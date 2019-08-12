Building stronger communities across Newfoundland and Labrador with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Newfoundland and Labrador for 276 communities

PARADISE, NL, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why our government is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Today, the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, and His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of the Town of Paradise, to announce that the first of two $15.7 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) has been delivered to the province, along with a top-up of $32.8 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Newfoundland and Labrador communities, based on their allocations for the 2018-19 GTF transfer, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, residents in the Town of Port au Port East are benefitting from a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water thanks to vital upgrades that were carried out to the local water reservoir with federal GTF funding. In the Town of Lumsden, a tourist building which houses a museum, washroom, shower and laundry facilities at the municipally-owned RV park was constructed to enhance the tourism industry. And in the Town of Paradise, residents are enjoying the splash pad at Paradise Park this summer thanks in part to funding from the federal GTF.

This year, the Town of Paradise will receive a total of $924,523 for their annual allocation, and an additional $942,162 through the top-up.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador remains among the best places in the world to live.

"Our government is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Gas Tax Fund, residents of municipalities and Inuit Community Governments will continue to benefit from infrastructure projects that will build safe and sustainable communities across Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Local governments know best what their communities need, and the Government of Canada is proud to deliver stable, long-term funding that they count on to develop their public infrastructure. By investing in Newfoundland and Labrador communities, the Government of Canada is helping to improve the province's infrastructure and ensure that all residents have access to the opportunities they need to succeed."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"Since its inception, the Gas Tax Fund has been an important addition to the Town of Paradise's funding and has helped us develop many community infrastructure projects, such as the Splash Pad in Paradise Park and numerous improvements to road networks. The increased funding the federal government has allocated will now provide further resources to all provincial municipalities, including Paradise. Improving infrastructure as our town continues to grow and prosper is a priority for Council and we are thankful for the additional commitment."

His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of the Town of Paradise

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Newfoundland and Labrador by community:

