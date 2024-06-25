Buhler Industries Inc. Announces Voting Results for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Buhler Industries Inc.

Jun 25, 2024, 18:00 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) ("Buhler Industries" or the "Company") ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 21, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024. A total of 97.14 percent of outstanding shares were voted. Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage of Votes
For

Grant Adolph

24,221,615

99.86 %

Ossama AbouZeid

24,253,378

99.99 %

Allan Stewart

24,221,615

99.86 %

Zafer Ozbalaban

24,213,095

99.83 %

Levent Kiroglu

24,213,097

99.83 %

Ismail Konukoglu

24,213,097

99.83 %

Arda Akarsu

24,213,097

99.83 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

Related Links: http://www.buhlerindustries.com

For further information, please contact: Willy Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, Buhler Industries Inc., 1260 Clarence Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3T 1T2, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (204) 654-5718

