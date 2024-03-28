BUHLER INDUSTRIES RECEIVES ADDITIONAL FINANCING

(TSX:BUI)

WINNIPEG, MB, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Buhler Versatile Inc. ("Versatile"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Buhler Industries Inc. (Buhler Industries or the Company), has received $14.4 million Canadian ($10.7 million USD) in additional long term financing from its majority owner Başak Traktör Tarim Ziraat Ve Iş Makinalari Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. ("Başak Tractor"). Basak Tractor recently acquired majority ownership in Buhler Industries and is fully supportive in growing sales in Buhler Industries. Basak Tractor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASKO Holding. Buhler Industries negotiated favorable terms with Basak Tractor and has the ability to repay the debt sooner than full term. A portion of the loan expires in 2025 with full repayment due in 2028.

In addition, the Company continues to negotiate its credit facilities with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"). A portion of the credit facility was paid at the time of the takeover on December 28, 2023.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand

names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

Complete financial statement: http://www.buhlerindustries.com/pages/investors.php

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements made above contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans,

expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent Buhler Industries current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: the terms, availability and costs of acquiring raw materials and the ability to pass on price increases to customers; ability to negotiate contracts with new customers or renew existing customer contracts with less favorable terms; timely response to changes in customer product needs and market acceptance of our products; the potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or vendor consolidation; competitive pressures, including new product development; industry capacity, and changes in competitors' pricing; ability to maintain or increase productivity levels; ability to contain or reduce costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety; changes in Canadian and foreign income tax rates, income tax laws and regulations. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, Buhler Industries disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

For further information: Willy Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (204) 654-5718, E-mail: [email protected]