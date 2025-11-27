Building Resilient Futures: Government of Canada and Prosper Canada invest $48.2 million in community-delivered financial help services across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Prosper Canada is pleased to announce $48.2 million in new funding to 97 community organizations across Canada that will deliver financial empowerment supports people in Canada with low-to-moderate incomes through the Resilient Futures project, a national initiative funded by the Government of Canada, through the Social Development Partnerships Program – Children and Families.

Over the next 4+ years, these community partners will deliver year-round tax filing, benefit assistance, and financial education, coaching and counselling, reaching 1 million Canadians and connecting them to an additional $2 billion in income.

People in Canada are increasingly struggling to make ends meet, exacerbated by the rise in the cost of living. People with low- to moderate incomes often have unique financial needs that are not met by mainstream financial services. As a result, community organizations offering free financial help services are facing a growing demand. These organizations are being asked to do more than ever--providing essential supports and a pathway for people to get ahead.

This funding will help more people in Canada to access financial help services across all provinces and territories. Partner organizations will play a vital role in advancing financial well-being, resilience and inclusion for people living with low and moderate incomes.

These services make it easier for people to understand and manage their money by offering guidance on budgeting, debt, and savings, and helping people to file taxes and access benefits or credits they might otherwise miss.

Through a competitive process, overseen by a national Advisory Committee, Prosper Canada has awarded $48.2 million in investment until March 2029. This service expansion comes at a time of increasing economic uncertainty when many families are struggling to get ahead.

Community partners bring strong expertise serving Indigenous Peoples, newcomers, people living with disabilities, racialized communities, youth, seniors, women, and others disproportionately affected by financial insecurity.

Quick facts:

The Resilient Futures initiative includes a $60M investment from the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program – Children and Families , aiming to expand free, community, financial help services to empower struggling Canadians to rebuild their financial stability and health.

investment from the Government of Canada's , aiming to expand free, community, financial help services to empower struggling Canadians to rebuild their financial stability and health. Over 4 years, community partners will deliver year-round tax filing, benefit assistance, and financial education, coaching and counselling, reaching 1 million people in Canada and connecting them to an additional $2 billion in income.

people in Canada and connecting them to an additional in income. Prosper Canada will support successful applicants by providing orientation, strengthening their capacity, and facilitating connections across a national community of practice made up of frontline organizations committed to this work. We will also ensure the coordinated flow of funding needed to deliver high-quality financial help services to those who need them most, empowering people to:



build their financial capability boost their incomes tackle debt, and save for their future.





To ensure the financial empowerment services we build are accessible to anyone with a low or modest income, we are taking additional steps to reach traditionally underserved populations.

Priority populations include Indigenous Peoples (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis), members of Black communities, and people living with disabilities.

Partners will be supported and encouraged to help expand access to financial help services to underserved areas, including rural and remote communities and official language minority communities.

Quotes:

"The Resilient Futures project is about ensuring every Canadian, no matter where they live or what barriers they face, has access to the financial tools, supports, and opportunities they need to build a brighter future. This is an exciting step forward in reaching communities across the country with tailored, effective, financial empowerment supports."

- Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO, Prosper Canada

"All Canadians deserve an equitable chance to succeed. This investment in community-delivered financial help services will give low- to moderate-income Canadians the tools and resources they need to take control of their financial well-being. This investment will help families, strengthen communities, and build a fairer and more prosperous Canada."

- Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities)

"This investment will make a tangible difference in the lives of the people we serve. Every day, we see how financial stress impacts families' ability to plan for the future and meet their basic needs. Through Resilient Futures, we can reach more community members with the financial tools, guidance, and supports they need to strengthen their stability and confidence. We're proud to be part of a national effort that puts financial empowerment directly into the hands of Canadians who need it most."

- Lee Soda, Executive Director, ACSA Community Services

About Resilient Futures

Resilient Futures is a 4.25-year, $60 million project led by Prosper Canada and funded the Government of Canada through the Social Development Partnerships Program – Children and Families. The initiative invests in frontline community organizations to expand financial empowerment services for people with low and moderate incomes across Canada, giving attention to priority populations facing systemic barriers to financial security.

