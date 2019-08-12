Building stronger communities across Newfoundland and Labrador with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 12, 2019, 12:30 ET

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Newfoundland and Labrador for 276 communities 

PARADISE, NL, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why our government is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities. 

Today, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of the Town of Paradise, to announce that the first of two $15.7 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) has been delivered to the province, along with a top-up of $32.8 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Newfoundland and Labrador communities, based on their allocations for the 2018-19 GTF transfer, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, residents in the Town of Port au Port East are benefitting from a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water thanks to vital upgrades that were carried out to the local water reservoir with federal GTF funding. In the Town of Lumsden, a tourist building which houses a museum, washroom, shower and laundry facilities at the municipally-owned RV park was constructed to enhance the tourism industry. And in the Town of Paradise, residents are enjoying the splash pad at Paradise Park this summer thanks in part to funding from the federal GTF.

This year, the Town of Paradise will receive a total of $924,523 for their annual allocation, and an additional $942,162 through the top-up.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Gas Tax Fund, residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments will continue to benefit from infrastructure projects that will build safe and sustainable communities across Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Local governments know best what their communities need, and the Government of Canada is proud to deliver stable, long-term funding that they count on to develop their public infrastructure. By investing in Newfoundland and Labrador communities, the Government of Canada is helping to improve the province's infrastructure and ensure that all residents have access to the opportunities they need to succeed."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"Since its inception, the Gas Tax Fund has been an important addition to the Town of Paradise's funding and has helped us develop many community infrastructure projects, such as the Splash Pad in Paradise Park and numerous improvements to road networks. The increased funding the federal government has allocated will now provide further resources to all provincial municipalities, including Paradise. Improving infrastructure as our town continues to grow and prosper is a priority for Council and we are thankful for the additional commitment."

His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of the Town of Paradise

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Newfoundland and Labrador by community:

Backgrounder

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $15.7 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Newfoundland and Labrador for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Newfoundland and Labrador communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Newfoundland and Labrador with over $64 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Newfoundland and Labrador's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Admirals Beach

13,833

14,097

Anchor Point

21,503

21,913

Appleton

32,643

33,266

Aquaforte

11,476

11,695

Arnold's Cove

48,711

49,641

Avondale

35,514

36,192

Badger

38,214

38,943

Baie Verte

64,308

65,535

Baine Harbour

13,362

13,617

Bauline

27,416

27,939

Bay Bulls

72,321

73,700

Bay de Verde

24,845

25,319

Bay L'Argent

18,375

18,726

Bay Roberts

265,650

270,719

Baytona

19,275

19,643

Beachside

13,705

13,966

Bellburns

10,320

10,516

Belleoram

24,074

24,533

Birchy Bay

31,615

32,218

Bird Cove

15,718

16,018

Bishop's Cove

20,346

20,734

Bishop's Falls

143,277

146,010

Bonavista

155,788

158,761

Botwood

131,236

133,740

Branch

17,818

18,158

Brent's Cove

14,776

15,058

Brighton

16,104

16,411

Brigus

39,028

39,772

Bryant's Cove

24,974

25,450

Buchans

35,557

36,235

Burgeo

64,051

65,273

Burin

107,242

109,288

Burlington

21,503

21,913

Burnt Islands

34,700

35,362

Campbellton

27,416

27,939

Cape Broyle

29,001

29,555

Cape St. George

44,598

45,449

Carbonear

216,204

220,329

Carmanville

39,756

40,515

Cartwright

26,345

26,847

Centreville-Wareham-Trinity

57,195

58,286

Chance Cove

19,018

19,381

Change Islands

16,961

17,285

Channel-Port aux Basques

182,311

185,790

Chapel Arm

27,630

28,157

Charlottetown (Labrador)

