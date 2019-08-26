Building stronger communities across Alberta with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français
Aug 26, 2019, 11:15 ET
Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Alberta for 350 communities
EDMONTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.
Alberta has received the first of two $122 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $229.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Alberta communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19 GTF, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.
The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, in Red Deer County, road users are benefitting from a safer and smoother ride along 22 kilometres of Range Road 10 thanks to upgrades funded through the federal GTF. In Wood Buffalo, visitors to the national park are enjoying new and improved playground equipment around Pine Lake at the campground, day-use area and Kettle Point Group Camp site, purchased with local GTF funding and in partnership with Parks Canada. And in the Town of Nobleford, a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water is flowing to residents thanks to the replacement of water pumping equipment within the town's water system.
This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities and First Nations communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Alberta remains among the best places in the world to live.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
- To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
- Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
- To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.
2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Alberta by community:
Backgrounder
Alberta's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $122 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Alberta for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In addition to the regular installments, Alberta communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.
The GTF will provide Alberta with a total of $472.8 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects, which excludes $700 thousand in provincial administrative costs.
The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Alberta's communities.1
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2019-2020 ($)
|
Budget 2019 top-up ($)
|
Acadia No. 34 (Municipal District)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Acme
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Airdrie
|
3,962,181
|
3,732,139
|
Alberta Beach
|
59,237
|
55,798
|
Alix
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Alliance
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Amisk
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Andrew
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Argentia Beach
|
6,571
|
6,480
|
Arrowwood
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Athabasca County (Municipal District)
|
457,893
|
431,308
|
Athabasca
|
172,532
|
162,515
|
Banff no. 09 (Improvement District)
|
59,819
|
56,346
|
Banff no. 09 (Improvement District)
|
516,432
|
486,448
|
Barnwell
|
55,105
|
51,906
|
Barons
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Barrhead No. 11 (Municipal District)
|
365,896
|
344,652
|
Barrhead
|
266,450
|
250,980
|
Bashaw
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Bassano
|
70,177
|
66,102
|
Bawlf
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Beaumont
|
1,095,650
|
1,032,037
|
Beaver County (Municipal District)
|
343,609
|
323,659
|
Beaverlodge
|
143,437
|
135,109
|
Beiseker
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Bentley
|
62,728
|
59,086
|
Berwyn
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Betula Beach
|
5,931
|
5,877
|
Big Lakes County (Municipal District)
|
238,752
|
224,890
|
Big Valley
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Bighorn No. 8 (Municipal District)
|
77,625
|
73,118
|
Birch Cove
|
7,619
|
7,466
|
Birch Hills County (Municipal District)
|
90,368
|
85,122
|
Birchcliff
|
11,808
|
11,413
|
Bittern Lake
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Black Diamond
|
157,112
|
147,990
|
Blackfalds
|
589,169
|
554,962
|
Bon Accord
|
88,972
|
83,806
|
Bondiss
|
11,401
|
11,029
|
Bonnyville Beach
|
9,888
|
9,604
|
Bonnyville No. 87 (Municipal District)
|
678,548
|
639,152
|
Bonnyville
|
373,693
|
351,996
|
Bow Island
|
118,881
|
111,979
|
Bowden
|
72,155
|
67,966
|
Boyle
|
53,825
|
50,700
|
Brazeau County
|
452,191
|
425,937
|
Breton
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Brooks
|
840,896
