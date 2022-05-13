BUHLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 1ST QUARTER EARNINGS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: BUI)

Sales

Revenue for the quarter was $55.2, down $9.4 from the comparable quarter in the prior year. The Company's decrease in sales levels is the result of supply chain issues experienced during the quarter and not a result from the lack of demand as it remains very high.

First quarter ending March 31, 2022







Year Ago Revenue (millions) $55.2

$64.6 Net Income (millions) $0.4

$0.4 Net Income/share $0.02

$0.02 Shares issued (millions) 25.0

25.0

Net Income for the Quarter

Net income of $0.4 achieved the same result as the prior year quarter. Contributing to the increase in profit was a reduction in interest expense of $0.4 and increased income from joint ventures of $0.1 offset by increased spending on research and development of $0.3, a reduction in income from operations of $0.1 and a reduction of $0.1 on the gain on disposal of assets from the prior year.

Looking Forward

Sales are expected to grow as the Company is able to resolve the supply chain issues. The backlog remains very high. Inventory is projected to decrease as the Company is able to reduce the supply chain issues. In the past year, the Company restructured its manufacturing capacity and made changes to reduce the overall cost of operations. The restructuring coupled with improved supply chain will increase the profitability of the Company.

Complete financial statement: http://www.buhlerindustries.com

Trading symbol: BUI

SOURCE Buhler Industries Inc.

