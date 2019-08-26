Building stronger communities across Alberta with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers a boost in Alberta for 350 communities

EDMONTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy, sustainable communities. That is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund and delivering much needed support for their local priorities.

Alberta has received the first of two $122 million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), along with a top-up of $229.5 million, made available through Budget 2019. This top-up doubles the amount of money for Alberta communities, based on their allocations for 2018-19 GTF, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports a diverse range of local infrastructure projects across the province each year. For example, in Red Deer County, road users are benefitting from a safer and smoother ride along 22 kilometres of Range Road 10 thanks to upgrades funded through the federal GTF. In Wood Buffalo, visitors to the national park are enjoying new and improved playground equipment around Pine Lake at the campground, day-use area and Kettle Point Group Camp site, purchased with local GTF funding and in partnership with Parks Canada. And in the Town of Nobleford, a more reliable and consistent supply of clean drinking water is flowing to residents thanks to the replacement of water pumping equipment within the town's water system.

This predictable funding, enhanced by a doubling of the 2018-19 GTF allocations, as announced in Budget 2019, is allowing municipalities and First Nations communities to plan for current and future infrastructure priorities, so they can build the resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that residents deserve, and help ensure that Alberta remains among the best places in the world to live.

"The Government of Canada is proud to deliver this stable, predictable long-term funding that communities rely on to develop their public infrastructure. By working with other orders of government, we are making significant progress and delivering concrete results for all Canadians. From improving roads, water services and energy efficiency, to enhancing recreation and tourism centres, the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping keep families safe, promote economic development and improve people's quality of life across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The federal Gas Tax Fund delivers over $2 billion every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 includes a top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund. The federal Gas Tax Fund is flexible in allowing communities to apply funding to their most pressing local needs. Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can also use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The plan includes more than $92 billion for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than $95 billion in new funding for infrastructure programs.

for funding such as the Gas Tax Fund and more than in new funding for infrastructure programs. To date, more than 48,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either underway, or already completed.

2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Alberta by community:

Alberta's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $122 million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Alberta for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

In addition to the regular installments, Alberta communities will benefit this year from a top-up to their funding, as announced in Budget 2019. This top-up will accelerate progress and maximize every opportunity to ensure that Canadians in every community across the country continue to see real and timely results in the renewal of public infrastructure.

The GTF will provide Alberta with a total of $472.8 million this fiscal year for local infrastructure projects, which excludes $700 thousand in provincial administrative costs.

The following table indicates the 2019-20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Alberta's communities.1