|
792,074
|
Bruderheim
|
81,174
|
76,461
|
Buffalo Lake (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Burnstick Lake
|
5,873
|
5,822
|
Calgary
|
73,746,113
|
69,464,442
|
Calmar
|
129,646
|
122,119
|
Camrose County (Municipal District)
|
492,167
|
463,592
|
Camrose
|
1,090,588
|
1,027,269
|
Canmore
|
814,187
|
766,916
|
Carbon
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Cardston County (Municipal District)
|
260,747
|
245,608
|
Cardston
|
227,463
|
214,256
|
Carmangay
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Caroline
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Carstairs
|
237,239
|
223,465
|
Castle Island
|
5,582
|
5,548
|
Castor
|
54,058
|
50,919
|
Cereal
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Champion
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Chauvin
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Chestermere
|
1,206,385
|
1,136,342
|
Chipman
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Claresholm
|
219,956
|
207,186
|
Clear Hills County (Municipal District)
|
175,907
|
165,694
|
Clearwater County (Municipal District)
|
695,190
|
654,827
|
Clive
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Clyde
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Coaldale
|
478,027
|
450,273
|
Coalhurst
|
161,010
|
151,662
|
Cochrane
|
1,626,978
|
1,532,517
|
Cold Lake
|
870,573
|
820,028
|
Consort
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Coronation
|
54,698
|
51,522
|
Coutts
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Cowley
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Cremona
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Crossfield
|
192,491
|
181,315
|
Crowsnest Pass
|
405,103
|
390,291
|
Crystal Springs
|
7,968
|
7,795
|
Cypress County (Municipal District)
|
445,848
|
419,962
|
Czar
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Daysland
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Delburne
|
51,905
|
50,000
|
Delia
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Devon
|
382,771
|
360,547
|
Dewberry
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Didsbury
|
306,542
|
288,745
|
Donalda
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Donnelly
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Drayton Valley
|
421,001
|
396,558
|
Drumheller
|
464,469
|
437,502
|
Duchess
|
63,136
|
59,470
|
East Prairie (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Eckville
|
67,674
|
63,745
|
Edberg
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Edgerton
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Edmonton
|
54,264,385
|
51,113,816
|
Edson
|
489,606
|
461,180
|
Elizabeth (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
I.D. No. 13 (Elk Island)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Elk Point
|
84,491
|
79,586
|
Elnora
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Empress
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Fairview No. 136 (Municipal District)
|
93,336
|
87,917
|
Fairview
|
174,452
|
164,323
|
Falher
|
60,924
|
57,387
|
Ferintosh
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Fishing Lake (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Flagstaff County (Municipal District)
|
296,494
|
285,086
|
Foothills County
|
1,324,742
|
1,247,828
|
Foremost
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Forestburg
|
50,916
|
50,000
|
Fort Macleod
|
172,648
|
162,624
|
Fort Saskatchewan
|
1,532,013
|
1,443,065
|
Forty Mile No. 8 (Municipal District)
|
208,377
|
196,278
|
Fox Creek
|
114,692
|
108,033
|
Gadsby
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Ghost Lake
|
9,772
|
9,495
|
Gibbons
|
183,821
|
173,148
|
Gift Lake (Metis Settlement)
|
51,905
|
50,000
|
Girouxville
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Glendon
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Glenwood
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Golden Days
|
14,310
|
13,770
|
Grande Prairie No. 1 (Municipal District)
|
1,309,380
|
1,233,358
|
Grande Prairie
|
4,020,196
|
3,786,785
|
Grandview
|
11,634
|
11,248
|
Granum
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Greenview No. 16 (Municipal District)
|
559,492
|
527,008
|
Grimshaw
|
158,159
|
148,976
|
Gull Lake
|
15,241
|
14,647
|
Half Moon Bay
|
7,444
|
7,302
|
Halkirk
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hanna
|
148,907
|
140,261
|
Hardisty
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hay Lakes
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Heisler
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
High Level
|
232,292
|
218,806
|
High Prairie
|
149,198
|
140,536
|
High River
|
790,446
|
744,553
|
Hill Spring
