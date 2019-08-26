Building stronger communities across Saskatchewan with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français
Aug 26, 2019, 10:50 ET
Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost for Saskatchewan communities
REGINA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.
Saskatchewan has received the first of two $31.2 million installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2019-20 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $61.9 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Saskatchewan communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.
The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, the Village of Bracken is using their GTF funding to develop an asset management plan to assist council in making sound decisions about how to prioritize future infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, residents in the Town of Wynyard will be benefitting from a new arena sport complex that encourages the community to remain active in a variety of sports activities. And the City of Saskatoon is rehabilitating the Sid Buckwold Bridge and ramp structure to ensure the bridge remains safe, serviceable and structurally sound.
This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Saskatchewan remains among the best places in the world to live.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"The federal Gas Tax Fund provides Saskatchewan municipalities the opportunity to advance local infrastructure projects that best meet the needs of their citizens. The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to play a role in this program. By administering this federal funding, we help make our communities even better places to live, work and play."
The Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
- To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
- Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
- To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.
Related product
2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Saskatchewan by community:
Backgrounder
Saskatchewan's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $31.2 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Saskatchewan for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In addition to the regular installments, Saskatchewan communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their 2018-19 funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.
The GTF will provide Saskatchewan with over $124 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.
The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Saskatchewan's participating communities.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2019-20 ($)
