Building Canada Strong Means Ensuring Fairness in Construction

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Across Canada, governments are making historic investments in infrastructure and industrial development. From housing and wastewater systems to major transit expansions, to energy projects, and critical trade and logistics corridors such as the Port of Montréal, Canada is in a period of nation-building on a scale not seen in decades.

UBC Tax Fraud Days Of Action - April 6 - 18, 2026 . Stoptaxfraud.net (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council)

These investments are designed to strengthen supply chains, grow the economy, and support communities from coast to coast to coast. They are funded by Canadian taxpayers and delivered through partnerships with governments, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and the construction industry.

But as we accelerate this national building agenda, we must also confront a serious and persistent issue within the construction sector: tax fraud and the underground economy.

Tax fraud in construction is not a victimless or administrative issue. It is a practice that undermines fairness in the marketplace, weakens public trust, and reduces the public resources available to fund the very infrastructure we are working to build. In 2023 Canada lost an estimated $3.5 - $5 Billion dollars in direct tax revenue and this number is projected to keep rising.

When contractors fail to pay taxes, it is likely that they are also not paying CPP, EI, or required health benefits. They are not simply reducing costs, they are shifting those costs onto workers, responsible contractors, and ultimately Canadian taxpayers. This creates an uneven playing field where honest contractors who follow the rules are forced to compete against those who gain an unfair advantage by not contributing their fair share.

The impact is felt directly on job sites and in communities. Workers experience reduced protections, weakened benefit structures, and increased pressure on safety and productivity when corners are cut. At the same time, responsible contractors who invest in training, comply with tax obligations, and operate within the law are placed at a disadvantage when competing for public and private work.

This matters especially as Canada undertakes large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects. Developments such as port expansions, energy infrastructure, transportation corridors, and housing-enabling construction are not abstract policy goals, they are real projects that rely on skilled workers, responsible contractors, and a fair and stable industry.

Across the country, there are thousands of contractors who do things the right way. They invest in apprenticeship and training, pay taxes, contribute to EI and CPP, and help build the communities we all live in. These are the businesses that should be supported and protected through fair enforcement.

This is not about increasing taxes. It is about ensuring that taxes already owed are paid, and that all participants in the industry operate under the same rules and all workers are protected. Fair enforcement ensures that public investments deliver full value, workers are protected, and responsible contractors are not undercut by those who ignore the rules.

As Canada continues to invest in nation-building infrastructure and industrial growth, there is a clear opportunity to strengthen awareness, improve compliance, and ensure a level playing field across the construction sector.

The UBC Tax Fraud Days of Action is part of that effort. It is about bringing attention to an issue that often remains in the background of major public investment conversations, but has very real consequences for workers, contractors, and communities.

If we are serious about building Canada strong, we must also be serious about ensuring the system that builds it is fair, transparent, and accountable. The Canadian Revenue Agency needs the power to protect our communities and all levels of government across Canada need to work together to support law abiding contractors and protect our workforce.

Each year thousands of UBC members make their voices heard at Tax Fraud Days of Action events across Canada and the United States. Learn more at Stoptaxfraud.net

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council (MRC) is composed of twelve affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. The UBC Millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council

For media inquiries, please contact: Andrew Bredin, Director of Communications, Millwright Regional Council, 416-757-5161, [email protected]