165

56,286

Huron No. 223

11,682

12,466

Île-à-la-Crosse

76,464

86,814

Imperial

21,240

22,196

Indian Head

112,690

115,434

Indian Head No. 156

19,824

24,168

Insinger No. 275

18,585

20,670

Invergordon No. 430

33,335

41,404

Invermay

16,107

15,709

Invermay No. 305

19,175

21,242

Island View

4,366

4,134

Ituna

41,359

45,220

Ituna Bon Accord No. 246

22,066

27,666

Jans Bay

8,968

11,893

Jansen

5,664

8,014

Kamsack

111,982

116,070

Kannata Valley

5,192

6,424

Kelliher

12,803

13,738

Kellross No. 247

23,600

23,023

Kelvington

49,206

56,604

Kelvington No. 366

23,482

31,736

Kenaston

16,638

18,126

Kendal

4,897

4,897

Kennedy

12,744

15,328

Kenosee Lake

13,806

16,409

Kerrobert

60,534

67,480

Key West No. 70

15,045

18,253

Keys No. 303

23,010

26,521

Killaly

3,835

4,706

Kincaid

6,549

7,250

Kindersley

271,223

297,521

Kindersley No. 290

61,891

62,773

King George No. 256

13,334

13,801

Kingsley No. 124

26,196

26,776

Kinistino

38,586

47,255

Kinistino No. 459

32,686

38,987

Kinley

3,540

2,862

Kipling

63,366

66,844

Kisbey

9,027

13,801

Kivimaa-Moonlight Bay

4,956

5,342

Krydor

885

954

Kyle

26,491

27,793

La Loche

166,793

166,060

La Ronge

158,592

174,455

Lac Pelletier No. 107

32,214

38,605

Lacadena No. 228

31,565

36,379

Lafleche

22,538

25,822

Laird

15,753

18,253

Laird No. 404

81,833

78,864

Lajord No. 128

72,688

63,155

Lake Alma No. 8

16,048

17,808

Lake Johnston No. 102

10,030

10,176

Lake Lenore

16,756

18,889

Lake Lenore No. 399

34,633

34,090

Lake of the Rivers No. 72

16,461

19,207

Lakeland No. 521

53,985

56,222

Lakeside No. 338

24,485

24,613

Lakeview No. 337

21,712

21,370

Lampman

39,825

45,347

Landis

8,968

8,840

Lang

11,151

12,720

Langenburg

68,735

73,013

Langenburg No. 181

32,863

36,379

Langham

88,264

82,044

Lanigan

81,243

88,404

Lashburn

57,997

61,501

Last Mountain Valley No. 250

16,225

16,981

Laurier No. 38

17,464

20,416

Lawtonia No. 135

20,414

27,602

Leader

50,917

52,216

Leask

23,541

26,267

Leask No. 464

40,474

49,290

Lebret

12,744

13,865

Lemberg

18,467

17,426

Leoville

22,125

23,278

Leross

2,714

2,353

Leroy

26,550

27,157

Leroy No. 339

29,618

31,164

Leslie Beach

2,419

1,463

Liberty

4,602

5,597

Limerick

6,785

7,314

Lintlaw

10,148

10,303

Lipton

20,355

23,659

Lipton No. 217

22,479

26,966

Livingston No. 331

16,579

19,780

Lloydminster

694,135

621,499

Lomond No. 37

17,464

19,334

Lone Tree No. 18

8,850

9,222

Longlaketon No. 219

59,944

61,183

Loon Lake

16,992

19,970

Loon Lake No. 561

44,604

46,110

Loreburn

6,313

6,805

Loreburn No. 254

19,293

22,006

Lost River No. 313

14,278

13,292

Love

2,950

4,134

Lucky Lake

17,051

18,253

Lumsden

107,616

103,732

Lumsden Beach

590

636

Lumsden No. 189

114,342

112,699

Luseland

36,757

35,998

Macklin

81,066

89,994

Macnutt

3,835

4,134

Macoun

15,871