|
Budget 2019 top-up ($)
|
Abbey
|
7,611
|
7,314
|
Aberdeen
|
39,471
|
38,096
|
Aberdeen No. 373
|
81,361
|
64,618
|
Abernethy
|
12,036
|
12,466
|
Abernethy No. 186
|
21,358
|
24,613
|
Air Ronge
|
65,254
|
66,335
|
Alameda
|
21,771
|
21,751
|
Albertville
|
8,378
|
8,904
|
Alice Beach
|
3,009
|
2,862
|
Alida
|
7,080
|
8,332
|
Allan
|
37,996
|
41,213
|
Alvena
|
3,540
|
3,498
|
Annaheim
|
12,390
|
13,928
|
Antelope Park No. 322
|
7,670
|
9,540
|
Antler No. 61
|
30,857
|
36,697
|
Aquadeo
|
6,549
|
5,342
|
Arborfield
|
18,408
|
20,734
|
Arborfield No. 456
|
20,237
|
28,811
|
Archerwill
|
9,794
|
12,720
|
Arcola
|
38,763
|
41,276
|
Argyle No. 1
|
17,110
|
17,172
|
Arlington No. 79
|
21,594
|
21,942
|
Arm River No. 252
|
14,750
|
15,836
|
Asquith
|
37,701
|
38,351
|
Assiniboia
|
143,016
|
153,785
|
Atwater
|
1,770
|
1,972
|
Auvergne No. 76
|
24,308
|
22,514
|
Avonlea
|
23,187
|
25,313
|
Aylsham
|
3,835
|
4,516
|
Baildon No. 131
|
36,580
|
37,778
|
Balcarres
|
34,633
|
39,241
|
Balgonie
|
104,135
|
103,350
|
Bangor
|
2,242
|
2,926
|
Barrier Valley No. 397
|
25,429
|
31,673
|
Battle River No. 438
|
68,086
|
69,896
|
Battleford
|
261,311
|
258,534
|
Bayne No. 371
|
27,553
|
31,355
|
Beatty
|
3,540
|
4,007
|
Beaver Flat
|
4,248
|
2,544
|
Beaver River No. 622
|
71,744
|
64,681
|
Beechy
|
13,452
|
15,200
|
Belle Plaine
|
5,015
|
4,198
|
Bengough
|
19,588
|
19,907
|
Bengough No. 40
|
16,579
|
20,924
|
Benson No. 35
|
27,848
|
31,164
|
Bethune
|
23,541
|
25,440
|
Bienfait
|
44,958
|
49,608
|
Big Arm No. 251
|
11,269
|
12,720
|
Big Quill No. 308
|
31,506
|
38,287
|
Big River
|
41,300
|
40,640
|
Big River No. 555
|
52,451
|
54,378
|
Big Shell
|
2,832
|
2,862
|
Big Stick No. 141
|
8,024
|
9,413
|
Biggar
|
131,334
|
137,440
|
Biggar No. 347
|
47,082
|
52,152
|
Birch Hills
|
60,947
|
67,670
|
Birch Hills No. 460
|
38,704
|
42,167
|
Bird's Point
|
6,608
|
6,551
|
Bjorkdale
|
11,859
|
12,656
|
Bjorkdale No. 426
|
50,209
|
57,240
|
Bladworth
|
3,835
|
3,816
|
Blaine Lake
|
29,441
|
32,436
|
Blaine Lake No. 434
|
17,169
|
18,317
|
Blucher No. 343
|
118,354
|
119,314
|
Bone Creek No. 108
|
23,246
|
21,624
|
Borden
|
16,933
|
15,582
|
Bracken
|
1,180
|
1,908
|
Bradwell
|
9,794
|
14,628
|
Bratt's Lake No. 129
|
18,585
|
22,260
|
Bredenbury
|
21,948
|
23,150
|
Briercrest
|
9,381
|
7,060
|
Britannia No. 502
|
127,027
|
110,282
|
Broadview
|
32,568
|
36,506
|
Brock
|
8,378
|
8,077
|
Brock No. 64
|
15,753
|
15,137
|
Broderick
|
5,015
|
4,516
|
Brokenshell No. 68
|
18,408
|
19,589
|
Browning No. 34
|
22,125
|
25,376
|
Brownlee
|
3,245
|
3,180
|
Bruno
|
36,049
|
36,506
|
B-Say-Tah
|
9,204
|
11,893
|
Buchanan
|
12,862
|
14,310
|
Buchanan No. 304
|
17,759
|
25,822
|
Buckland No. 491
|
199,125
