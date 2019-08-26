Building stronger communities across Alberta with the federal Gas Tax Fund Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 26, 2019, 11:15 ET

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Alberta for 350 communities 

EDMONTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities. 

Alberta has received the first of two $122 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $229.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Alberta communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19 GTF, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, in Red Deer County, road users are benefitting from a safer and smoother ride along 22 kilometres of Range Road 10 thanks to upgrades funded through the federal GTF. In Wood Buffalo, visitors to the national park are enjoying new and improved playground equipment around Pine Lake at the campground, day-use area and Kettle Point Group Camp site, purchased with local GTF funding and in partnership with Parks Canada. And in the Town of Nobleford, a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water is flowing to residents thanks to the replacement of water pumping equipment within the town's water system.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities and First Nations communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Alberta remains among the best places in the world to live.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.
  • To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

Related product

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Alberta by community:

Backgrounder

Alberta's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $122 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Alberta for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Alberta communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Alberta with a total of $472.8 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects, which excludes $700 thousand in provincial administrative costs.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Alberta's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-2020 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Acadia No. 34 (Municipal District)

50,000

50,000

Acme

50,000

50,000

Airdrie

3,962,181

3,732,139

Alberta Beach

59,237

55,798

Alix

50,000

50,000

Alliance

50,000

50,000

Amisk

50,000

50,000

Andrew

50,000

50,000

Argentia Beach

6,571

6,480

Arrowwood

50,000

50,000

Athabasca County (Municipal District)

457,893

431,308

Athabasca

172,532

162,515

Banff no. 09 (Improvement District)

59,819

56,346

Banff no. 09 (Improvement District)

516,432

486,448

Barnwell

55,105

51,906

Barons

50,000

50,000

Barrhead No. 11 (Municipal District)

365,896

344,652

Barrhead

266,450

250,980

Bashaw

50,000

50,000

Bassano

70,177

66,102

Bawlf

50,000

50,000

Beaumont

1,095,650

1,032,037

Beaver County (Municipal District)

343,609

323,659

Beaverlodge

143,437

135,109

Beiseker

50,000

50,000

Bentley

62,728

59,086

Berwyn

50,000

50,000

Betula Beach

5,931

5,877

Big Lakes County (Municipal District)

238,752

224,890

Big Valley

50,000

50,000

Bighorn No. 8 (Municipal District)

77,625

73,118

Birch Cove

7,619

7,466

Birch Hills County (Municipal District)

90,368

85,122

Birchcliff

11,808

11,413

Bittern Lake

50,000

50,000

Black Diamond

157,112

147,990

Blackfalds

589,169

554,962

Bon Accord

88,972

83,806

Bondiss

11,401

11,029

Bonnyville Beach

9,888

9,604

Bonnyville No. 87 (Municipal District)

678,548

639,152

Bonnyville

373,693

351,996

Bow Island

118,881

111,979

Bowden

72,155

67,966

Boyle

53,825

50,700

Brazeau County

452,191

425,937

Breton

50,000

50,000

Brooks

840,896

792,074

Bruderheim

81,174

76,461

Buffalo Lake (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

Burnstick Lake

5,873

5,822

Calgary

73,746,113

69,464,442

Calmar

129,646

122,119

Camrose County (Municipal District)

492,167

463,592

Camrose

1,090,588

1,027,269

Canmore

814,187

766,916

Carbon

50,000

50,000

Cardston County (Municipal District)

260,747

245,608

Cardston

227,463

214,256

Carmangay

50,000

50,000

Caroline

50,000

50,000

Carstairs

237,239

223,465

Castle Island

5,582

5,548

Castor

54,058

50,919

Cereal

50,000

50,000

Champion

50,000

50,000

Chauvin

50,000

50,000

Chestermere

1,206,385

1,136,342

Chipman

50,000

50,000

Claresholm

219,956

207,186

Clear Hills County (Municipal District)

175,907

165,694

Clearwater County (Municipal District)

