Buhler Versatile Advances European Expansion Through Agreement to Acquire ATLAS Group

WINNIPEG, MB and GANDERKESEE, Germany, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 8, 2026, Buhler Versatile Inc., Canada's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a member of the ASKO Group, announced the completion of the notarization of an agreement to acquire the operating business of the ATLAS Group, one of Germany's most established construction machinery manufacturers.

The agreement covers the acquisition of all assets of the operating ATLAS Group companies, including Atlas GmbH, Atlas Spare Parts GmbH, Atlas Group Services GmbH, Atlas Kompakt GmbH, and the shares held in the British company Atlas Cranes UK Ltd. The transaction represents an important milestone in Buhler Versatile's strategic growth plans and strengthens the company's position in the European market.

The acquisition will combine Buhler Versatile's manufacturing expertise and international dealer network with ATLAS's longstanding reputation in construction machinery, material handling equipment and crane technology. Through this transaction, Buhler Versatile and the ASKO Group will further expand their industrial platform while preserving and building upon the ATLAS brand's more than 100-year heritage and strengthening their presence in the European market.

"ATLAS is a highly respected brand with more than a century of engineering excellence and a strong reputation among customers across Europe and beyond," said Zafer Ozbalaban, President of Buhler Versatile Inc. "This agreement represents an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy. We are excited about the opportunities this brings and we look forward to building on ATLAS's strong foundation while supporting its continued success as part of the Buhler Versatile and ASKO family."

Buhler Versatile is part of the ASKO Group, a globally active family-owned industrial organization with more than 2,500 employees and operations across Türkiye, Canada and the United States. The group has established a growing international presence in both agricultural and construction equipment and views ATLAS as a strong strategic fit within its portfolio.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the relevant authorities under the German Foreign Trade and Payments Act. In addition, personnel measures are currently being discussed with the works council with the objective of achieving solutions that are as socially responsible as possible. These discussions have commenced and will continue in the coming weeks.

A key element of the agreement is the continuation of business operations and the planned transfer of a significant proportion of ATLAS employees. Buhler Versatile recognizes the expertise, experience and capabilities that have contributed to ATLAS's long-standing reputation and looks forward to building on these strengths as part of the company's future development.

ATLAS, headquartered in Ganderkesee near Delmenhorst, Germany, entered restructuring proceedings under self-administration in February 2026. Since that time, business operations have continued uninterrupted while a structured international investor process was conducted. The agreement with Buhler Versatile marks a significant step toward securing the company's long-term future.

About Buhler Versatile

Buhler Versatile Inc. is Canada's only manufacturer of agricultural tractors. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company designs, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of agricultural equipment under the Versatile brand, including high-horsepower four-wheel-drive tractors and tillage equipment.

Founded in 1966 as the first manufacturer to mass-produce articulated four-wheel-drive tractors, Versatile remains Canada's only tractor manufacturer and serves customers worldwide through an established dealer and service network. The company continues to expand its international presence, including across European markets.

For more information, visit www.versatile-ag.com

About ASKO

ASKO Holding is a globally active, family-owned industrial group with more than 2,500 employees. The group operates across agricultural and construction equipment sectors as well as related industrial markets. Through strategic investments and acquisitions, ASKO continues to strengthen its position as an international industrial platform serving customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.asko.com.tr

About ATLAS

ATLAS is a German manufacturer of construction machinery headquartered in Ganderkesee near Delmenhorst. The company develops and manufactures wheeled and crawler excavators, material handlers, loader cranes and related equipment. For more than 100 years, ATLAS has been recognized for robust engineering, durable products and a strong dealer and service network serving customers across Germany and international markets.

For more information, visit www.atlasgmbh.com

SOURCE Buhler Versatile Inc.

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