|
232,649
|
Buena Vista
|
36,108
|
33,326
|
Buffalo No. 409
|
29,854
|
32,182
|
Bulyea
|
6,667
|
6,487
|
Burstall
|
16,402
|
19,144
|
Cabri
|
23,010
|
25,376
|
Cadillac
|
5,428
|
4,961
|
Calder
|
5,310
|
6,169
|
Calder No. 241
|
21,830
|
20,479
|
Caledonia No. 99
|
14,455
|
16,345
|
Cambria No. 6
|
18,231
|
19,334
|
Cana No. 214
|
51,153
|
54,569
|
Canaan No. 225
|
8,260
|
9,476
|
Candle Lake
|
49,560
|
48,654
|
Canora
|
119,416
|
141,128
|
Canwood
|
19,588
|
22,133
|
Canwood No. 494
|
81,479
|
90,566
|
Carlyle
|
88,972
|
91,648
|
Carmichael No. 109
|
29,618
|
27,984
|
Carnduff
|
64,841
|
71,614
|
Caron No. 162
|
33,984
|
32,818
|
Caronport
|
58,646
|
67,925
|
Carrot River
|
57,407
|
63,600
|
Central Butte
|
21,948
|
23,214
|
Ceylon
|
6,549
|
6,296
|
Chamberlain
|
5,310
|
5,597
|
Chaplin
|
13,511
|
13,865
|
Chaplin No. 164
|
6,667
|
9,349
|
Chester No. 125
|
22,597
|
23,723
|
Chesterfield No. 261
|
28,379
|
30,528
|
Chitek Lake
|
8,142
|
10,621
|
Choiceland
|
21,181
|
24,232
|
Chorney Beach
|
1,416
|
954
|
Christopher Lake
|
17,051
|
16,918
|
Churchbridge
|
52,864
|
47,255
|
Churchbridge No. 211
|
36,521
|
42,803
|
Clavet
|
24,190
|
24,550
|
Clayton No. 333
|
34,928
|
42,548
|
Climax
|
11,505
|
11,575
|
Clinworth No. 230
|
9,086
|
13,420
|
Cochin
|
8,732
|
7,759
|
Coderre
|
1,770
|
1,908
|
Codette
|
11,682
|
13,038
|
Coleville
|
17,995
|
19,780
|
Colonsay
|
26,609
|
30,210
|
Colonsay No. 342
|
15,871
|
15,264
|
Connaught No. 457
|
34,574
|
40,004
|
Conquest
|
9,440
|
11,194
|
Consul
|
4,307
|
5,342
|
Corman Park No. 344
|
505,512
|
531,314
|
Coronach
|
37,937
|
45,220
|
Cote No. 271
|
32,332
|
36,888
|
Coteau Beach
|
2,832
|
2,544
|
Coteau No. 255
|
28,025
|
26,712
|
Coulee No. 136
|
33,217
|
37,015
|
Craik
|
23,128
|
28,811
|
Craik No. 222
|
15,281
|
17,554
|
Craven
|
12,626
|
14,882
|
Creelman
|
6,667
|
7,314
|
Creighton
|
84,311
|
95,273
|
Cudworth
|
48,026
|
48,972
|
Cupar
|
33,276
|
36,824
|
Cupar No. 218
|
29,677
|
35,234
|
Cut Knife
|
33,807
|
32,881
|
Cut Knife No. 439
|
21,476
|
22,832
|
Cymri No. 36
|
32,391
|
33,326
|
Dalmeny
|
107,734
|
108,247
|
Davidson
|
61,832
|
65,190
|
Debden
|
19,883
|
22,769
|
Deer Forks No. 232
|
12,331
|
14,183
|
Delisle
|
61,242
|
62,010
|
Denare Beach
|
47,967
|
52,152
|
Denholm
|
5,192
|
4,834
|
Denzil
|
8,437
|
8,586
|
Dinsmore
|
17,051
|
20,225
|
Disley
|
3,953
|
4,770
|
District of Katepwa
|
18,408
|
25,631
|
Dodsland
|
12,685
|
13,483
|
Dore Lake
|
1,770
|
1,781
|
Dorintosh
|
7,906
|
9,349
|
Douglas No. 436
|
20,650
|
21,052
|
Drake
|
11,623
|
12,847
|
Drinkwater
|
4,130
|
4,134
|
Dubuc
|
3,599
|
4,452
|
Duck Lake
|
33,571
|
36,697
|
Duck Lake No. 463
|
59,236
|
53,806
|
Dufferin No. 190
|
32,981
|
32,563
|
Dundurn
|
36,049
|
44,075
|
Dundurn No. 314
|
141,836
|
73,013