20,475

20,865

Clarenville

277,605

282,902

Clarke's Beach

74,806

76,233

Coachman's Cove

12,548

12,787

Colinet

11,476

11,695

Colliers

36,071

36,759

Come By Chance

17,818

18,158

Comfort Cove-Newstead

25,488

25,974

Conception Bay South

1,130,621

1,152,193

Conception Harbour

37,399

38,113

Conche

15,333

15,625

Cook's Harbour

13,319

13,573

Cormack

33,629

34,270

Corner Brook

856,695

873,040

Cottlesville

19,660

20,036

Cow Head

26,388

26,891

Cox's Cove

37,528

38,244

Crow Head

15,633

15,931

Cupids

39,885

40,646

Daniel's Harbour

18,889

19,250

Deer Lake

232,957

237,402

Dover

36,414

37,109

Eastport

29,515

30,079

Elliston

21,246

21,651

Embree

38,085

38,812

Englee

30,629

31,214

English Harbour East

14,004

14,272

Fermeuse

21,974

22,393

Ferryland

25,788

26,280

Flatrock

80,162

81,691

Fleur de Lys

18,504

18,857

Flower's Cove

19,618

19,992

Fogo Island

104,199

106,187

Forteau

25,573

26,061

Fortune

68,079

69,377

Fox Cove-Mortier

20,689

21,083

Fox Harbour

18,846

19,206

Frenchman's Cove

15,290

15,582

Gallants

10,191

10,385

Gambo

92,802

94,572

Gander

508,855

518,564

Garnish

32,386

33,004

Gaskiers Point La Haye

17,989

18,333

Gaultois

13,876

14,141

George's Brook-Milton

40,956

41,737

Gillams

25,616

26,105

Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook

17,647

17,983

Glenwood

41,384

42,174

Glovertown

97,301

99,157

Goose Cove East

15,504

15,800

Grand Bank

107,027

109,069

Grand Falls-Windsor

615,247

626,985

Grand Le Pierre

18,118

18,464

Greenspond

19,446

19,817

Hampden

26,430

26,935

Hant's Harbour

22,146

22,568

Happy Adventure

16,618

16,935

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

355,502

362,285

Harbour Breton

78,062

79,552

Harbour Grace

136,378

138,980

Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview

53,767

54,793

Hare Bay

49,568

50,514

Hawke's Bay

21,546

21,957

Heart's Content

22,617

23,048

Heart's Delight-Islington

36,928

37,633

Heart's Desire

17,175

17,503

Hermitage-Sandyville

26,130

26,629

Holyrood

113,583

115,750

Howley

16,832

17,154

Hughes Brook

18,975

19,337

Humber Arm South

76,562

78,023

Indian Bay

15,547

15,844

Inuit Community Government of Hopedale

32,643

33,266

Inuit Community Government of Makkovik

24,202

24,664

Inuit Community Government of Nain

56,253

57,326

Inuit Community Government of Postville

15,633

15,931

Inuit Community Government of Rigolet

21,117

21,520

Irishtown-Summerside

68,807

70,120

Isle aux Morts

36,500

37,196

Jackson's Arm

20,217

20,603

Keels

10,234

10,429

King's Cove

11,905

12,132

King's Point

36,285

36,978

Kippens

94,087

95,882

La Scie

45,412

46,278

Labrador City

317,411

323,467

Lamaline

19,489

19,861

L'Anse au Clair

17,304

17,634

L'Anse au Loup

31,958

32,567

Lark Harbour

30,415

30,996

Lawn

34,786

35,449

Leading Tickles

20,560

20,952

Lewin's Cove

31,358

31,956

Lewisporte

154,117

157,058

Little Bay

12,548

12,787

Little Bay East

13,490

13,748

Little Bay Islands

11,091

11,302

Little Burnt Bay

20,089

20,472

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

103,214

105,183

Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights

18,761

19,119

Lord's Cove

14,990

15,276

Lourdes

27,973

28,507

Lumsden

29,515

30,079

Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North

15,247

15,538

Main Brook

18,461

18,813

Mary's Harbour

22,660

23,092

Marystown

235,828

240,328

Massey Drive

77,976

79,464

McIvers

31,101

31,694

Meadows

34,871

35,537

Middle Arm

28,359

28,900

Miles Cove

12,505

12,743

Millertown

11,519

11,739

Milltown-Head of Bay D'Espoir

40,142

40,908

Ming's Bight

21,717

22,131

Morrisville

12,376

12,612

Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St.Catherine's

23,003

23,441

Mount Moriah

40,013

40,777

Mount Pearl

998,693

1,017,747

Musgrave Harbour

50,468

51,431

Musgravetown

32,215

32,829

New Perlican

16,018

16,324

New-Wes-Valley

101,114

103,044

Nippers Harbour

11,691

11,914

