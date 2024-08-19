Build Your Dream Snack at SkyFlakes' 626 Night Market Booth (#SquadGoals)

The 626 Night Market is all about good vibes, killer eats, and unforgettable memories with your squad. This year, SkyFlakes is setting up a booth that's next-level delicious. Mix and match to create your own flavor masterpiece – the possibilities are endless!

"We're bringing the ultimate snacking experience to the 626 Night Market," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "SkyFlakes is all about sharing good times with good friends, and our interactive booth is the perfect place to do just that."

SkyFlakes: Your Ultimate Snack Canvas

Indulge your senses in a world of flavor possibilities. SkyFlakes buttery-crisp crackers are the perfect foundation for your culinary masterpiece.

More Than Just Snacks: The SkyFlakes Experience

The SkyFlakes booth is your one-stop shop for all things Cracker snacking fun:

Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad!

Free samples and live demos: Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand.

Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share with friends and fam. Don't forget to tag #SkyFlakes626NightMarket and be a part of the trend.

Mark Your Calendars, Fam!

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to redefine your snacking experience! Head to the SkyFlakes booth at the 626 Night Market (August 23-25) and unleash your inner foodie!

Join the Conversation:

Follow SkyFlakes on social media for more delicious fun and recipe inspiration:

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