|
Duval
|
4,897
|
6,169
|
Dysart
|
11,800
|
13,865
|
Eagle Creek No. 376
|
35,105
|
36,888
|
Earl Grey
|
14,514
|
15,200
|
Eastend
|
29,677
|
33,517
|
Eatonia
|
30,916
|
32,309
|
Ebenezer
|
10,915
|
11,130
|
Echo Bay
|
2,360
|
2,417
|
Edam
|
28,320
|
28,238
|
Edenwold
|
13,747
|
15,137
|
Edenwold No. 158
|
264,910
|
265,021
|
Elbow
|
19,883
|
19,970
|
Elcapo No. 154
|
28,792
|
30,592
|
Eldon No. 471
|
44,250
|
47,764
|
Elfros
|
5,310
|
6,106
|
Elfros No. 307
|
23,069
|
27,475
|
Elmsthorpe No. 100
|
13,334
|
13,356
|
Elrose
|
29,264
|
30,337
|
Emerald No. 277
|
23,895
|
28,429
|
Endeavour
|
3,835
|
5,978
|
Enfield No. 194
|
13,334
|
17,172
|
Englefeld
|
16,815
|
15,709
|
Enniskillen No. 3
|
27,081
|
28,747
|
Enterprise No. 142
|
6,490
|
8,904
|
Ernfold
|
885
|
1,908
|
Esterhazy
|
147,618
|
157,219
|
Estevan
|
677,497
|
703,034
|
Estevan No. 5
|
80,830
|
72,440
|
Eston
|
62,599
|
65,572
|
Etters Beach
|
1,770
|
1,908
|
Excel No. 71
|
23,069
|
27,157
|
Excelsior No. 166
|
47,554
|
60,992
|
Eye Hill No. 382
|
37,878
|
41,912
|
Eyebrow
|
7,021
|
8,840
|
Eyebrow No. 193
|
11,505
|
14,628
|
Fairlight
|
2,360
|
2,544
|
Fenwood
|
1,770
|
2,544
|
Fertile Belt No. 183
|
46,079
|
49,926
|
Fertile Valley No. 285
|
31,801
|
32,500
|
Fillmore
|
18,349
|
16,218
|
Fillmore No. 96
|
13,157
|
16,218
|
Findlater
|
2,655
|
3,180
|
Fish Creek No. 402
|
20,355
|
19,334
|
Flaxcombe
|
7,316
|
7,441
|
Fleming
|
4,956
|
5,279
|
Flett's Springs No. 429
|
43,188
|
47,764
|
Flin Flon
|
11,977
|
14,564
|
Foam Lake
|
67,319
|
73,013
|
Foam Lake No. 276
|
32,273
|
37,333
|
Forget
|
3,245
|
2,226
|
Fort Qu'Appelle
|
119,593
|
129,362
|
Fort San
|
13,098
|
11,893
|
Fosston
|
2,655
|
3,498
|
Fox Valley
|
14,691
|
16,536
|
Fox Valley No. 171
|
19,470
|
21,942
|
Francis
|
12,803
|
11,194
|
Francis No. 127
|
39,766
|
42,994
|
Frenchman Butte No. 501
|
88,146
|
91,457
|
Frobisher
|
9,440
|
10,558
|
Frontier
|
21,948
|
22,324
|
Frontier No. 19
|
19,234
|
23,596
|
Gainsborough
|
14,986
|
18,508
|
Garden River No. 490
|
39,589
|
40,768
|
Garry No. 245
|
21,476
|
26,203
|
Gerald
|
8,024
|
7,250
|
Glaslyn
|
22,833
|
25,249
|
Glen Bain No. 105
|
10,620
|
13,038
|
Glen Ewen
|
9,086
|
9,158
|
Glen Harbour
|
3,953
|
4,134
|
Glen McPherson No. 46
|
4,248
|
4,643
|
Glenavon
|
10,738
|
11,194
|
Glenside
|
4,484
|
5,342
|
Glenside No. 377
|
14,632
|
16,981
|
Golden Prairie
|
1,770
|
2,226
|
Golden West No. 95
|
17,169
|
20,034
|
Good Lake No. 274
|
44,073
|
43,502
|
Goodsoil
|
16,638
|
17,872
|
Goodwater
|
1,770
|
1,590
|
Govan
|
11,446
|
13,738
|
Grand Coulee
|
38,291
|
36,316
|
Grandview Beach
|
2,065
|
1,590
|
Grandview No. 349
|
20,532
|
22,260
|
Grant No. 372
|
27,494
|
27,030
|
Grass Lake No. 381
|
23,541
|
23,468
|
Grassy Creek No. 78
|
21,476
|
18,062
|