15,646

Maidstone

69,915

73,522

Major

2,065

3,880

Makwa

4,956

6,169

Manitou Beach

18,526

16,345

Manitou Lake No. 442

33,807

34,789

Mankota

12,095

13,420

Mankota No. 45

17,228

20,479

Maple Bush No. 224

11,328

10,621

Maple Creek

122,956

138,394

Maple Creek No. 111

63,012

73,394

Marcelin

9,027

10,049

Marengo

3,953

2,989

Mariposa No. 350

12,095

13,992

Markinch

3,422

4,579

Marquis

5,723

5,851

Marquis No. 191

17,523

13,483

Marriott No. 317

21,594

23,659

Marsden

17,523

18,062

Marshall

34,869

37,778

Martensville

569,055

490,738

Martin No. 122

17,051

21,179

Maryfield

20,532

23,214

Maryfield No. 91

19,116

20,288

Mayfield No. 406

22,243

24,740

Maymont

8,142

9,286

McCraney No. 282

18,290

19,525

McKillop No. 220

43,188

36,570

McLean

23,895

19,334

McLeod No. 185

21,535

28,366

McTaggart

7,139

7,950

Meacham

5,841

5,342

Meadow Lake

315,296

320,862

Meadow Lake No. 588

147,559

170,257

Meath Park

10,325

13,038

Medstead

7,670

7,632

Medstead No. 497

29,972

32,627

Meeting Lake No. 466

18,821

23,914

Melfort

353,528

354,634

Melville

269,158

289,126

Melville Beach

1,121

1,717

Mendham

1,770

2,226

Meota

17,936

19,525

Meota No. 468

55,047

59,530

Mervin

9,381

10,176

Mervin No. 499

74,104

77,846

Metinota

4,720

5,660

Midale

35,636

35,743

Middle Lake

14,219

15,391

Milden

9,853

11,512

Milden No. 286

19,293

17,999

Milestone

41,241

39,305

Milton No. 292

15,694

19,843

Minton

3,245

3,816

Miry Creek No. 229

21,830

24,422

Mistatim

5,959

4,643

Mistusinne

4,543

4,198

Monet No. 257

26,255

31,482

Montmartre

28,910

30,274

Montmartre No. 126

28,497

31,037

Montrose No. 315

42,008

45,283

Moose Creek No. 33

22,361

23,659

Moose Jaw

1,999,510

2,116,226

Moose Jaw No. 161

68,617

72,949

Moose Mountain No. 63

29,028

30,528

Moose Range No. 486

59,000

71,932

Moosomin

161,837

158,046

Moosomin No. 121

35,577

40,640

Morris No. 312

17,110

20,098

Morse

14,278

15,264

Morse No. 165

25,193

25,504

Mortlach

15,399

18,380

Mossbank

21,240

20,797

Mount Hope No. 279

31,329

36,061

Mount Pleasant No. 2

24,426

24,359

Mountain View No. 318

19,883

21,179

Muenster

25,370

26,839

Naicam

38,999

43,630

Neilburg

22,361

28,493

Neudorf

15,517

17,299

Neville

5,133

5,279

Newcombe No. 260

20,178

25,440

Nipawin

259,659

271,254

Nipawin No. 487

59,236

65,508

Nokomis

23,836

25,249

Norquay

25,606

27,666

North Battleford

844,585

883,277

North Battleford No. 437

42,775

46,619

North Grove

7,788

3,116

North Portal

6,785

9,095

North Qu'Appelle No. 187

50,445

46,301

Northern Saskatchewan Administration District

67,201

93,937

Norton No. 69

13,747

16,472

Oakdale No. 320

14,927

16,409

Odessa

12,095

15,200

Ogema

23,777

23,405

Old Post No. 43

22,243

25,122

Orkney No. 244

110,625

118,296

Osage

1,180

1,272

Osler

72,983

69,197

Outlook

134,461