695,190

654,827

Clive

50,000

50,000

Clyde

50,000

50,000

Coaldale

478,027

450,273

Coalhurst

161,010

151,662

Cochrane

1,626,978

1,532,517

Cold Lake

870,573

820,028

Consort

50,000

50,000

Coronation

54,698

51,522

Coutts

50,000

50,000

Cowley

50,000

50,000

Cremona

50,000

50,000

Crossfield

192,491

181,315

Crowsnest Pass

405,103

390,291

Crystal Springs

7,968

7,795

Cypress County (Municipal District)

445,848

419,962

Czar

50,000

50,000

Daysland

50,000

50,000

Delburne

51,905

50,000

Delia

50,000

50,000

Devon

382,771

360,547

Dewberry

50,000

50,000

Didsbury

306,542

288,745

Donalda

50,000

50,000

Donnelly

50,000

50,000

Drayton Valley

421,001

396,558

Drumheller

464,469

437,502

Duchess

63,136

59,470

East Prairie (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

Eckville

67,674

63,745

Edberg

50,000

50,000

Edgerton

50,000

50,000

Edmonton

54,264,385

51,113,816

Edson

489,606

461,180

Elizabeth (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

I.D. No. 13 (Elk Island)

50,000

50,000

Elk Point

84,491

79,586

Elnora

50,000

50,000

Empress

50,000

50,000

Fairview No. 136 (Municipal District)

93,336

87,917

Fairview

174,452

164,323

Falher

60,924

57,387

Ferintosh

50,000

50,000

Fishing Lake (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

Flagstaff County (Municipal District)

296,494

285,086

Foothills County

1,324,742

1,247,828

Foremost

50,000

50,000

Forestburg

50,916

50,000

Fort Macleod

172,648

162,624

Fort Saskatchewan

1,532,013

1,443,065

Forty Mile No. 8 (Municipal District)

208,377

196,278

Fox Creek

114,692

108,033

Gadsby

50,000

50,000

Ghost Lake

9,772

9,495

Gibbons

183,821

173,148

Gift Lake (Metis Settlement)

51,905

50,000

Girouxville

50,000

50,000

Glendon

50,000

50,000

Glenwood

50,000

50,000

Golden Days

14,310

13,770

Grande Prairie No. 1 (Municipal District)

1,309,380

1,233,358

Grande Prairie

4,020,196

3,786,785

Grandview

11,634

11,248

Granum

50,000

50,000

Greenview No. 16 (Municipal District)

559,492

527,008

Grimshaw

158,159

148,976

Gull Lake

15,241

14,647

Half Moon Bay

7,444

7,302

Halkirk

50,000

50,000

Hanna

148,907

140,261

Hardisty

50,000

50,000

Hay Lakes

50,000

50,000

Heisler

50,000

50,000

High Level

232,292

218,806

High Prairie

149,198

140,536

High River

790,446

744,553

Hill Spring

50,000

50,000

Hines Creek

50,000

50,000

Hinton

575,029

541,643

Holden

50,000

50,000

Horseshoe Bay

9,248

9,001

Hughenden

50,000

50,000

Hussar

50,000

50,000

Hythe

50,000

50,000

Improvement District No. 349

50,000

50,000

Innisfail

456,613

430,102

Innisfree

50,000

50,000

Irma

50,000

50,000

Irricana

70,758

66,650

Island Lake South

8,550

8,343

Island Lake

18,267

17,497

Itaska Beach

6,338

6,261

Jarvis Bay

17,394

16,675

I.D. No. 12 (Jasper National Park)

50,000

50,000

Jasper

267,090

251,583

Kananaskis (Improvement District)

50,000

50,000

Kapasiwin

5,582

5,548

Kikino (Metis Settlement)

59,237

55,798

Killam

57,549

54,208

Kitscoty

56,793

53,496

Kneehill County (Municipal District)

291,006

274,110

Lac La Biche county (Municipal District)