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2019-2020 ($) Budget 2019 top-up ($) Acadia No. 34 (Municipal District) 50,000 50,000 Acme 50,000 50,000 Airdrie 3,962,181 3,732,139 Alberta Beach 59,237 55,798 Alix 50,000 50,000 Alliance 50,000 50,000 Amisk 50,000 50,000 Andrew 50,000 50,000 Argentia Beach 6,571 6,480 Arrowwood 50,000 50,000 Athabasca County (Municipal District) 457,893 431,308 Athabasca 172,532 162,515 Banff no. 09 (Improvement District) 59,819 56,346 Banff no. 09 (Improvement District) 516,432 486,448 Barnwell 55,105 51,906 Barons 50,000 50,000 Barrhead No. 11 (Municipal District) 365,896 344,652 Barrhead 266,450 250,980 Bashaw 50,000 50,000 Bassano 70,177 66,102 Bawlf 50,000 50,000 Beaumont 1,095,650 1,032,037 Beaver County (Municipal District) 343,609 323,659 Beaverlodge 143,437 135,109 Beiseker 50,000 50,000 Bentley 62,728 59,086 Berwyn 50,000 50,000 Betula Beach 5,931 5,877 Big Lakes County (Municipal District) 238,752 224,890 Big Valley 50,000 50,000 Bighorn No. 8 (Municipal District) 77,625 73,118 Birch Cove 7,619 7,466 Birch Hills County (Municipal District) 90,368 85,122 Birchcliff 11,808 11,413 Bittern Lake 50,000 50,000 Black Diamond 157,112 147,990 Blackfalds 589,169 554,962 Bon Accord 88,972 83,806 Bondiss 11,401 11,029 Bonnyville Beach 9,888 9,604 Bonnyville No. 87 (Municipal District) 678,548 639,152 Bonnyville 373,693 351,996 Bow Island 118,881 111,979 Bowden 72,155 67,966 Boyle 53,825 50,700 Brazeau County 452,191 425,937 Breton 50,000 50,000 Brooks 840,896 792,074 Bruderheim 81,174 76,461 Buffalo Lake (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 Burnstick Lake 5,873 5,822 Calgary 73,746,113 69,464,442 Calmar 129,646 122,119 Camrose County (Municipal District) 492,167 463,592 Camrose 1,090,588 1,027,269 Canmore 814,187 766,916 Carbon 50,000 50,000 Cardston County (Municipal District) 260,747 245,608 Cardston 227,463 214,256 Carmangay 50,000 50,000 Caroline 50,000 50,000 Carstairs 237,239 223,465 Castle Island 5,582 5,548 Castor 54,058 50,919 Cereal 50,000 50,000 Champion 50,000 50,000 Chauvin 50,000 50,000 Chestermere 1,206,385 1,136,342 Chipman 50,000 50,000 Claresholm 219,956 207,186 Clear Hills County (Municipal District) 175,907 165,694 Clearwater County (Municipal District) 695,190 654,827 Clive 50,000 50,000 Clyde 50,000 50,000 Coaldale 478,027 450,273 Coalhurst 161,010 151,662 Cochrane 1,626,978 1,532,517 Cold Lake 870,573 820,028 Consort 50,000 50,000 Coronation 54,698 51,522 Coutts 50,000 50,000 Cowley 50,000 50,000 Cremona 50,000 50,000 Crossfield 192,491 181,315 Crowsnest Pass 405,103 390,291 Crystal Springs 7,968 7,795 Cypress County (Municipal District) 445,848 419,962 Czar 50,000 50,000 Daysland 50,000 50,000 Delburne 51,905 50,000 Delia 50,000 50,000 Devon 382,771 360,547 Dewberry 50,000 50,000 Didsbury 306,542 288,745 Donalda 50,000 50,000 Donnelly 50,000 50,000 Drayton Valley 421,001 396,558 Drumheller 464,469 437,502 Duchess 63,136 59,470 East Prairie (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 Eckville 67,674 63,745 Edberg 50,000 50,000 Edgerton 50,000 50,000 Edmonton 54,264,385 51,113,816 Edson 489,606 461,180 Elizabeth (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 I.D. No. 13 (Elk Island) 50,000 50,000 Elk Point 84,491 79,586 Elnora 50,000 50,000 Empress 50,000 50,000 Fairview No. 136 (Municipal District) 93,336 87,917 Fairview 174,452 164,323 Falher 60,924 57,387 Ferintosh 50,000 50,000 Fishing Lake (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 Flagstaff County (Municipal District) 296,494 285,086 Foothills County 1,324,742 1,247,828 Foremost 50,000 50,000 Forestburg 50,916 50,000 Fort Macleod 172,648 162,624 Fort Saskatchewan 1,532,013 1,443,065 Forty Mile No. 8 (Municipal District) 208,377 196,278 Fox Creek 114,692 108,033 Gadsby 