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hines Creek
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hinton
|
575,029
|
541,643
|
Holden
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Horseshoe Bay
|
9,248
|
9,001
|
Hughenden
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hussar
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Hythe
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Improvement District No. 349
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Innisfail
|
456,613
|
430,102
|
Innisfree
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Irma
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Irricana
|
70,758
|
66,650
|
Island Lake South
|
8,550
|
8,343
|
Island Lake
|
18,267
|
17,497
|
Itaska Beach
|
6,338
|
6,261
|
Jarvis Bay
|
17,394
|
16,675
|
I.D. No. 12 (Jasper National Park)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Jasper
|
267,090
|
251,583
|
Kananaskis (Improvement District)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Kapasiwin
|
5,582
|
5,548
|
Kikino (Metis Settlement)
|
59,237
|
55,798
|
Killam
|
57,549
|
54,208
|
Kitscoty
|
56,793
|
53,496
|
Kneehill County (Municipal District)
|
291,006
|
274,110
|
Lac La Biche county (Municipal District)
|
554,604
|
522,404
|
Lac Ste. Anne County (Municipal District)
|
634,207
|
597,386
|
Lacombe county (Municipal District)
|
601,854
|
566,911
|
Lacombe
|
759,780
|
715,668
|
Lakeview
|
6,746
|
6,644
|
Lamont County (Municipal District)
|
226,881
|
213,708
|
Lamont
|
103,228
|
97,235
|
Larkspur
|
7,560
|
7,412
|
Leduc County (Municipal District)
|
801,851
|
755,296
|
Leduc
|
1,888,133
|
1,778,509
|
Legal
|
78,265
|
73,721
|
Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Municipal District)
|
163,105
|
153,635
|
Lethbridge County (Municipal District)
|
602,436
|
567,459
|
Lethbridge
|
5,805,508
|
5,468,443
|
Linden
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Lloydminster
|
1,143,133
|
1,076,763
|
Lomond
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Longview
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Lougheed
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Mackenzie County (Municipal District)
|
728,067
|
685,796
|
Magrath
|
141,691
|
133,465
|
Ma-Me-O beach
|
11,401
|
11,029
|
Manning
|
68,838
|
64,841
|
Mannville
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Marwayne
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Mayerthorpe
|
76,810
|
72,351
|
McLennan
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Medicine Hat
|
3,681,068
|
3,467,346
|
Mewatha Beach
|
10,237
|
9,933
|
Milk River
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Millet
|
113,179
|
106,607
|
Milo
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Minburn No. 27 (Municipal District)
|
229,750
|
219,314
|
Morinville
|
575,669
|
542,246
|
Morrin
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Mountain View County (Municipal District)
|
760,770
|
716,600
|
Mundare
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Munson
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Myrnam
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Nakamun Park
|
10,586
|
10,262
|
Nampa
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Nanton
|
126,911
|
119,543
|
Newell County (Municipal District)
|
437,818
|
412,398
|
Nobleford
|
74,366
|
70,049
|
Norglenwold
|
20,886
|
19,963
|
Norris Beach
|
7,211
|
7,083
|
Northern Lights (Municipal District)
|
212,741
|
200,389
|
Northern Sunrise County (Municipal District)
|
110,036
|
103,648
|
Okotoks
|
1,687,612
|
1,589,630
|
Olds
|
534,412
|
503,385
|
Onoway
|
59,877
|
56,401
|
Opportunity No. 17 (Municipal District)
|
185,101
|
174,354
|
Oyen
|
59,470
|
56,017
|
Paddle Prairie (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Paintearth No. 18 (Municipal District)
|
122,314
|
115,213
|
Paradise Valley
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Parkland Beach
|
13,903
|
13,386
|
Parkland County (Municipal District)
|
1,867,708
|
1,759,270
|
Peace No. 135 (Municipal District)
|
101,657
|
95,755
|
Peace River
|
398,133
|
375,017
|
Peavine (Metis Settlement)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Pelican Narrows
|
13,787
|
13,276
|
Penhold
|
190,687
|
179,616
|
Picture Butte
|
105,323
|
99,208
|
Pincher Creek
|
211,926
|
199,622
|
Pincher Creek No. 9 (Municipal District)
|
172,532
|
162,515
|
Point Alison
|
5,582
|
5,548
|
Ponoka County (Municipal District)
|
570,606
|
537,477
|
Ponoka
|
420,652
|
396,229
|
Poplar Bay
|
10,994
|
10,646
|
Provost No. 52 (Municipal District)
|
128,308
|
120,858
|
Provost
|
116,263
|
109,512
|
Rainbow Lake
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Ranchland No. 66 (Municipal District)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Raymond