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $15.7 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Newfoundland and Labrador for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Newfoundland and Labrador communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Newfoundland and Labrador with over $64 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Newfoundland and Labrador's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Admirals Beach 13,833 14,097 Anchor Point 21,503 21,913 Appleton 32,643 33,266 Aquaforte 11,476 11,695 Arnold's Cove 48,711 49,641 Avondale 35,514 36,192 Badger 38,214 38,943 Baie Verte 64,308 65,535 Baine Harbour 13,362 13,617 Bauline 27,416 27,939 Bay Bulls 72,321 73,700 Bay de Verde 24,845 25,319 Bay L'Argent 18,375 18,726 Bay Roberts 265,650 270,719 Baytona 19,275 19,643 Beachside 13,705 13,966 Bellburns 10,320 10,516 Belleoram 24,074 24,533 Birchy Bay 31,615 32,218 Bird Cove 15,718 16,018 Bishop's Cove 20,346 20,734 Bishop's Falls 143,277 146,010 Bonavista 155,788 158,761 Botwood 131,236 133,740 Branch 17,818 18,158 Brent's Cove 14,776 15,058 Brighton 16,104 16,411 Brigus 39,028 39,772 Bryant's Cove 24,974 25,450 Buchans 35,557 36,235 Burgeo 64,051 65,273 Burin 107,242 109,288 Burlington 21,503 21,913 Burnt Islands 34,700 35,362 Campbellton 27,416 27,939 Cape Broyle 29,001 29,555 Cape St. George 44,598 45,449 Carbonear 216,204 220,329 Carmanville 39,756 40,515 Cartwright 26,345 26,847 Centreville-Wareham-Trinity 57,195 58,286 Chance Cove 19,018 19,381 Change Islands 16,961 17,285 Channel-Port aux Basques 182,311 185,790 Chapel Arm 27,630 28,157 Charlottetown (Labrador) 20,475 20,865 Clarenville 277,605 282,902 Clarke's Beach 74,806 76,233 Coachman's Cove 12,548 12,787 Colinet 11,476 11,695 Colliers 36,071 36,759 Come By Chance 17,818 18,158 Comfort Cove-Newstead 25,488 25,974 Conception Bay South 1,130,621 1,152,193 Conception Harbour 37,399 38,113 Conche 15,333 15,625 Cook's Harbour 13,319 13,573 Cormack 33,629 34,270 Corner Brook 856,695 873,040 Cottlesville 19,660 20,036 Cow Head 26,388 26,891 Cox's Cove 37,528 38,244 Crow Head 15,633 15,931 Cupids 39,885 40,646 Daniel's Harbour 18,889 19,250 Deer Lake 232,957 237,402 Dover 36,414 37,109 Eastport 29,515 30,079 Elliston 21,246 21,651 Embree 38,085 38,812 Englee 30,629 31,214 English Harbour East 14,004 14,272 Fermeuse 21,974 22,393 Ferryland 25,788 26,280 Flatrock 80,162 81,691 Fleur de Lys 18,504 18,857 Flower's Cove 19,618 19,992 Fogo Island 104,199 106,187 Forteau 25,573 26,061 Fortune 68,079 69,377 Fox Cove-Mortier 20,689 21,083 Fox Harbour 18,846 19,206 Frenchman's Cove 15,290 15,582 Gallants 10,191 10,385 Gambo 92,802 94,572 Gander 508,855 518,564 Garnish 32,386 33,004 Gaskiers Point La Haye 17,989 18,333 Gaultois 13,876 14,141 George's Brook-Milton 40,956 41,737 Gillams 25,616 26,105 Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook 17,647 17,983 Glenwood 41,384 42,174 Glovertown 97,301 99,157 Goose Cove East 15,504 15,800 Grand Bank 107,027 109,069 Grand Falls-Windsor 615,247 626,985 Grand Le Pierre 18,118 18,464 Greenspond 19,446 19,817 Hampden 26,430 26,935 Hant's Harbour 22,146 22,568 Happy Adventure 16,618 16,935 Happy Valley-Goose Bay 355,502 362,285 Harbour Breton 78,062 79,552 Harbour Grace 136,378 138,980 Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview 53,767 54,793 Hare Bay 49,568 50,514 Hawke's Bay 21,546 21,957 Heart's Content 22,617 23,048 Heart's Delight-Islington 36,928 37,633 Heart's Desire 17,175 17,503 Hermitage-Sandyville 26,130 26,629 Holyrood 113,583 115,750 Howley 16,832 17,154 Hughes Brook 18,975 19,337 Humber Arm South 76,562 78,023 Indian Bay 15,547 15,844 Inuit Community Government of Hopedale 32,643 33,266 Inuit Community Government of Makkovik 24,202 24,664 Inuit Community Government of Nain 56,253 57,326 Inuit Community Government of Postville 15,633 15,931 Inuit Community Government of Rigolet 21,117 21,520 Irishtown-Summerside 68,807 70,120 Isle aux Morts 36,500 37,196 Jackson's Arm 20,217 20,603 Keels 10,234 10,429 King's Cove 11,905 12,132 King's Point 36,285 36,978 Kippens 94,087 95,882 La Scie 45,412 46,278 Labrador City 317,411 323,467 Lamaline 19,489 19,861 L'Anse au Clair 17,304 17,634 L'Anse au Loup 31,958 32,567 Lark Harbour 30,415 30,996 Lawn 34,786 35,449 Leading Tickles 20,560 20,952 Lewin's Cove 31,358 31,956 Lewisporte 154,117 157,058 Little Bay 12,548 12,787 Little