Gravelbourg
|
63,897
|
70,978
|
Gravelbourg No. 104
|
21,948
|
19,462
|
Grayson
|
12,449
|
11,702
|
Grayson No. 184
|
30,208
|
30,401
|
Great Bend No. 405
|
30,031
|
31,736
|
Green Lake
|
25,311
|
26,585
|
Grenfell
|
64,841
|
66,716
|
Griffin No. 66
|
25,842
|
25,313
|
Gull Lake
|
61,714
|
62,900
|
Gull Lake No. 139
|
11,859
|
12,784
|
Hafford
|
24,013
|
25,249
|
Hague
|
51,566
|
55,841
|
Halbrite
|
7,021
|
6,869
|
Hanley
|
30,149
|
33,199
|
Happy Valley No. 10
|
8,201
|
9,413
|
Happyland No. 231
|
14,691
|
18,062
|
Harris
|
11,387
|
13,547
|
Harris No. 316
|
11,387
|
14,246
|
Hart Butte No. 11
|
14,868
|
16,790
|
Hawarden
|
3,068
|
3,180
|
Hazel Dell No. 335
|
30,385
|
32,500
|
Hazelwood No. 94
|
13,570
|
15,646
|
Hazenmore
|
4,130
|
3,180
|
Hazlet
|
6,254
|
6,042
|
Heart's Hill No. 352
|
14,396
|
16,536
|
Hepburn
|
40,592
|
35,743
|
Herbert
|
50,504
|
48,272
|
Hillsborough No. 132
|
5,959
|
7,250
|
Hillsdale No. 440
|
32,627
|
35,807
|
Hodgeville
|
10,148
|
10,939
|
Holdfast
|
14,573
|
10,748
|
Hoodoo No. 401
|
39,825
|
44,902
|
Hubbard
|
2,065
|
2,926
|
Hudson Bay
|
84,724
|
95,654
|
Hudson Bay No. 394
|
64,428
|
71,359
|
Humboldt
|
346,271
|
361,121
|
Humboldt No. 370
|
55,165
|
56,286
|
Huron No. 223
|
11,682
|
12,466
|
Île-à-la-Crosse
|
76,464
|
86,814
|
Imperial
|
21,240
|
22,196
|
Indian Head
|
112,690
|
115,434
|
Indian Head No. 156
|
19,824
|
24,168
|
Insinger No. 275
|
18,585
|
20,670
|
Invergordon No. 430
|
33,335
|
41,404
|
Invermay
|
16,107
|
15,709
|
Invermay No. 305
|
19,175
|
21,242
|
Island View
|
4,366
|
4,134
|
Ituna
|
41,359
|
45,220
|
Ituna Bon Accord No. 246
|
22,066
|
27,666
|
Jans Bay
|
8,968
|
11,893
|
Jansen
|
5,664
|
8,014
|
Kamsack
|
111,982
|
116,070
|
Kannata Valley
|
5,192
|
6,424
|
Kelliher
|
12,803
|
13,738
|
Kellross No. 247
|
23,600
|
23,023
|
Kelvington
|
49,206
|
56,604
|
Kelvington No. 366
|
23,482
|
31,736
|
Kenaston
|
16,638
|
18,126
|
Kendal
|
4,897
|
4,897
|
Kennedy
|
12,744
|
15,328
|
Kenosee Lake
|
13,806
|
16,409
|
Kerrobert
|
60,534
|
67,480
|
Key West No. 70
|
15,045
|
18,253
|
Keys No. 303
|
23,010
|
26,521
|
Killaly
|
3,835
|
4,706
|
Kincaid
|
6,549
|
7,250
|
Kindersley
|
271,223
|
297,521
|
Kindersley No. 290
|
61,891
|
62,773
|
King George No. 256
|
13,334
|
13,801
|
Kingsley No. 124
|
26,196
|
26,776
|
Kinistino
|
38,586
|
47,255
|
Kinistino No. 459
|
32,686
|
38,987
|
Kinley
|
3,540
|
2,862
|
Kipling
|
63,366
|
66,844
|
Kisbey
|
9,027
|
13,801
|
Kivimaa-Moonlight Bay
|
4,956
|
5,342
|
Krydor
|
885
|
954
|
Kyle
|
26,491
|
27,793
|
La Loche
|
166,793
|
166,060
|
La Ronge
|
158,592
|
174,455
|
Lac Pelletier No. 107
|
32,214
|
38,605
|
Lacadena No. 228
|
31,565
|
36,379
|
Lafleche
|
22,538
|
25,822
|
Laird
|
15,753
|
18,253
|
Laird No. 404
|
81,833
|
78,864
|
Lajord No. 128