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity driving bold change that enables more people to prosper. With government, business and community partners across Canada, we are expanding life-changing financial empowerment services, innovating for greater inclusion and impact, and removing barriers to financial well-being for people with low and modest incomes. Our goal is a Canada where everyone has the opportunity and support to achieve financial well-being and live with dignity, stability, and possibility.

List of funded organizations

Yukon

1. Yukon Literacy Coalition

Nunavut

2. Kivalliq Inuit Association

3. Pinnguaq Association (Ampere)

British Columbia

4. Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops Branch

5. Disability Alliance BC

6. Family Services of Greater Vancouver

7. Launch Financial Education Society

8. YWCA Metro Vancouver

9. YMCA-YWCA of Vancouver Island

Alberta

10. A Synergy A Prosperity (ASAP)

11. Bissell Centre

12. Bow Valley College

13. Calgary Chinese Elderly Citizens Association

14. Calgary Immigrant Women's Association

15. Calgary John Howard Society

16. Carya Society of Calgary

17. Center for Newcomers

18. Connections For Families

19. Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society

20. Distress Center/Safe Communities Opportunity and Resource Centre (SORC)

21. Elizabeth Fry Society of Northern Alberta

22. Hull Services

23. Immigrant Services Calgary

24. Jewish Family Services Calgary

25. Kindred Connections Society

26. Momentum

27. Norwood Child and Family Resource Centre (Norwood Centre)

28. Rise Calgary

29. The Immigrant Education Society

30. Trellis Society

31. Unison at Kerby Centre

32. United Way Alberta Capital Region

33. United Way Calgary and Area

34. Women's Center of Calgary

35. YWCA Calgary

Saskatchewan

36. Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan

37. YWCA Prince Albert

38. YWCA Regina

Manitoba

39. 1JustCity

40. African Communities of Manitoba Inc. (ACOMI)

41. Canadian Multicultural Disability Centre Inc.

42. Canadian Muslim Women's Institute

43. Community Financial Counselling Services Inc. (CFCS)

44. Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc.

45. Manitoba Possible

46. New Journey Housing

47. SEED Winnipeg

Ontario

48. Agincourt Community Services Association (ACSA)

49. Albion Neighbourhood Services

50. Ase Community Foundation for Black Canadians with Disabilities

51. Canadian National Institute for the Blind, CNIB

52. Case Community Services

53. Centre for Immigrant and Community Services

54. Dixie Bloor Neighbourhood Centre

55. Family Services Windsor-Essex

56. Hope House Guelph

57. Jane/Finch Centre

58. Kenora Chiefs Advisory

59. North York Community House

60. Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre

61. Roots Community Services Inc.

62. Sudbury Community Service Centre

63. The 519

64. Thunder Bay Counselling Centre

65. The Working Centre

66. WoodGreen Community Services

67. West Neighbourhood House

68. YWCA Canada

69. YWCA Cambridge

70. YWCA Hamilton

71. YWCA Niagara Region

Qubec

72. ACEF de l'île-Jésu

73. ACEF du Grand-Portage

74. ACEF du Sud-Ouest de Montréal

75. ACEF de l'Est de Montréal

76. ACEF du Nord de Montréal

77. ACEF Estrie

78. ACEF Lanaudière

79. ACEF Montérégie-Est

80. ACEF Rive-Sud

81. Association Coopérative d'Économie Familiale - Appalaches Beauce Etchemins

82. Centre d'education financiere EBO

83. Centre d'intervention budgétaire et sociale de la Mauricie

84. Code F Santé financière pour tous!

85. Conseil Communautaire Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

86. Espace Finances

87. Finautonome

88. Service d'aide au consommateur (SAC)

89. YWCA Montreal (Y des femmes de Montréal)

Newfoundland and Labrador

90. Flat Bay Band Inc.

91. YWCA St. John's

New Brunswick

92. Kaleidoscope Social Impact

93. YWCA Moncton

Nova Scotia

94. Hope Blooms Youth Social Entrepreneurial Ventures

95. YWCA Halifax

Prince Edward Island

96. Conseil Communautaire Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

97. John Howard Society

