BUHLER INDUSTRIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON LONG TERM INVESTMENT PARTNER SEARCH PROCESS

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) (the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its process to identify a long-term investment partner and the status of its credit facilities. The Company and Origin Merchant Partners continue to work to advance the process to identify a long-term investment partner. In contemplation of the progress that the Company has made in identifying a long-term investment partner, the Company's lenders have extended the maturity date of its credit facilities from December 8, 2023 to December 15, 2023. The Company intends to continue to provide updates on this process as determined necessary or advisable.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc. (the "Company") is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through the brand names Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