|
72,688
|
63,155
|
Lake Alma No. 8
|
16,048
|
17,808
|
Lake Johnston No. 102
|
10,030
|
10,176
|
Lake Lenore
|
16,756
|
18,889
|
Lake Lenore No. 399
|
34,633
|
34,090
|
Lake of the Rivers No. 72
|
16,461
|
19,207
|
Lakeland No. 521
|
53,985
|
56,222
|
Lakeside No. 338
|
24,485
|
24,613
|
Lakeview No. 337
|
21,712
|
21,370
|
Lampman
|
39,825
|
45,347
|
Landis
|
8,968
|
8,840
|
Lang
|
11,151
|
12,720
|
Langenburg
|
68,735
|
73,013
|
Langenburg No. 181
|
32,863
|
36,379
|
Langham
|
88,264
|
82,044
|
Lanigan
|
81,243
|
88,404
|
Lashburn
|
57,997
|
61,501
|
Last Mountain Valley No. 250
|
16,225
|
16,981
|
Laurier No. 38
|
17,464
|
20,416
|
Lawtonia No. 135
|
20,414
|
27,602
|
Leader
|
50,917
|
52,216
|
Leask
|
23,541
|
26,267
|
Leask No. 464
|
40,474
|
49,290
|
Lebret
|
12,744
|
13,865
|
Lemberg
|
18,467
|
17,426
|
Leoville
|
22,125
|
23,278
|
Leross
|
2,714
|
2,353
|
Leroy
|
26,550
|
27,157
|
Leroy No. 339
|
29,618
|
31,164
|
Leslie Beach
|
2,419
|
1,463
|
Liberty
|
4,602
|
5,597
|
Limerick
|
6,785
|
7,314
|
Lintlaw
|
10,148
|
10,303
|
Lipton
|
20,355
|
23,659
|
Lipton No. 217
|
22,479
|
26,966
|
Livingston No. 331
|
16,579
|
19,780
|
Lloydminster
|
694,135
|
621,499
|
Lomond No. 37
|
17,464
|
19,334
|
Lone Tree No. 18
|
8,850
|
9,222
|
Longlaketon No. 219
|
59,944
|
61,183
|
Loon Lake
|
16,992
|
19,970
|
Loon Lake No. 561
|
44,604
|
46,110
|
Loreburn
|
6,313
|
6,805
|
Loreburn No. 254
|
19,293
|
22,006
|
Lost River No. 313
|
14,278
|
13,292
|
Love
|
2,950
|
4,134
|
Lucky Lake
|
17,051
|
18,253
|
Lumsden
|
107,616
|
103,732
|
Lumsden Beach
|
590
|
636
|
Lumsden No. 189
|
114,342
|
112,699
|
Luseland
|
36,757
|
35,998
|
Macklin
|
81,066
|
89,994
|
Macnutt
|
3,835
|
4,134
|
Macoun
|
15,871
|
15,646
|
Maidstone
|
69,915
|
73,522
|
Major
|
2,065
|
3,880
|
Makwa
|
4,956
|
6,169
|
Manitou Beach
|
18,526
|
16,345
|
Manitou Lake No. 442
|
33,807
|
34,789
|
Mankota
|
12,095
|
13,420
|
Mankota No. 45
|
17,228
|
20,479
|
Maple Bush No. 224
|
11,328
|
10,621
|
Maple Creek
|
122,956
|
138,394
|
Maple Creek No. 111
|
63,012
|
73,394
|
Marcelin
|
9,027
|
10,049
|
Marengo
|
3,953
|
2,989
|
Mariposa No. 350
|
12,095
|
13,992
|
Markinch
|
3,422
|
4,579
|
Marquis
|
5,723
|
5,851
|
Marquis No. 191
|
17,523
|
13,483
|
Marriott No. 317
|
21,594
|
23,659
|
Marsden
|
17,523
|
18,062
|
Marshall
|
34,869
|
37,778
|
Martensville
|
569,055
|
490,738
|
Martin No. 122
|
17,051
|
21,179
|
Maryfield
|
20,532
|
23,214
|
Maryfield No. 91
|
19,116
|
20,288
|
Mayfield No. 406
|
22,243
|
24,740
|
Maymont
|
8,142
|
9,286
|
McCraney No. 282
|
18,290
|
19,525
|
McKillop No. 220
|
43,188
|
36,570
|
McLean
|
23,895
|
19,334
|
McLeod No. 185
|
21,535
|
28,366
|
McTaggart
|
7,139
|
7,950
|
Meacham
|
5,841
|
5,342
|
Meadow Lake
|
315,296
|
320,862
|