140,174

Oxbow

78,352

81,726

Paddockwood

9,086

10,367

Paddockwood No. 520

53,100

61,946

Pangman

13,688

13,610

Paradise Hill

28,969

32,754

Parkdale No. 498

36,639

40,132

Parkside

7,139

7,950

Paynton

8,732

9,604

Paynton No. 470

15,045

17,045

Pebble Baye

2,655

2,099

Pelican Pointe

1,652

954

Pelly

16,815

17,999

Pennant

7,670

7,632

Pense

34,633

33,835

Pense No. 160

29,972

29,956

Perdue

19,706

23,023

Perdue No. 346

26,255

29,447

Piapot No. 110

17,818

20,606

Pierceland

35,282

35,044

Pilger

3,835

4,134

Pilot Butte

126,083

117,533

Pinehouse

63,366

62,201

Pinto Creek No. 75

16,697

15,200

Pittville No. 169

12,272

12,974

Pleasant Valley No. 288

17,818

21,942

Pleasantdale

4,484

4,834

Pleasantdale No. 398

35,164

38,860

Plenty

9,676

8,332

Plunkett

3,540

4,770

Ponass Lake No. 367

24,898

33,517

Ponteix

33,217

38,478

Poplar Valley No. 12

11,505

12,720

Porcupine No. 395

47,377

52,152

Porcupine Plain

50,858

54,378

Prairie Rose No. 309

12,980

16,472

Prairiedale No. 321

14,573

16,091

Preeceville

66,375

68,052

Preeceville No. 334

54,221

54,632

Prelate

9,086

7,886

Prince Albert

2,119,634

2,234,204

Prince Albert No. 461

210,158

229,024

Progress No. 351

15,812

16,536

Prud'Homme

9,853

10,939

Punnichy

12,567

15,646

Qu'Appelle

37,701

42,485

Quill Lake

22,833

26,012

Quinton

5,959

7,060

Radisson

30,326

32,118

Radville

47,613

54,696

Rama

4,720

4,770

Raymore

33,925

36,125

Reciprocity No. 32

20,296

24,550

Redberry No. 435

20,178

23,659

Redburn No. 130

14,750

15,900

Redvers

61,478

62,010

Reford No. 379

15,163

14,946

Regina

12,691,254

12,281,160

Regina Beach

67,555

68,752

Reno No. 51

22,361

25,376

Rhein

10,030

10,049

Richard

1,180

1,908

Richmound

8,673

9,794

Ridgedale

3,245

5,088

Riverhurst

7,670

7,250

Riverside No. 168

28,143

31,164

Rocanville

50,917

54,505

Rocanville No. 151

29,913

33,899

Rockglen

26,019

25,440

Rodgers No. 133

5,310

6,424

Rose Valley

16,638

18,826

Rosedale No. 283

31,034

32,754

Rosemount No. 378

11,859

12,593

Rosetown

144,609

147,361

Rosthern

99,592

99,979

Rosthern No. 403

135,700

128,154

Rouleau

31,860

28,811

Round Hill No. 467

21,299

28,366

Round Valley No. 410

24,957

22,960

Rudy No. 284

27,494

29,956

Rush Lake

3,127

4,134

Saltcoats

28,556

30,146

Saltcoats No. 213

42,008

42,803

Sarnia No. 221

18,998

16,918

Saskatchewan Beach

15,222

13,547

Saskatchewan Landing No. 167

24,485

29,383

Saskatoon

14,584,859

14,131,220

Sasman No. 336

45,135

52,025

Sceptre

5,546

6,169

Scott

4,307

4,770

Scott No. 98

11,505

11,194

Sedley

21,122

21,433

Semans

11,564

12,974

Senlac

2,419

2,926

Shamrock

1,180

1,272

Shamrock No. 134

12,095

14,437

Shaunavon

101,126

111,682

Sheho

6,195

8,268

Shell Lake

10,325

9,667

Shellbrook

85,196

91,139

Shellbrook No. 493

93,633

97,499

Sherwood No. 159