554,604

522,404

Lac Ste. Anne County (Municipal District)

634,207

597,386

Lacombe county (Municipal District)

601,854

566,911

Lacombe

759,780

715,668

Lakeview

6,746

6,644

Lamont County (Municipal District)

226,881

213,708

Lamont

103,228

97,235

Larkspur

7,560

7,412

Leduc County (Municipal District)

801,851

755,296

Leduc

1,888,133

1,778,509

Legal

78,265

73,721

Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Municipal District)

163,105

153,635

Lethbridge County (Municipal District)

602,436

567,459

Lethbridge

5,805,508

5,468,443

Linden

50,000

50,000

Lloydminster

1,143,133

1,076,763

Lomond

50,000

50,000

Longview

50,000

50,000

Lougheed

50,000

50,000

Mackenzie County (Municipal District)

728,067

685,796

Magrath

141,691

133,465

Ma-Me-O beach

11,401

11,029

Manning

68,838

64,841

Mannville

50,000

50,000

Marwayne

50,000

50,000

Mayerthorpe

76,810

72,351

McLennan

50,000

50,000

Medicine Hat

3,681,068

3,467,346

Mewatha Beach

10,237

9,933

Milk River

50,000

50,000

Millet

113,179

106,607

Milo

50,000

50,000

Minburn No. 27 (Municipal District)

229,750

219,314

Morinville

575,669

542,246

Morrin

50,000

50,000

Mountain View County (Municipal District)

760,770

716,600

Mundare

50,000

50,000

Munson

50,000

50,000

Myrnam

50,000

50,000

Nakamun Park

10,586

10,262

Nampa

50,000

50,000

Nanton

126,911

119,543

Newell County (Municipal District)

437,818

412,398

Nobleford

74,366

70,049

Norglenwold

20,886

19,963

Norris Beach

7,211

7,083

Northern Lights (Municipal District)

212,741

200,389

Northern Sunrise County (Municipal District)

110,036

103,648

Okotoks

1,687,612

1,589,630

Olds

534,412

503,385

Onoway

59,877

56,401

Opportunity No. 17 (Municipal District)

185,101

174,354

Oyen

59,470

56,017

Paddle Prairie (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

Paintearth No. 18 (Municipal District)

122,314

115,213

Paradise Valley

50,000

50,000

Parkland Beach

13,903

13,386

Parkland County (Municipal District)

1,867,708

1,759,270

Peace No. 135 (Municipal District)

101,657

95,755

Peace River

398,133

375,017

Peavine (Metis Settlement)

50,000

50,000

Pelican Narrows

13,787

13,276

Penhold

190,687

179,616

Picture Butte

105,323

99,208

Pincher Creek

211,926

199,622

Pincher Creek No. 9 (Municipal District)

172,532

162,515

Point Alison

5,582

5,548

Ponoka County (Municipal District)

570,606

537,477

Ponoka

420,652

396,229

Poplar Bay

10,994

10,646

Provost No. 52 (Municipal District)

128,308

120,858

Provost

116,263

109,512

Rainbow Lake

50,000

50,000

Ranchland No. 66 (Municipal District)

50,000

50,000

Raymond

247,422

233,057

Red Deer County (Municipal District)

1,137,081

1,071,063

Red Deer

5,843,273

5,504,015

Redcliff

325,861

306,942

Redwater

119,463

112,527

Redwood Meadows

62,845

59,196

Rimbey

149,372

140,700

Rochon Sands

10,004

9,714

Rocky Mountain House

386,087

363,671

Rocky View County (Municipal District)

2,293,074

2,159,939

Rockyford

50,000

50,000

Rosalind

50,000

50,000

Rosemary

50,000

50,000

Ross Haven

14,310

13,770

Rycroft

50,000

50,000

Ryley

50,000

50,000

Saddle Hills County (Municipal District)