Meadow Lake No. 588
|
147,559
|
170,257
|
Meath Park
|
10,325
|
13,038
|
Medstead
|
7,670
|
7,632
|
Medstead No. 497
|
29,972
|
32,627
|
Meeting Lake No. 466
|
18,821
|
23,914
|
Melfort
|
353,528
|
354,634
|
Melville
|
269,158
|
289,126
|
Melville Beach
|
1,121
|
1,717
|
Mendham
|
1,770
|
2,226
|
Meota
|
17,936
|
19,525
|
Meota No. 468
|
55,047
|
59,530
|
Mervin
|
9,381
|
10,176
|
Mervin No. 499
|
74,104
|
77,846
|
Metinota
|
4,720
|
5,660
|
Midale
|
35,636
|
35,743
|
Middle Lake
|
14,219
|
15,391
|
Milden
|
9,853
|
11,512
|
Milden No. 286
|
19,293
|
17,999
|
Milestone
|
41,241
|
39,305
|
Milton No. 292
|
15,694
|
19,843
|
Minton
|
3,245
|
3,816
|
Miry Creek No. 229
|
21,830
|
24,422
|
Mistatim
|
5,959
|
4,643
|
Mistusinne
|
4,543
|
4,198
|
Monet No. 257
|
26,255
|
31,482
|
Montmartre
|
28,910
|
30,274
|
Montmartre No. 126
|
28,497
|
31,037
|
Montrose No. 315
|
42,008
|
45,283
|
Moose Creek No. 33
|
22,361
|
23,659
|
Moose Jaw
|
1,999,510
|
2,116,226
|
Moose Jaw No. 161
|
68,617
|
72,949
|
Moose Mountain No. 63
|
29,028
|
30,528
|
Moose Range No. 486
|
59,000
|
71,932
|
Moosomin
|
161,837
|
158,046
|
Moosomin No. 121
|
35,577
|
40,640
|
Morris No. 312
|
17,110
|
20,098
|
Morse
|
14,278
|
15,264
|
Morse No. 165
|
25,193
|
25,504
|
Mortlach
|
15,399
|
18,380
|
Mossbank
|
21,240
|
20,797
|
Mount Hope No. 279
|
31,329
|
36,061
|
Mount Pleasant No. 2
|
24,426
|
24,359
|
Mountain View No. 318
|
19,883
|
21,179
|
Muenster
|
25,370
|
26,839
|
Naicam
|
38,999
|
43,630
|
Neilburg
|
22,361
|
28,493
|
Neudorf
|
15,517
|
17,299
|
Neville
|
5,133
|
5,279
|
Newcombe No. 260
|
20,178
|
25,440
|
Nipawin
|
259,659
|
271,254
|
Nipawin No. 487
|
59,236
|
65,508
|
Nokomis
|
23,836
|
25,249
|
Norquay
|
25,606
|
27,666
|
North Battleford
|
844,585
|
883,277
|
North Battleford No. 437
|
42,775
|
46,619
|
North Grove
|
7,788
|
3,116
|
North Portal
|
6,785
|
9,095
|
North Qu'Appelle No. 187
|
50,445
|
46,301
|
Northern Saskatchewan Administration District
|
67,201
|
93,937
|
Norton No. 69
|
13,747
|
16,472
|
Oakdale No. 320
|
14,927
|
16,409
|
Odessa
|
12,095
|
15,200
|
Ogema
|
23,777
|
23,405
|
Old Post No. 43
|
22,243
|
25,122
|
Orkney No. 244
|
110,625
|
118,296
|
Osage
|
1,180
|
1,272
|
Osler
|
72,983
|
69,197
|
Outlook
|
134,461
|
140,174
|
Oxbow
|
78,352
|
81,726
|
Paddockwood
|
9,086
|
10,367
|
Paddockwood No. 520
|
53,100
|
61,946
|
Pangman
|
13,688
|
13,610
|
Paradise Hill
|
28,969
|
32,754
|
Parkdale No. 498
|
36,639
|
40,132
|
Parkside
|
7,139
|
7,950
|
Paynton
|
8,732
|
9,604
|
Paynton No. 470
|
15,045
|
17,045
|
Pebble Baye
|
2,655
|
2,099
|
Pelican Pointe
|
1,652
|
954
|
Pelly
|
16,815
|
17,999
|
Pennant
|
7,670
|
7,632
|
Pense
|
34,633
|
33,835
|
Pense No. 160
|
29,972
|
29,956
|
Perdue
|
19,706
|
23,023
|
Perdue No. 346
|
26,255
|
