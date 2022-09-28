BuildDirect Announces Upsizing of the Private Placement and close of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Private Placement") previously announced on August 30, 2022 (see the news release of the Company dated August 30, 2022 and September 8, 2022) has been upsized to 6,847,830 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.46 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $3,150,000. BuildDirect is also pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of this Private Placement (the "Second Tranche").

All references to dollars herein are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company issued a total of 1,413,045 Common Shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.46 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $650,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to continue to advance BuildDirect's strategy and for general working capital purposes. No bonus, finder's fee, commission, agent's option or other compensation is payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of approximately four months ending on January 29, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities law.

Douglas Zawada, Eric Truax and Dennis Nehro are all insiders of the Company by virtue of being senior officers of Charter Distributing Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of BuildDirect. Mr. Zawada, Mr. Truax and Mr. Nehro all participated in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement by purchasing 847,827, 282,609 and 282,609 Common Shares respectively and, accordingly, the Private Placement constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The percentage of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company owned or controlled by Mr. Zawada, Mr. Truax and Mr. Nehro on a partially diluted basis upon closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to be 2.3%, 0.9%, and 0.9% respectively. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirement under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the insiders' participation in the aggregate in the Private Placement does not exceed more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as set forth in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company will not file a material change report more than twenty-one (21) days before the expected closing date of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement, as the details of the Second Tranche were not finalized until September 28, 2022, and the Company wishes to close the Second Tranche as soon as practicable.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect ( TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