50,000 50,000 Ghost Lake 9,772 9,495 Gibbons 183,821 173,148 Gift Lake (Metis Settlement) 51,905 50,000 Girouxville 50,000 50,000 Glendon 50,000 50,000 Glenwood 50,000 50,000 Golden Days 14,310 13,770 Grande Prairie No. 1 (Municipal District) 1,309,380 1,233,358 Grande Prairie 4,020,196 3,786,785 Grandview 11,634 11,248 Granum 50,000 50,000 Greenview No. 16 (Municipal District) 559,492 527,008 Grimshaw 158,159 148,976 Gull Lake 15,241 14,647 Half Moon Bay 7,444 7,302 Halkirk 50,000 50,000 Hanna 148,907 140,261 Hardisty 50,000 50,000 Hay Lakes 50,000 50,000 Heisler 50,000 50,000 High Level 232,292 218,806 High Prairie 149,198 140,536 High River 790,446 744,553 Hill Spring 50,000 50,000 Hines Creek 50,000 50,000 Hinton 575,029 541,643 Holden 50,000 50,000 Horseshoe Bay 9,248 9,001 Hughenden 50,000 50,000 Hussar 50,000 50,000 Hythe 50,000 50,000 Improvement District No. 349 50,000 50,000 Innisfail 456,613 430,102 Innisfree 50,000 50,000 Irma 50,000 50,000 Irricana 70,758 66,650 Island Lake South 8,550 8,343 Island Lake 18,267 17,497 Itaska Beach 6,338 6,261 Jarvis Bay 17,394 16,675 I.D. No. 12 (Jasper National Park) 50,000 50,000 Jasper 267,090 251,583 Kananaskis (Improvement District) 50,000 50,000 Kapasiwin 5,582 5,548 Kikino (Metis Settlement) 59,237 55,798 Killam 57,549 54,208 Kitscoty 56,793 53,496 Kneehill County (Municipal District) 291,006 274,110 Lac La Biche county (Municipal District) 554,604 522,404 Lac Ste. Anne County (Municipal District) 634,207 597,386 Lacombe county (Municipal District) 601,854 566,911 Lacombe 759,780 715,668 Lakeview 6,746 6,644 Lamont County (Municipal District) 226,881 213,708 Lamont 103,228 97,235 Larkspur 7,560 7,412 Leduc County (Municipal District) 801,851 755,296 Leduc 1,888,133 1,778,509 Legal 78,265 73,721 Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Municipal District) 163,105 153,635 Lethbridge County (Municipal District) 602,436 567,459 Lethbridge 5,805,508 5,468,443 Linden 50,000 50,000 Lloydminster 1,143,133 1,076,763 Lomond 50,000 50,000 Longview 50,000 50,000 Lougheed 50,000 50,000 Mackenzie County (Municipal District) 728,067 685,796 Magrath 141,691 133,465 Ma-Me-O beach 11,401 11,029 Manning 68,838 64,841 Mannville 50,000 50,000 Marwayne 50,000 50,000 Mayerthorpe 76,810 72,351 McLennan 50,000 50,000 Medicine Hat 3,681,068 3,467,346 Mewatha Beach 10,237 9,933 Milk River 50,000 50,000 Millet 113,179 106,607 Milo 50,000 50,000 Minburn No. 27 (Municipal District) 229,750 219,314 Morinville 575,669 542,246 Morrin 50,000 50,000 Mountain View County (Municipal District) 760,770 716,600 Mundare 50,000 50,000 Munson 50,000 50,000 Myrnam 50,000 50,000 Nakamun Park 10,586 10,262 Nampa 50,000 50,000 Nanton 126,911 119,543 Newell County (Municipal District) 437,818 412,398 Nobleford 74,366 70,049 Norglenwold 20,886 19,963 Norris Beach 7,211 7,083 Northern Lights (Municipal District) 212,741 200,389 Northern Sunrise County (Municipal District) 110,036 103,648 Okotoks 1,687,612 1,589,630 Olds 534,412 503,385 Onoway 59,877 56,401 Opportunity No. 17 (Municipal District) 185,101 174,354 Oyen 59,470 56,017 Paddle Prairie (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 Paintearth No. 18 (Municipal District) 122,314 115,213 Paradise Valley 50,000 50,000 Parkland Beach 13,903 13,386 Parkland County (Municipal District) 1,867,708 1,759,270 Peace No. 135 (Municipal District) 101,657 95,755 Peace River 398,133 375,017 Peavine (Metis Settlement) 50,000 50,000 Pelican Narrows 13,787 13,276 Penhold 190,687 179,616 Picture Butte 105,323 99,208 Pincher Creek 211,926 199,622 Pincher Creek No. 9 (Municipal District) 172,532 162,515 Point Alison 5,582 5,548 Ponoka County (Municipal District) 570,606 537,477 Ponoka 420,652 396,229 Poplar Bay 10,994 10,646 Provost No. 52 (Municipal District) 128,308 120,858 