29,447
|
Piapot No. 110
|
17,818
|
20,606
|
Pierceland
|
35,282
|
35,044
|
Pilger
|
3,835
|
4,134
|
Pilot Butte
|
126,083
|
117,533
|
Pinehouse
|
63,366
|
62,201
|
Pinto Creek No. 75
|
16,697
|
15,200
|
Pittville No. 169
|
12,272
|
12,974
|
Pleasant Valley No. 288
|
17,818
|
21,942
|
Pleasantdale
|
4,484
|
4,834
|
Pleasantdale No. 398
|
35,164
|
38,860
|
Plenty
|
9,676
|
8,332
|
Plunkett
|
3,540
|
4,770
|
Ponass Lake No. 367
|
24,898
|
33,517
|
Ponteix
|
33,217
|
38,478
|
Poplar Valley No. 12
|
11,505
|
12,720
|
Porcupine No. 395
|
47,377
|
52,152
|
Porcupine Plain
|
50,858
|
54,378
|
Prairie Rose No. 309
|
12,980
|
16,472
|
Prairiedale No. 321
|
14,573
|
16,091
|
Preeceville
|
66,375
|
68,052
|
Preeceville No. 334
|
54,221
|
54,632
|
Prelate
|
9,086
|
7,886
|
Prince Albert
|
2,119,634
|
2,234,204
|
Prince Albert No. 461
|
210,158
|
229,024
|
Progress No. 351
|
15,812
|
16,536
|
Prud'Homme
|
9,853
|
10,939
|
Punnichy
|
12,567
|
15,646
|
Qu'Appelle
|
37,701
|
42,485
|
Quill Lake
|
22,833
|
26,012
|
Quinton
|
5,959
|
7,060
|
Radisson
|
30,326
|
32,118
|
Radville
|
47,613
|
54,696
|
Rama
|
4,720
|
4,770
|
Raymore
|
33,925
|
36,125
|
Reciprocity No. 32
|
20,296
|
24,550
|
Redberry No. 435
|
20,178
|
23,659
|
Redburn No. 130
|
14,750
|
15,900
|
Redvers
|
61,478
|
62,010
|
Reford No. 379
|
15,163
|
14,946
|
Regina
|
12,691,254
|
12,281,160
|
Regina Beach
|
67,555
|
68,752
|
Reno No. 51
|
22,361
|
25,376
|
Rhein
|
10,030
|
10,049
|
Richard
|
1,180
|
1,908
|
Richmound
|
8,673
|
9,794
|
Ridgedale
|
3,245
|
5,088
|
Riverhurst
|
7,670
|
7,250
|
Riverside No. 168
|
28,143
|
31,164
|
Rocanville
|
50,917
|
54,505
|
Rocanville No. 151
|
29,913
|
33,899
|
Rockglen
|
26,019
|
25,440
|
Rodgers No. 133
|
5,310
|
6,424
|
Rose Valley
|
16,638
|
18,826
|
Rosedale No. 283
|
31,034
|
32,754
|
Rosemount No. 378
|
11,859
|
12,593
|
Rosetown
|
144,609
|
147,361
|
Rosthern
|
99,592
|
99,979
|
Rosthern No. 403
|
135,700
|
128,154
|
Rouleau
|
31,860
|
28,811
|
Round Hill No. 467
|
21,299
|
28,366
|
Round Valley No. 410
|
24,957
|
22,960
|
Rudy No. 284
|
27,494
|
29,956
|
Rush Lake
|
3,127
|
4,134
|
Saltcoats
|
28,556
|
30,146
|
Saltcoats No. 213
|
42,008
|
42,803
|
Sarnia No. 221
|
18,998
|
16,918
|
Saskatchewan Beach
|
15,222
|
13,547
|
Saskatchewan Landing No. 167
|
24,485
|
29,383
|
Saskatoon
|
14,584,859
|
14,131,220
|
Sasman No. 336
|
45,135
|
52,025
|
Sceptre
|
5,546
|
6,169
|
Scott
|
4,307
|
4,770
|
Scott No. 98
|
11,505
|
11,194
|
Sedley
|
21,122
|
21,433
|
Semans
|
11,564
|
12,974
|
Senlac
|
2,419
|
2,926
|
Shamrock
|
1,180
|
1,272
|
Shamrock No. 134
|
12,095
|
14,437
|
Shaunavon
|
101,126
|
111,682
|
Sheho
|
6,195
|
8,268
|
Shell Lake
|
10,325
|
9,667
|
Shellbrook
|
85,196
|
91,139
|
Shellbrook No. 493
|
93,633
|
97,499
|
Sherwood No. 159