129,472

121,955

Sandy Beach

21,177

20,237

Seba Beach

14,834

14,263

Sedgewick

50,000

50,000

Sexsmith

152,456

143,605

Silver Beach

8,782

8,563

Silver Sands

14,310

13,770

Slave Lake

387,018

364,548

Smoky Lake County (Municipal District)

143,204

134,890

Smoky Lake

56,095

52,838

Smoky River No. 130 (Municipal District)

117,717

110,883

South Baptiste

8,841

8,618

South View

8,899

8,672

Special Areas (2, 3 and 4)

243,465

229,329

Spirit River No. 133 (Municipal District)

50,000

50,000

Spirit River

57,899

54,537

Spring Lake

50,000

50,000

Spruce Grove

2,081,206

1,960,372

St. Albert

3,845,279

3,622,023

St. Paul No. 19 (Municipal District)

376,370

354,518

St. Paul

346,984

326,838

Standard

50,000

50,000

Starland County (Municipal District)

120,220

113,240

Stavely

50,000

50,000

Stettler No. 6 (Municipal District)

359,685

341,704

Stettler

346,344

326,235

Stirling

73,842

69,555

Stony Plain

1,000,219

942,147

Strathcona County

5,724,741

5,392,365

Strathmore

787,188

741,484

Sturgeon County

1,192,594

1,123,352

Sunbreaker Cove

9,713

9,440

Sundance Beach

9,248

9,001

Sundre

158,799

149,579

Sunrise Beach

12,856

12,399

Sunset Beach

7,851

7,686

Sunset Point

14,834

14,263

Swan Hills

75,705

71,309

Sylvan Lake

862,136

812,080

Taber (Municipal District)

417,393

393,160

Taber

490,421

461,947

Thorhild County (Municipal District)

189,349

178,355

Thorsby

59,062

55,633

Three Hills

186,905

176,053

Tofield

121,092

114,062

Trochu

61,564

57,990

Turner Valley

148,907

140,261

Two Hills

83,967

79,092

Two Hills No. 21 (Municipal District)

243,306

232,082

Val Quentin

19,664

18,812

Valleyview

108,407

102,113

Vauxhall

71,108

66,979

Vegreville

332,146

312,861

Vermilion

241,486

227,466

Vermilion River County (Municipal District)

481,053

453,123

Veteran

50,000

50,000

Viking

63,019

59,360

Vilna

50,000

50,000

Vulcan County (Municipal District)

231,827

218,367

Vulcan

111,549

105,073

Wabamun

50,000

50,000

Wainwright No. 61 (Municipal District)

260,631

245,499

Wainwright

364,848

343,665

Waiparous

7,851

7,686

Warburg

50,000

50,000

Warner

50,000

50,000

Warner No. 5 (Municipal District)

229,674

216,339

Waskatenau

50,000

50,000

I.D. No. 04 (Waterton)

50,000

50,000

Wembley

88,215

83,094

West Baptiste

7,211

7,083

West Cove

13,670

13,167

Westlock County (Municipal District)

420,128

395,736

Westlock

296,825

279,591

Wetaskiwin No. 10 (Municipal District)

650,617

612,842

Wetaskiwin

736,388

693,634

Wheatland County (Municipal District)

511,369

481,679

Whispering Hills

13,263

12,783

White Sands

11,983

11,577

Whitecourt

593,766

559,292

I.D. No. 25 (Willmore Wilderness)

50,000

50,000

Willow Creek No. 26 (Municipal District)

301,363

283,866

I.D. No. 24 (Wood Buffalo)

50,000

50,000

Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo

6,499,011

6,121,681

Woodlands County (Municipal District)

276,633

260,572

Yellowhead County (Municipal District)

639,794

602,647

Yellowstone

12,972

12,509

Youngstown

50,000

50,000

1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.

Associated links

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html 

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Alberta: https://www.alberta.ca/federal-gas-tax-fund-overview.aspx

Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Building stronger communities across Alberta with the federal Gas Tax Fund

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 26, 2019, 11:15 ET