|
247,422
|
233,057
|
Red Deer County (Municipal District)
|
1,137,081
|
1,071,063
|
Red Deer
|
5,843,273
|
5,504,015
|
Redcliff
|
325,861
|
306,942
|
Redwater
|
119,463
|
112,527
|
Redwood Meadows
|
62,845
|
59,196
|
Rimbey
|
149,372
|
140,700
|
Rochon Sands
|
10,004
|
9,714
|
Rocky Mountain House
|
386,087
|
363,671
|
Rocky View County (Municipal District)
|
2,293,074
|
2,159,939
|
Rockyford
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Rosalind
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Rosemary
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Ross Haven
|
14,310
|
13,770
|
Rycroft
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Ryley
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Saddle Hills County (Municipal District)
|
129,472
|
121,955
|
Sandy Beach
|
21,177
|
20,237
|
Seba Beach
|
14,834
|
14,263
|
Sedgewick
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Sexsmith
|
152,456
|
143,605
|
Silver Beach
|
8,782
|
8,563
|
Silver Sands
|
14,310
|
13,770
|
Slave Lake
|
387,018
|
364,548
|
Smoky Lake County (Municipal District)
|
143,204
|
134,890
|
Smoky Lake
|
56,095
|
52,838
|
Smoky River No. 130 (Municipal District)
|
117,717
|
110,883
|
South Baptiste
|
8,841
|
8,618
|
South View
|
8,899
|
8,672
|
Special Areas (2, 3 and 4)
|
243,465
|
229,329
|
Spirit River No. 133 (Municipal District)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Spirit River
|
57,899
|
54,537
|
Spring Lake
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Spruce Grove
|
2,081,206
|
1,960,372
|
St. Albert
|
3,845,279
|
3,622,023
|
St. Paul No. 19 (Municipal District)
|
376,370
|
354,518
|
St. Paul
|
346,984
|
326,838
|
Standard
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Starland County (Municipal District)
|
120,220
|
113,240
|
Stavely
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Stettler No. 6 (Municipal District)
|
359,685
|
341,704
|
Stettler
|
346,344
|
326,235
|
Stirling
|
73,842
|
69,555
|
Stony Plain
|
1,000,219
|
942,147
|
Strathcona County
|
5,724,741
|
5,392,365
|
Strathmore
|
787,188
|
741,484
|
Sturgeon County
|
1,192,594
|
1,123,352
|
Sunbreaker Cove
|
9,713
|
9,440
|
Sundance Beach
|
9,248
|
9,001
|
Sundre
|
158,799
|
149,579
|
Sunrise Beach
|
12,856
|
12,399
|
Sunset Beach
|
7,851
|
7,686
|
Sunset Point
|
14,834
|
14,263
|
Swan Hills
|
75,705
|
71,309
|
Sylvan Lake
|
862,136
|
812,080
|
Taber (Municipal District)
|
417,393
|
393,160
|
Taber
|
490,421
|
461,947
|
Thorhild County (Municipal District)
|
189,349
|
178,355
|
Thorsby
|
59,062
|
55,633
|
Three Hills
|
186,905
|
176,053
|
Tofield
|
121,092
|
114,062
|
Trochu
|
61,564
|
57,990
|
Turner Valley
|
148,907
|
140,261
|
Two Hills
|
83,967
|
79,092
|
Two Hills No. 21 (Municipal District)
|
243,306
|
232,082
|
Val Quentin
|
19,664
|
18,812
|
Valleyview
|
108,407
|
102,113
|
Vauxhall
|
71,108
|
66,979
|
Vegreville
|
332,146
|
312,861
|
Vermilion
|
241,486
|
227,466
|
Vermilion River County (Municipal District)
|
481,053
|
453,123
|
Veteran
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Viking
|
63,019
|
59,360
|
Vilna
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Vulcan County (Municipal District)
|
231,827
|
218,367
|
Vulcan
|
111,549
|
105,073
|
Wabamun
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Wainwright No. 61 (Municipal District)
|
260,631
|
245,499
|
Wainwright
|
364,848
|
343,665
|
Waiparous
|
7,851
|
7,686
|
Warburg
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Warner
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Warner No. 5 (Municipal District)
|
229,674
|
216,339
|
Waskatenau
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
I.D. No. 04 (Waterton)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Wembley
|
88,215
|
83,094
|
West Baptiste
|
7,211
|
7,083
|
West Cove
|
13,670
|
13,167
|
Westlock County (Municipal District)
|
420,128
|
395,736
|
Westlock
|
296,825
|
279,591
|
Wetaskiwin No. 10 (Municipal District)
|
650,617
|
612,842
|
Wetaskiwin
|
736,388
|
693,634
|
Wheatland County (Municipal District)
|
511,369
|
481,679
|
Whispering Hills
|
13,263
|
12,783
|
White Sands
|
11,983
|
11,577
|
Whitecourt
|
593,766
|
559,292
|
I.D. No. 25 (Willmore Wilderness)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Willow Creek No. 26 (Municipal District)
|
301,363
|
283,866
|
I.D. No. 24 (Wood Buffalo)
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo
|
6,499,011
|
6,121,681
|
Woodlands County (Municipal District)
|
276,633
|
260,572
|
Yellowhead County (Municipal District)
|
639,794
|
602,647
|
Yellowstone
|
12,972
|
12,509
|
Youngstown
|
50,000
|
50,000
1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.