Norman's Cove-Long Cove

36,585

37,283

Norris Arm

39,628

40,384

Norris Point

36,757

37,458

North River

32,472

33,091

North West River

31,486

32,087

Northern Arm

26,302

26,804

Old Perlican

35,171

35,842

Pacquet

15,076

15,363

Paradise

924,523

942,162

Parker's Cove

18,675

19,031

Parson's Pond

22,831

23,267

Pasadena

163,158

166,271

Peterview

43,527

44,357

Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove

49,183

50,121

Pilley's Island

20,646

21,040

Pinware

11,819

12,045

Placentia

157,845

160,857

Point au Gaul

11,819

12,045

Point Lance

12,419

12,656

Point Leamington

33,372

34,008

Point May

17,946

18,289

Point of Bay

14,647

14,927

Pool's Cove

16,318

16,630

Port Anson

13,619

13,879

Port au Choix

41,856

42,654

Port au Port East

32,858

33,484

Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove

27,287

27,808

Port Blandford

33,800

34,445

Port Hope Simpson

25,702

26,192

Port Kirwan

10,277

10,473

Port Rexton

22,617

23,048

Port Saunders

36,928

37,633

Portugal Cove South

14,476

14,752

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

357,131

363,945

Pouch Cove

96,701

98,546

Raleigh

15,633

15,931

Ramea

27,202

27,721

Red Bay

15,290

15,582

Red Harbour

16,147

16,455

Reidville

29,858

30,428

Rencontre East

14,004

14,272

Renews-Cappahayden

20,946

21,345

River of Ponds

17,261

17,590

Riverhead

15,975

16,280

Robert's Arm

42,541

43,353

Rocky Harbour

48,626

49,553

Roddickton-Bide Arm

50,854

51,824

Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou

24,931

25,406

Rushoon

18,546

18,900

Salmon Cove

37,185

37,895

Salvage

13,362

13,617

Sandringham

17,861

18,202

Sandy Cove

13,276

13,529

Seal Cove, F.B

18,418

18,769

Seal Cove, W.B

21,032

21,433

Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-

24,631

25,101

South Brook

28,701

29,249

South River

35,771

36,454

Southern Harbour

24,974

25,450

Spaniard's Bay

121,724

124,047

Springdale

135,350

137,932

St. Alban's

58,866

59,989

St. Anthony

104,799

106,799

St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine

26,602

27,109

St. Brendan's

14,262

14,534

St. Bride's

18,846

19,206

St. George's

59,595

60,732

St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove

33,243

33,877

St. John's

4,672,474

4,761,623

St. Joseph's

12,976

13,224

St. Lawrence

59,123

60,251

St. Lewis

16,361

16,673

St. Lunaire-Griquet

33,929

34,576

St. Mary's

22,917

23,354

St. Pauls

18,246

18,595

St. Shott's

10,877

11,084

St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River

21,460

21,869

Steady Brook

27,073

27,590

Stephenville

291,830

297,398

Stephenville Crossing

81,704

83,263

Summerford

46,869

47,763

Sunnyside (Trinity Bay)

25,016

25,494

Terra Nova

11,177

11,390

Terrenceville

28,701

29,249

Tilt Cove

8,263

8,421

Torbay

346,504

353,116

Traytown

19,489

19,861

Trepassey

28,658

29,205

Trinity

15,290

15,582

Trinity Bay North

85,989

87,630

Triton

50,168

51,125

Trout River

31,701

32,306

Twillingate

102,143

104,092

Upper Island Cove

74,934

76,364

Victoria

85,175

86,800

Wabana

100,000

101,908

Wabush

89,717

91,429

West St. Modeste

12,805

13,049

Westport

16,404

16,717

Whitbourne

46,183

47,064

Whiteway

24,031

24,489

Winterland

24,759

25,232

Winterton

27,330

27,852

Witless Bay

77,419

78,897

Woodstock

16,190

16,499

Woody Point

20,132

20,516

York Harbour

22,788

23,223

1

Amounts exclude administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html 

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Newfoundland and Labrador: http://www.mae.gov.nl.ca/for/gta.html 

Twitter: @INFC_eng 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Erin Shea, Director of Communications, Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, 709-729-2575, erinshea@gov.nl.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Building stronger communities across Newfoundland and Labrador with the federal Gas Tax Fund

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 12, 2019, 12:30 ET