Provost 116,263 109,512 Rainbow Lake 50,000 50,000 Ranchland No. 66 (Municipal District) 50,000 50,000 Raymond 247,422 233,057 Red Deer County (Municipal District) 1,137,081 1,071,063 Red Deer 5,843,273 5,504,015 Redcliff 325,861 306,942 Redwater 119,463 112,527 Redwood Meadows 62,845 59,196 Rimbey 149,372 140,700 Rochon Sands 10,004 9,714 Rocky Mountain House 386,087 363,671 Rocky View County (Municipal District) 2,293,074 2,159,939 Rockyford 50,000 50,000 Rosalind 50,000 50,000 Rosemary 50,000 50,000 Ross Haven 14,310 13,770 Rycroft 50,000 50,000 Ryley 50,000 50,000 Saddle Hills County (Municipal District) 129,472 121,955 Sandy Beach 21,177 20,237 Seba Beach 14,834 14,263 Sedgewick 50,000 50,000 Sexsmith 152,456 143,605 Silver Beach 8,782 8,563 Silver Sands 14,310 13,770 Slave Lake 387,018 364,548 Smoky Lake County (Municipal District) 143,204 134,890 Smoky Lake 56,095 52,838 Smoky River No. 130 (Municipal District) 117,717 110,883 South Baptiste 8,841 8,618 South View 8,899 8,672 Special Areas (2, 3 and 4) 243,465 229,329 Spirit River No. 133 (Municipal District) 50,000 50,000 Spirit River 57,899 54,537 Spring Lake 50,000 50,000 Spruce Grove 2,081,206 1,960,372 St. Albert 3,845,279 3,622,023 St. Paul No. 19 (Municipal District) 376,370 354,518 St. Paul 346,984 326,838 Standard 50,000 50,000 Starland County (Municipal District) 120,220 113,240 Stavely 50,000 50,000 Stettler No. 6 (Municipal District) 359,685 341,704 Stettler 346,344 326,235 Stirling 73,842 69,555 Stony Plain 1,000,219 942,147 Strathcona County 5,724,741 5,392,365 Strathmore 787,188 741,484 Sturgeon County 1,192,594 1,123,352 Sunbreaker Cove 9,713 9,440 Sundance Beach 9,248 9,001 Sundre 158,799 149,579 Sunrise Beach 12,856 12,399 Sunset Beach 7,851 7,686 Sunset Point 14,834 14,263 Swan Hills 75,705 71,309 Sylvan Lake 862,136 812,080 Taber (Municipal District) 417,393 393,160 Taber 490,421 461,947 Thorhild County (Municipal District) 189,349 178,355 Thorsby 59,062 55,633 Three Hills 186,905 176,053 Tofield 121,092 114,062 Trochu 61,564 57,990 Turner Valley 148,907 140,261 Two Hills 83,967 79,092 Two Hills No. 21 (Municipal District) 243,306 232,082 Val Quentin 19,664 18,812 Valleyview 108,407 102,113 Vauxhall 71,108 66,979 Vegreville 332,146 312,861 Vermilion 241,486 227,466 Vermilion River County (Municipal District) 481,053 453,123 Veteran 50,000 50,000 Viking 63,019 59,360 Vilna 50,000 50,000 Vulcan County (Municipal District) 231,827 218,367 Vulcan 111,549 105,073 Wabamun 50,000 50,000 Wainwright No. 61 (Municipal District) 260,631 245,499 Wainwright 364,848 343,665 Waiparous 7,851 7,686 Warburg 50,000 50,000 Warner 50,000 50,000 Warner No. 5 (Municipal District) 229,674 216,339 Waskatenau 50,000 50,000 I.D. No. 04 (Waterton) 50,000 50,000 Wembley 88,215 83,094 West Baptiste 7,211 7,083 West Cove 13,670 13,167 Westlock County (Municipal District) 420,128 395,736 Westlock 296,825 279,591 Wetaskiwin No. 10 (Municipal District) 650,617 612,842 Wetaskiwin 736,388 693,634 Wheatland County (Municipal District) 511,369 481,679 Whispering Hills 13,263 12,783 White Sands 11,983 11,577 Whitecourt 593,766 559,292 I.D. No. 25 (Willmore Wilderness) 50,000 50,000 Willow Creek No. 26 (Municipal District) 301,363 283,866 I.D. No. 24 (Wood Buffalo) 50,000 50,000 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo 6,499,011 6,121,681 Woodlands County (Municipal District) 276,633 260,572 Yellowhead County (Municipal District) 639,794 602,647 Yellowstone 12,972 12,509 Youngstown 50,000 50,000

1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class: https://www.budget.gc.ca/2019/home-accueil-en.html

Investing in Canada, Canada's long-term infrastructure plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Alberta: https://www.alberta.ca/federal-gas-tax-fund-overview.aspx

