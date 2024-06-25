Buhler Industries Inc. Announces Voting Results for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) ("Buhler Industries" or the "Company") ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 21, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024. A total of 97.14 percent of outstanding shares were voted. Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes

For Grant Adolph 24,221,615 99.86 % Ossama AbouZeid 24,253,378 99.99 % Allan Stewart 24,221,615 99.86 % Zafer Ozbalaban 24,213,095 99.83 % Levent Kiroglu 24,213,097 99.83 % Ismail Konukoglu 24,213,097 99.83 % Arda Akarsu 24,213,097 99.83 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