Bay East 13,490 13,748 Little Bay Islands 11,091 11,302 Little Burnt Bay 20,089 20,472 Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove 103,214 105,183 Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights 18,761 19,119 Lord's Cove 14,990 15,276 Lourdes 27,973 28,507 Lumsden 29,515 30,079 Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North 15,247 15,538 Main Brook 18,461 18,813 Mary's Harbour 22,660 23,092 Marystown 235,828 240,328 Massey Drive 77,976 79,464 McIvers 31,101 31,694 Meadows 34,871 35,537 Middle Arm 28,359 28,900 Miles Cove 12,505 12,743 Millertown 11,519 11,739 Milltown-Head of Bay D'Espoir 40,142 40,908 Ming's Bight 21,717 22,131 Morrisville 12,376 12,612 Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St.Catherine's 23,003 23,441 Mount Moriah 40,013 40,777 Mount Pearl 998,693 1,017,747 Musgrave Harbour 50,468 51,431 Musgravetown 32,215 32,829 New Perlican 16,018 16,324 New-Wes-Valley 101,114 103,044 Nippers Harbour 11,691 11,914 Norman's Cove-Long Cove 36,585 37,283 Norris Arm 39,628 40,384 Norris Point 36,757 37,458 North River 32,472 33,091 North West River 31,486 32,087 Northern Arm 26,302 26,804 Old Perlican 35,171 35,842 Pacquet 15,076 15,363 Paradise 924,523 942,162 Parker's Cove 18,675 19,031 Parson's Pond 22,831 23,267 Pasadena 163,158 166,271 Peterview 43,527 44,357 Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove 49,183 50,121 Pilley's Island 20,646 21,040 Pinware 11,819 12,045 Placentia 157,845 160,857 Point au Gaul 11,819 12,045 Point Lance 12,419 12,656 Point Leamington 33,372 34,008 Point May 17,946 18,289 Point of Bay 14,647 14,927 Pool's Cove 16,318 16,630 Port Anson 13,619 13,879 Port au Choix 41,856 42,654 Port au Port East 32,858 33,484 Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove 27,287 27,808 Port Blandford 33,800 34,445 Port Hope Simpson 25,702 26,192 Port Kirwan 10,277 10,473 Port Rexton 22,617 23,048 Port Saunders 36,928 37,633 Portugal Cove South 14,476 14,752 Portugal Cove-St. Philip's 357,131 363,945 Pouch Cove 96,701 98,546 Raleigh 15,633 15,931 Ramea 27,202 27,721 Red Bay 15,290 15,582 Red Harbour 16,147 16,455 Reidville 29,858 30,428 Rencontre East 14,004 14,272 Renews-Cappahayden 20,946 21,345 River of Ponds 17,261 17,590 Riverhead 15,975 16,280 Robert's Arm 42,541 43,353 Rocky Harbour 48,626 49,553 Roddickton-Bide Arm 50,854 51,824 Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou 24,931 25,406 Rushoon 18,546 18,900 Salmon Cove 37,185 37,895 Salvage 13,362 13,617 Sandringham 17,861 18,202 Sandy Cove 13,276 13,529 Seal Cove, F.B 18,418 18,769 Seal Cove, W.B 21,032 21,433 Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead- 24,631 25,101 South Brook 28,701 29,249 South River 35,771 36,454 Southern Harbour 24,974 25,450 Spaniard's Bay 121,724 124,047 Springdale 135,350 137,932 St. Alban's 58,866 59,989 St. Anthony 104,799 106,799 St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine 26,602 27,109 St. Brendan's 14,262 14,534 St. Bride's 18,846 19,206 St. George's 59,595 60,732 St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove 33,243 33,877 St. John's 4,672,474 4,761,623 St. Joseph's 12,976 13,224 St. Lawrence 59,123 60,251 St. Lewis 16,361 16,673 St. Lunaire-Griquet 33,929 34,576 St. Mary's 22,917 23,354 St. Pauls 18,246 18,595 St. Shott's 10,877 11,084 St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River 21,460 21,869 Steady Brook 27,073 27,590 Stephenville 291,830 297,398 Stephenville Crossing 81,704 83,263 Summerford 46,869 47,763 Sunnyside (Trinity Bay) 25,016 25,494 Terra Nova 11,177 11,390 Terrenceville 28,701 29,249 Tilt Cove 8,263 8,421 Torbay 346,504 353,116 Traytown 19,489 19,861 Trepassey 28,658 29,205 Trinity 15,290 15,582 Trinity Bay North 85,989 87,630 Triton 50,168 51,125 Trout River 31,701 32,306 Twillingate 102,143 104,092 Upper Island Cove 74,934 76,364 Victoria 85,175 86,800 Wabana 100,000 101,908 Wabush 89,717 91,429 West St. Modeste 12,805 13,049 Westport 16,404 16,717 Whitbourne 46,183 47,064 Whiteway 24,031 24,489 Winterland 24,759 25,232 Winterton 27,330 27,852 Witless Bay 77,419 78,897 Woodstock 16,190 16,499 Woody Point 20,132 20,516 York Harbour 22,788 23,223

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Erin Shea, Director of Communications, Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, 709-729-2575, erinshea@gov.nl.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca

