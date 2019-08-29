Building stronger communities across Quebec with the federal Gas Tax Fund

$504 million addition to the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Quebec for 1125 communities

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Quebec has received the first of two $247.8 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $504 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up, to be distributed by the province over the course of five years, increases the amount of money for Quebec communities under the program that delivers the federal Gas Tax Fund and Quebec's Contribution (TECQ) for 2019-2023, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, with funding from the federal GTF, Exo was able to add a new function to its vehicle tracking system, enabling it to broadcast the imminent arrival of buses and ultimately improve the transit experience for users in the Laurentians. In Sainte-Julienne, residents are benefitting from a new skating rink in the Quatre-Vents Park, which is allowing them to adopt healthy lifestyles and stay active year-round. And in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, families can look forward to a new space where they can gather and participate in social activities thanks to the construction of a multipurpose community facility.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities and First Nations communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live.

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across several project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Quebec by community:

Quebec's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $247.8 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Quebec for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The funding will be distributed by the provincial government to the following 1125 communities on a per capita basis, through the program that delivers the federal Gas Tax Fund and Quebec's Contribution (TECQ) for 2019-2023.1

In addition to the regular installments, Quebec communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019, totalling $504 million. This top-up, which is included in the $3.4 billion envelope for the TECQ program for 2019-2023, as announced on June 21st, 2019, will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

Through the federal Gas Tax Fund, Quebec will receive more than $999 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the estimated 2019-20 federal GTF allocation amounts for Quebec's participating communities.2