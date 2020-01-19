Building stronger communities across Manitoba with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers infrastructure funding boost for 136 communities

WINNIPEG, Jan. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth and developing healthy sustainable communities. This is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. This is in addition to a top-up of $72 million made available through Budget 2019.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed, predictable source of funding that supports a diverse range of projects. In Manitoba, residents of the RM of Brokenhead are getting active and enjoying new outdoor fitness equipment adjacent to the Garson Quarry Park thanks to the funding. The Rural Municipality of Fisher is prioritizing waste management by expanding the Poplarfield Disposal Site landfill. The City of Portage la Prairie is investing in a multi-year project to construct the Crescent Lake causeway, which will consist of a new three-lane causeway, active transportation pathways and two roundabouts to improve traffic flow and driver safety.

These are just a few examples of how the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping address local priorities and build the resilient, 21st-century infrastructure residents deserve across Manitoba.

Quotes

Modern infrastructure is making Manitoba communities even better places to live. Through the Gas Tax Fund, we're delivering stable long-term funding so that communities can pursue projects that truly benefit local residents. Whether it means helping build recreation centres and public transit systems, upgrade water services, increase energy efficiencies, and much more, we're working together to build cleaner, healthier, more sustainable communities for our children and grandchildren."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the use of the Gas Tax Fund, our Government delivers support for projects of local and regional significance with municipalities all across Manitoba. Strategic investments in community infrastructure provide economic growth and improve quality of life for Manitoba communities. I am proud of our partnership with the federal government to provide municipalities with a fair say on how infrastructure funds are invested in their communities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) delivers over $2 billion in flexible funding every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

in flexible funding every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 included a top-up of $2.2 billion to the GTF.

to the GTF. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To date, more than 52,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either under way, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Manitoba by community:

Backgrounder

Manitoba's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. In addition to these regular installments, Manitoba communities will benefit from a top-up of $72 million made available through the 2019 Budget, bringing the total GTF support for this fiscal year to $144 million.

The following table indicates the 2019–20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Manitoba's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-20 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Alexander 179,371 178,151 Alonsa 67,109 66,653 Altona 226,676 225,134 Arborg 66,302 65,851 Argyle 55,162 54,787 Armstrong 96,439 95,784 Beausejour 173,236 172,058 Bifrost-Riverton 181,793 180,557 Boissevain-Morton 126,630 125,770 Brandon 3,075,740 3,054,827 Brenda-Waskada 36,272 36,026 Brokenhead 275,649 273,775 Carberry 93,533 92,897 Carman 170,276 169,118 Cartier 181,254 180,022 Cartwright-Roblin 70,392 69,914 Churchill 48,381 48,052 Clanwilliam-Erickson 46,820 46,502 Coldwell 67,486 67,027 Cornwallis 243,251 241,597 Dauphin (City) 450,391 447,329 Dauphin 123,671 122,830 De Salaberry 192,663 191,354 Deloraine-Winchester 80,133 79,588 Dufferin 131,043 130,152 Dunnottar 41,062 40,783 East St. Paul 504,369 500,940 Ellice-Archie 47,735 47,411 Elton 68,509 68,043 Emerson-Franklin 136,533 135,604 Ethelbert 32,667 32,445 Fisher 98,323 97,654 Flin Flon 268,599 266,772 Gilbert Plains 79,110 78,573 Gillam 68,078 67,615 Gimli 332,640 330,379 Glenboro-South Cypress 84,223 83,650 Glenella-Lansdowne 63,557 63,125 Grahamdale 73,137 72,640 Grand Rapids 14,423 14,325 Grandview 79,756 79,214 Grassland 84,008 83,437 Grey 142,506 141,537 Hamiota 65,925 65,477 Hanover 846,697 840,940 Harrison Park 87,291 86,697 Headingley 192,610 191,300 Kelsey 130,451 129,565 Killarney-Turtle Mountain 184,537 183,282 La Broquerie 326,990 324,767 Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality) 167,962 166,820 Lac du Bonnet (Town) 58,606 58,208 Lakeshore 73,352 72,853 Leaf Rapids 31,321 31,108 Lorne 163,656 162,544 Louise 103,220 102,518 Lynn Lake 26,585 26,405 MacDonald 385,435 382,814 McCreary 48,004 47,678 Melita 56,077 55,696 Minitonas-Bowsman 88,959 88,354 Minnedosa 131,797 130,901 Minto-Odanah 63,988 63,553 Montcalm 67,809 67,348 Morden (City) 466,482 463,311 Morris (Rural Municipality) 163,979 162,864 Morris (Town) 101,444 100,755 Mossey River 61,620 61,201 Mountain 52,633 52,275 Neepawa 248,041 246,354 Niverville 248,095 246,408 Norfolk Treherne 94,233 93,592 North Cypress-Langford 147,727 146,722 North Norfolk 207,355 205,946 Oakland-Wawanesa 90,950 90,332 Oakview 87,506 86,911 Pembina 126,308 125,449 Pinawa (Local Government District) 80,940 80,390 Piney 92,887 92,256 Pipestone 78,465 77,931 Portage la Prairie (City) 715,976 711,108 Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality) 375,371 372,819 Powerview-Pine Falls 70,823 70,341 Prairie Lakes 78,196 77,664 Prairie View 112,369 111,605 Reynolds 72,007 71,517 Rhineland 319,940 317,764 Riding Mountain West 76,420 75,900 Ritchot 359,441 356,997 Riverdale 114,791 114,010 Roblin (Rural Municipality) 172,967 171,791 Rockwood 421,007 418,145 Roland 60,759 60,346 Rosedale 89,981 89,370 Rossburn (Rural Municipality) 52,525 52,168 Rosser 73,836 73,334 Russell-Binscarth 131,420 130,527 Selkirk 553,127 549,366 Sifton 67,594 67,134 Snow Lake 48,381 48,052 Souris-Glenwood 137,878 136,941 Springfield 825,654 820,041 St. Andrews 641,117 636,758 St. Clements 585,309 581,330 St. Francois Xavier 75,935 75,419 St. Laurent 72,007 71,517 Stanley 482,681 479,399 Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality) 269,245 267,414 Ste. Anne (Town) 113,768 112,995 Ste. Rose 92,134 91,508 Steinbach 851,863 846,071 Stonewall 258,804 257,044 St-Pierre-Jolys 62,965 62,537 Stuartburn 88,690 88,087 Swan River (Town) 216,020 214,551 Swan Valley West 152,247 151,212 Taché 622,551 618,318 Teulon 64,634 64,194 The Pas 288,941 286,977 Thompson (City) 736,104 731,099 Thompson (Rural Municipality) 76,527 76,007 Two Borders 63,235 62,805 Victoria 60,920 60,506 Victoria Beach 21,419 21,273 Virden 178,779 177,563 Wallace-Woodworth 158,651 157,573 West Interlake 116,352 115,560 West St. Paul 288,888 286,923 WestLake-Gladstone 169,738 168,584 Whitehead 89,389 88,782 Whitemouth 83,792 83,223 Winkler 681,318 676,686 Winnipeg 44,396,057 44,094,206 Winnipeg Beach 61,620 61,201 Woodlands 183,838 182,588 Yellowhead 104,835 104,122

1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/mb-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Manitoba: https://www.gov.mb.ca/fpir/strainfrasec/fedgastax/index.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: David Taylor, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

