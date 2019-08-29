Building stronger communities across Quebec with the federal Gas Tax Fund

$504 million addition to the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Quebec for 1125 communities 

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities. 

Quebec has received the first of two $247.8 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $504 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up, to be distributed by the province over the course of five years, increases the amount of money for Quebec communities under the program that delivers the federal Gas Tax Fund and Quebec's Contribution (TECQ) for 2019-2023, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents. 

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, with funding from the federal GTF, Exo was able to add a new function to its vehicle tracking system, enabling it to broadcast the imminent arrival of buses and ultimately improve the transit experience for users in the Laurentians. In Sainte-Julienne, residents are benefitting from a new skating rink in the Quatre-Vents Park, which is allowing them to adopt healthy lifestyles and stay active year-round. And in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, families can look forward to a new space where they can gather and participate in social activities thanks to the construction of a multipurpose community facility.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities and First Nations communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live.

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across several project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Quebec's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $247.8 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Quebec for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The funding will be distributed by the provincial government to the following 1125 communities on a per capita basis, through the program that delivers the federal Gas Tax Fund and Quebec's Contribution (TECQ) for 2019-2023.1

In addition to the regular installments, Quebec communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019, totalling $504 million. This top-up, which is included in the $3.4 billion envelope for the TECQ program for 2019-2023, as announced on June 21st, 2019, will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

Through the federal Gas Tax Fund, Quebec will receive more than $999 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the estimated 2019-20 federal GTF allocation amounts for Quebec's participating communities.2

Ultimate Recipient

Federal allocation 2019-20

Abercorn

$101,368

Abitibi

$93,215

Abitibi-Ouest

$91,358

Acton Vale

$411,920

Adstock

$201,182

Aguanish

$97,332

Akulivik

$114,082

Albanel

$178,378

Albertville

$96,323

Alleyn-et-Cawood

$94,103

Alma

$1,653,679

Amherst

$147,986

Amos

$692,104

Amqui

$335,505

Ange-Gardien

$201,061

Armagh

$147,663

Arundel

$109,925

Asbestos

$365,687

Ascot Corner

$216,964

Aston-Jonction

$104,153

Auclair

$105,889

Audet

$118,562

Aumond

$117,997

Aupaluk

$96,040

Austin

$148,954

Authier

$98,785

Authier-Nord

$99,552

Ayer's Cliff

$132,810

Baie-Comeau

$1,138,953

Baie-des-Sables

$112,185

Baie-du-Febvre

$126,150

Baie-D'Urfé

$245,095

Baie-Johan-Beetz

$90,834

Baie-Sainte-Catherine

$95,677

Baie-Saint-Paul

$386,098

Baie-Trinité

$102,942

Barkmere

$89,986

Barnston-Ouest

$110,369

Barraute

$168,368

Batiscan

$124,616

Beaconsfield

$1,049,380

Béarn

$116,221

Beauceville

$343,214

Beauharnois

$709,623

Beaulac-Garthby

$126,190

Beaumont

$207,680

Beaupré

$243,158

Bécancour

$709,033

Bedford (Town)

$192,101

Bedford (Township)

$115,696

Bégin

$120,419

Belcourt

$96,484

Belleterre

$100,036

Beloeil

$1,252,260

Berry

$109,561

Berthier-sur-Mer

$153,192

Berthierville

$262,451

Béthanie

$101,045

Biencourt

$105,767

Blainville

$3,192,445

Blanc-Sablon

$131,558

Blue Sea

$113,275

Boileau

$101,207

Boisbriand

$1,427,763

Boischatel

$426,438

Bois-des-Filion

$528,976

Bois-Franc

$104,234

Bolton-Est

$127,966

Bolton-Ouest

$112,185

Bonaventure

$197,550

Bonne-Espérance

$115,212

Bonsecours

$113,598

Boucherville

$2,269,764

Bouchette

$114,808

Bowman

$114,243

Brébeuf

$129,621

Brigham

$181,728

Bristol

$129,096

Brome

$99,592

Bromont

$525,922

Brossard

$4,734,210

Brownsburg-Chatham

$390,598

Bryson

$115,858

Bury

$134,101

Cacouna

$161,063

Calixa-Lavallée

$108,714

Campbell's Bay

$117,553

Candiac

$1,178,061

Cantley

$596,049

Cap-Chat

$184,957

Caplan

$169,418

Cap-Saint-Ignace

$213,654

Cap-Santé

$228,466

Carignan

$564,548

Carleton-sur-Mer

$250,302

Cascapédia–Saint-Jules

$116,867

Causapscal

$181,365

Cayamant

$120,701

Chambly

$1,653,090

Chambord

$158,439

Champlain

$159,448

Champneuf

$92,690

Chandler

$400,616

Chapais

$150,286

Charette

$126,554

Charlemagne

$333,810

Chartierville

$98,664

Châteauguay

$2,647,236

Château-Richer

$257,648

Chazel

$99,027

Chelsea

$375,651

Chénéville

$118,158

Chertsey

$280,452

Chesterville

$125,746

Chibougamau

$400,616

Chichester

$101,408

Chute-aux-Outardes

$148,631

Chute-Saint-Philippe

$125,464

Clarendon

$138,824

Clermont (Town)

$212,645

Clermont (Township)

$107,503

Clerval

$102,740

Cleveland

$150,690

Cloridorme

$114,042

Coaticook

$478,028

Colombier

$115,051

Compton

$213,371

Contrecoeur

$462,867

Cookshire-Eaton

$306,162

Coteau-du-Lac

$385,294

Côte-Nord-du-Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent

$122,840

Côte-Saint-Luc

$1,802,396

Courcelles

$119,571

Cowansville

$768,981

Crabtree

$250,221

Danville

$241,705

Daveluyville

$268,162

Dégelis

$204,532

Déléage

$162,879

Delson

$423,331

Denholm

$108,189

Desbiens

$129,904

Deschaillons-sur-Saint-Laurent

$122,921

Deschambault-Grondines

$177,772

Deux-Montagnes

$953,324

Disraeli

$182,333

Disraeli

$133,213

Dixville

$116,100

Dolbeau-Mistassini

$761,213

Dollard-Des Ormeaux

$2,647,772

Donnacona

$391,187

Dorval

$1,046,541

Dosquet

$127,199

Drummondville

$4,165,055

Dudswell

$158,924

Duhamel

$104,799

Duhamel-Ouest

$123,405

Dundee

$102,337

Dunham

$229,677

Duparquet

$115,414

Dupuy

$124,536

Durham-Sud

$130,630

East Angus

$241,907

East Broughton

$175,795

East Farnham

$109,965

East Hereford

$98,502

Eastman

$168,610

Egan-Sud

$107,826

Elgin

$104,193

Entrelacs

$124,616

Escuminac

$109,360

Esprit-Saint

$101,045

Estérel

$95,394

Farnham

$501,493

Fassett

$105,566

Ferland-et-Boilleau

$109,561

Ferme-Neuve

$197,630

Fermont

$184,957

Forestville

$208,165

Fort-Coulonge

$144,918

Fortierville

$114,486

Fossambault-sur-le-Lac

$172,889

Frampton

$140,559

Franklin

$156,098

Franquelin

$99,673

Frelighsburg

$135,030

Frontenac

$158,157

Fugèreville

$101,651

Gallichan

$107,099

Gaspé

$792,499

Gatineau

$15,212,528

Girardville

$129,056

Godbout

$97,776

Godmanchester

$144,716

Gore

$166,592

Gouvernement régional d'Eeyou Istchee Baie-James            

$129,863

Gracefield

$185,764

Granby

$3,645,347

Grande-Rivière

$226,408

Grandes-Piles

$105,445

Grande-Vallée

$131,074

Grand-Métis

$95,960

Grand-Remous

$135,030

Grand-Saint-Esprit

$106,131

Grenville

$160,013

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

$202,030

Gros-Mécatina

$104,920

Grosse-Île

$106,171

Grosses-Roches

$103,063

Guérin

$101,086

Ham-Nord

$124,011

Hampden

$94,426

Hampstead

$382,669

Ham-Sud

$97,090

Harrington

$121,993

Hatley (Municipality)

$114,849

Hatley (Township)

$177,450

Havelock

$117,270

Havre-Saint-Pierre

$225,318

Hébertville

$191,213

Hébertville-Station

$140,721

Hemmingford (Village)

$118,643

Hemmingford (Township)

$165,987

Henryville

$145,766

Hérouxville

$140,115

Hinchinbrooke

$174,301

Honfleur

$123,042

Hope

$110,813

Hope Town

$101,933

Howick

$120,096

Huberdeau

$123,163

Hudson

$301,763

Huntingdon

$187,822

Inukjuak

$161,103

Inverness

$124,858

Irlande

$123,849

Ivry-sur-le-Lac

$102,700

Ivujivik

$105,889

Joliette

$1,115,917

Kamouraska

$111,943

Kangiqsualujjuaq

$127,442

Kangiqsujuaq

$118,845

Kangirsuk

$110,692

Kazabazua

$126,796

Kiamika

$119,087

Kingsbury

$93,134

Kingsey Falls

$165,220

Kinnear's Mills

$101,247

Kipawa

$107,786

Kirkland

$1,068,827

Kuujjuaq

$199,810

Kuujjuarapik

$115,858

La Bostonnais

$112,911

La Conception

$140,559

La Corne

$117,593

La Doré

$143,465

La Durantaye

$119,450

La Guadeloupe

$159,610

La Haute-Gaspésie

$94,870

La Macaza

$132,124

La Malbaie

$437,206

La Martre

$96,727

La Matapédia

$88,129

La Minerve

$137,290

La Morandière

$95,516

La Motte

$105,606

La Patrie

$119,894

La Pêche

$432,599

La Pocatière

$252,804

La Prairie

$1,371,673

La Présentation

$190,244

La Rédemption

$105,485

La Reine

$102,216

La Sarre

$393,705

La Trinité-des-Monts

$96,565

La Tuque

$591,066

La Visitation-de-l'Île-Dupas

$112,629

La Visitation-de-Yamaska

$100,238

Labelle

$186,046

Labrecque

$141,568

Lac-au-Saumon

$144,151

Lac-aux-Sables

$139,429

Lac-Beauport

$425,045

Lac-Bouchette

$134,464

Lac-Brome

$314,356

Lac-Delage

$114,607

Lac-des-Aigles

$108,351

Lac-des-Écorces

$200,052

Lac-des-Plages

$105,525

Lac-des-Seize-Îles

$93,901

Lac-Drolet

$128,935

Lac-du-Cerf

$105,646

Lac-Édouard

$95,314

Lac-Etchemin

$244,248

Lac-Frontière

$94,547

Lachute

$706,033

Lac-Mégantic

$314,719

Lacolle

$196,097

Lac-Poulin

$93,578

Lac-Saguay

$105,646

Lac-Sainte-Marie

$111,902

Lac-Saint-Joseph

$97,937

Lac-Saint-Paul

$107,059

Lac-Sergent

$108,875

Lac-Simon

$126,190

Lac-Supérieur

$163,767

Lac-Tremblant-Nord

$89,098

Laforce

$101,489

Lamarche

$106,898

Lambton

$153,031

L'Ancienne-Lorette

$888,394

Landrienne

$126,190

L'Ange-Gardien (Capitale-Nationale)

$242,714

L'Ange-Gardien (Outaouais)

$318,231

Lanoraie

$292,036

L'Anse-Saint-Jean

$136,604

Lantier

$122,477

Larouche

$149,398

L'Ascension

$120,540

L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur

$168,610

L'Ascension-de-Patapédia

$93,820

L'Assomption

$1,241,866

Latulipe-et-Gaboury

$99,713

Launay

$96,444

Laurier-Station

$192,424

Laurierville

$140,963

Laval

$23,303,973

Lavaltrie

$751,784

L'Avenir

$143,183

Laverlochère-Angliers

$214,401

Lawrenceville

$113,234

Lebel-sur-Quévillon

$175,916

Leclercville

$107,665

Lefebvre

$124,858

Lejeune

$98,301

Lemieux

$100,520

L'Épiphanie

$530,996

Léry

$181,889

Les Bergeronnes

$114,687

Les Cèdres

$377,151

Les Coteaux

$306,808

Les Éboulements

$142,012

Les Escoumins

$162,758

Les Hauteurs

$107,301

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

$662,532

Les Méchins

$126,836

Lévis

$7,864,136

L'Île-Cadieux

$93,013

L'Île-d'Anticosti

$95,758

L'Île-du-Grand-Calumet

$114,243

L'Île-Perrot

$605,263

Lingwick

$106,454

L'Isle-aux-Allumettes

$141,447

L'Isle-aux-Coudres

$132,245

L'Islet

$242,714

L'Isle-Verte

$139,389

Litchfield

$105,727

Lochaber

$105,122

Lochaber-Partie-Ouest

$123,405

Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan

$105,767

Longue-Rive

$126,876

Longueuil

$13,200,609

Lorraine

$506,904

Lorrainville

$138,259

Lotbinière

$119,652

Louiseville

$386,794

Low

$128,854

Lyster

$152,102

Macamic

$198,801

Maddington

$105,041

Magog

$1,457,443

Malartic

$218,739

Mandeville

$176,683

Maniwaki

$242,553

Manseau

$120,459

Mansfield-et-Pontefract

$181,445

Maria

$194,926

Maria-Chapdelaine

$96,727

Maricourt

$104,395

Marieville

$592,299

Marsoui

$99,067

Marston

$116,423

Martinville

$105,202

Mascouche

$2,594,146

Maskinongé

$181,526

Massueville

$109,561

Matagami

$144,837

Matane

$762,017

Matapédia

$113,113

Matawinie

$91,641

Mayo

$112,911

McMasterville

$325,011

Melbourne

$130,307

Mercier

$744,659

Messines

$152,224

Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix

$245,943

Métis-sur-Mer

$109,239

Milan

$99,632

Mille-Isles

$153,757

Mirabel

$2,947,564

Moffet

$95,475

Montcalm

$113,275

Mont-Carmel

$134,828

Montcerf-Lytton

$113,073

Montebello

$126,513

Mont-Joli

$338,976

Mont-Laurier

$762,445

Montmagny

$603,602

Montpellier

$128,531

Montréal

$94,146,662

Montréal-Est

$243,764

Montréal-Ouest

$296,597

Mont-Royal

$1,132,846

Mont-Saint-Grégoire

$215,147

Mont-Saint-Hilaire

$1,016,540

Mont-Saint-Michel

$112,104

Mont-Saint-Pierre

$93,861

Mont-Tremblant

$536,262

Morin-Heights

$259,787

Mulgrave-et-Derry

$102,216

Murdochville

$113,033

Namur

$110,732

Nantes

$144,959

Napierville

$251,230

Natashquan

$98,301

Nédélec

$101,207

Neuville

$268,465

New Carlisle

$144,071

New Richmond

$238,557

Newport

$118,764

Nicolet

$453,385

Nominingue

$171,799

Normandin

$211,071

Normétal

$119,692

North Hatley

$114,284

Notre-Dame-Auxiliatrice-de-Buckland

$119,208

Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours

$99,834

Notre-Dame-de-Ham

$103,628

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci

$124,778

Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix

$114,526

Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette

$118,158

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot

$595,459

Notre-Dame-de-Lorette

$94,870

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

$116,786

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

$203,765

Notre-Dame-de-Montauban

$117,513

Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain

$119,531

Notre-Dame-des-Bois

$125,867

Notre-Dame-des-Monts

$119,733

Notre-Dame-des-Neiges

$130,388

Notre-Dame-des-Pins

$155,049

Notre-Dame-des-Prairies

$507,761

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

$88,856

Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge

$114,364

Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (Village)

$151,537

Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil (Parish)

$126,836

Notre-Dame-du-Laus

$151,578

Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel

$326,343

Notre-Dame-du-Nord

$129,096

Notre-Dame-du-Portage

$133,375

Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire

$104,153

Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur-d'Issoudun

$124,213

Nouvelle

$155,210

Noyan

$145,806

Ogden

$118,885

Oka

$319,684

Orford

$272,380

Ormstown

$234,803

Otter Lake

$125,060

Otterburn Park

$446,635

Packington

$113,557

Padoue

$97,049

Palmarolle

$144,999

Papineauville

$172,283

Parisville

$110,086

Paspébiac

$214,824

Percé

$210,142

Péribonka

$107,261

Petite-Rivière-Saint-François

$122,275

Petite-Vallée

$94,063

Petit-Saguenay

$112,952

Piedmont

$213,331

Pierreville

$177,046

Pike River

$108,512

Pincourt

$807,553

Piopolis

$102,700

Plaisance

$132,204

Plessisville (Town)

$351,811

Plessisville (Parish)

$193,352

Pohénégamook

$190,284

Pointe-à-la-Croix

$143,102

Pointe-aux-Outardes

$140,721

Pointe-Calumet

$349,511

Pointe-Claire

$1,716,734

Pointe-des-Cascades

$155,775

Pointe-Fortune

$110,651

Pointe-Lebel

$163,242

Pontiac

$326,464

Pont-Rouge

$525,119

Portage-du-Fort

$96,000

Port-Cartier

$359,419

Port-Daniel–Gascons

$177,974

Portneuf

$220,919

Portneuf-sur-Mer

$112,387

Potton

$163,202

Poularies

$115,696

Preissac

$122,840

Prévost

$711,980

Price

$157,955

Princeville

$337,685

Puvirnituq

$162,395

Quaqtaq

$104,637

Québec

$29,126,564

Racine

$142,819

Ragueneau

$141,649

Rapide-Danseur

$101,207

Rapides-des-Joachims

$93,498

Rawdon

$611,478

Rémigny

$98,260

Repentigny

$4,571,564

Richelieu

$308,302

Richmond

$219,062

Rigaud

$424,188

Rimouski

$2,645,576

Ripon

$152,789

Ristigouche-Partie-Sud-Est

$94,224

Rivière-à-Claude

$92,489

Rivière-à-Pierre

$110,934

Rivière-au-Tonnerre

$98,301

Rivière-Beaudette

$178,055

Rivière-Bleue

$138,016

Rivière-du-Loup

$1,070,059

Rivière-Éternité

$104,758

Rivière-Héva

$146,452

Rivière-Ouelle

$126,715

Rivière-Rouge

$266,003

Rivière-Saint-Jean

$97,534

Roberval

$532,833

Rochebaucourt

$93,094

Roquemaure

$103,830

Rosemère

$749,266

Rougemont

$204,774

Rouyn-Noranda

$2,303,943

Roxton

$131,518

Roxton Falls

$139,833

Roxton Pond

$249,535

Sacré-Coeur

$160,619

Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus

$108,956

Saguenay

$7,853,368

Saint-Adalbert

$107,543

Saint-Adelme

$108,310

Saint-Adelphe

$125,787

Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

$230,888

Saint-Adrien

$108,754

Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande

$103,911

Saint-Agapit

$265,841

Saint-Aimé

$106,292

Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs

$131,760

Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles

$117,714

Saint-Alban

$137,169

Saint-Albert

$154,282

Saint-Alexandre

$189,316

Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska

$174,503

Saint-Alexandre-des-Lacs

$98,866

Saint-Alexis

$143,344

Saint-Alexis-de-Matapédia

$108,028

Saint-Alexis-des-Monts

$207,438

Saint-Alfred

$107,826

Saint-Alphonse

$115,051

Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby

$218,013

Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez

$218,376

Saint-Amable

$684,979

Saint-Ambroise

$243,360

Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare

$248,001

Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard

$211,918

Saint-André

$114,929

Saint-André-Avellin

$236,781

Saint-André-d'Argenteuil

$209,456

Saint-André-de-Restigouche

$93,861

Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean

$106,332

Saint-Anicet

$195,128

Saint-Anselme

$250,908

Saint-Antoine-de-l'Isle-aux-Grues

$93,659

Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly

$152,950

Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu

$157,430

Saint-Antonin

$257,365

Saint-Apollinaire

$370,669

Saint-Armand

$136,725

Saint-Arsène

$138,016

Saint-Athanase

$99,673

Saint-Aubert

$146,815

Saint-Augustin

$101,933

Saint-Augustin

$114,808

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

$1,026,076

Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn

$115,858

Saint-Barnabé

$136,240

Saint-Barnabé-Sud

$121,912

Saint-Barthélemy

$167,682

Saint-Basile

$194,522

Saint-Basile-le-Grand

$923,592

Saint-Benjamin

$128,370

Saint-Benoît-du-Lac

$88,614

Saint-Benoît-Labre

$152,506

Saint-Bernard

$186,612

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle

$150,004

Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville

$111,458

Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu

$170,951

Saint-Bonaventure

$130,348

Saint-Boniface

$287,636

Saint-Bruno

$205,904

Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues

$133,657

Saint-Bruno-de-Kamouraska

$109,077

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

$1,431,835

Saint-Calixte

$339,824

Saint-Camille

$109,683

Saint-Camille-de-Lellis

$117,795

Saint-Casimir

$144,555

Saint-Célestin (Village)

$122,437

Saint-Célestin (Municipality)

$111,620

Saint-Césaire

$327,635

Saint-Charles-Borromée

$762,767

Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse

$187,782

Saint-Charles-de-Bourget

$118,078

Saint-Charles-Garnier

$96,969

Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu

$158,681

Saint-Christophe-d'Arthabaska

$211,636

Saint-Chrysostome

$196,541

Saint-Claude

$135,474

Saint-Clément

$106,292

Saint-Cléophas

$101,933

Saint-Cléophas-de-Brandon

$96,484

Saint-Clet

$160,619

Saint-Colomban

$901,145

Saint-Côme

$176,642

Saint-Côme–Linière

$219,264

Saint-Constant

$1,532,873

Saint-Cuthbert

$162,879

Saint-Cyprien (Municipality)

$130,348

Saint-Cyprien (Parish)

$107,503

Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville

$168,086

Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard

$116,342

Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover

$281,300

Saint-Damase (Parish)

$100,843

Saint-Damase (Municipality)

$190,083

Saint-Damase-de-L'Islet

$109,723

Saint-Damien

$174,019

Saint-Damien-de-Buckland

$164,413

Saint-David

$121,993

Saint-David-de-Falardeau

$202,393

Saint-Denis-De La Bouteillerie                             

$108,552

Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

$261,159

Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu

$181,687

Saint-Didace

$114,849

Saint-Dominique

$191,939

Saint-Dominique-du-Rosaire

$105,162

Saint-Donat

$121,791

Saint-Donat

$246,427

Sainte-Adèle

$720,552

Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière

$134,626

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts

$570,387

Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici

$125,625

Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir

$160,498

Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont

$112,508

Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré

$204,007

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

$296,556

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

$169,458

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière

$153,838

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle

$112,145

Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois

$171,436

Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs

$234,884

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

$347,210

Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel

$199,366

Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines

$806,375

Sainte-Anne-du-Lac

$109,521

Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton

$108,431

Sainte-Aurélie

$121,145

Sainte-Barbe

$141,972

Sainte-Béatrix

$170,507

Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville

$145,362

Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval

$423,706

Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults

$117,634

Sainte-Catherine

$925,681

Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley

$190,930

Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier

$427,616

Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard

$102,498

Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton

$178,580

Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton

$121,428

Sainte-Christine

$116,181

Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne

$111,660

Sainte-Claire

$227,175

Sainte-Clotilde

$178,459

Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce

$110,288

Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton

$152,385

Sainte-Croix

$188,670

Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham

$118,441

Saint-Edmond-les-Plaines

$102,579

Saint-Édouard

$142,496

Saint-Édouard-de-Fabre

$112,710

Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière

$135,554

Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé

$116,907

Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton

$108,310

Sainte-Élisabeth

$147,380

Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick

$103,305

Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie

$152,547

Sainte-Eulalie

$126,755

Sainte-Euphémie-sur-Rivière-du-Sud

$100,561

Sainte-Famille

$126,312

Sainte-Félicité (Bas-Saint-Laurent)

$131,720

Sainte-Félicité (Chaudière-Appalaches)

$102,942

Sainte-Flavie

$123,567

Sainte-Florence

$102,619

Sainte-Françoise (Parish)

$103,507

Sainte-Françoise (Municipality)

$105,485

Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

$128,047

Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier

$182,293

Sainte-Germaine-Boulé

$127,361

Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville

$119,248

Sainte-Hedwidge

$122,679

Sainte-Hélène

$123,971

Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot

$155,654

Sainte-Hélène-de-Chester

$103,063

Sainte-Hélène-de-Mancebourg

$103,588

Sainte-Hénédine

$141,003

Sainte-Irène

$100,399

Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (Parish)

$98,946

Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc (Village)

$130,025

Sainte-Julie

$1,601,767

Sainte-Julienne

$556,137

Sainte-Justine

$162,758

Sainte-Justine-de-Newton

$126,594

Saint-Élie-de-Caxton

$162,839

Saint-Éloi

$98,946

Sainte-Louise

$115,696

Saint-Elphège

$99,027

Sainte-Luce

$200,900

Sainte-Lucie-de-Beauregard

$98,381

Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides

$143,465

Saint-Elzéar (Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

$105,929

Saint-Elzéar (Chaudière-Appalaches)

$187,903

Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata

$100,843

Sainte-Madeleine

$180,033

Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine

$99,310

Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare

$152,789

Sainte-Marguerite

$133,254

Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson

$208,003

Sainte-Marguerite-Marie

$94,587

Sainte-Marie

$742,891

Sainte-Marie-de-Blandford

$106,010

Sainte-Marie-Madeleine

$208,367

Sainte-Marie-Salomé

$136,362

Sainte-Marthe

$128,975

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

$1,029,451

Sainte-Martine

$312,862

Sainte-Mélanie

$212,887

Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk

$107,180

Sainte-Monique (Centre-du-Québec)

$108,795

Sainte-Monique (Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

$123,002

Sainte-Paule

$97,291

Sainte-Perpétue (Municipality)

$152,869

Sainte-Perpétue (Parish)

$127,321

Sainte-Pétronille

$131,478

Saint-Éphrem-de-Beauce

$183,988

Saint-Épiphane

$120,943

Sainte-Praxède

$100,480

Sainte-Rita

$99,834

Sainte-Rose-de-Watford

$117,714

Sainte-Rose-du-Nord

$105,162

Sainte-Sabine (Parish)

$102,377

Sainte-Sabine (Municipality)

$133,052

Sainte-Séraphine

$102,135

Sainte-Sophie

$897,287

Sainte-Sophie-de-Lévrard

$116,342

Sainte-Sophie-d'Halifax

$113,234

Saint-Esprit

$168,933

Sainte-Thècle

$185,320

Sainte-Thérèse

$1,412,334

Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé

$128,249

Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau

$109,521

Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois

$125,060

Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton

$116,181

Saint-Étienne-des-Grès

$274,479

Saint-Eugène

$133,698

Saint-Eugène-D'Argentenay

$106,898

Saint-Eugène-de-Guigues

$107,665

Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière

$102,942

Sainte-Ursule

$141,528

Saint-Eusèbe

$110,772

Saint-Eustache

$2,403,856

Saint-Évariste-de-Forsyth

$109,521

Sainte-Victoire-de-Sorel

$187,257

Saint-Fabien

$160,296

Saint-Fabien-de-Panet

$126,634

Saint-Faustin–Lac-Carré

$230,929

Saint-Félicien

$547,351

Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier

$125,302

Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey

$147,017

Saint-Félix-de-Valois

$351,490

Saint-Félix-d'Otis

$127,361

Saint-Ferdinand

$171,274

Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges

$224,067

Saint-Flavien

$152,990

Saint-Fortunat

$98,058

Saint-François-d'Assise

$114,526

Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud

$154,080

Saint-François-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

$110,853

Saint-François-de-Sales

$113,436

Saint-François-du-Lac

$167,319

Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton

$182,495

Saint-François-Xavier-de-Viger

$97,453

Saint-Frédéric

$131,881

Saint-Fulgence

$173,090

Saint-Gabriel

$195,128

Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

$195,612

Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski

$133,415

Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier

$227,942

Saint-Gabriel-Lalemant

$116,423

Saint-Gédéon

$174,584

Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce

$175,189

Saint-Georges

$1,786,914

Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville

$134,303

Saint-Georges-de-Windsor

$127,563

Saint-Gérard-Majella

$96,969

Saint-Germain

$99,431

Saint-Germain-de-Grantham

$288,484

Saint-Gervais