Buckzy Payments Inc. plans to deliver Real-Time Cross Border Payments Solution for Finastra's Financial Institution Clients Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Today at Money 2020 in Las Vegas, Toronto company Buckzy Payments Inc. announced it is teaming up with fintech giant Finastra. The company aims to connect Finastra's leading payment platform, Fusion Global PAYplus, into Buckzy's real-time cross border payments network, via the FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation.



"Buckzy's innovative technology is exactly the kind we need to help our financial institution clients facilitate real-time cross border payments for their customers," said Sagive Greenspan, Payments GM, Finastra. "This is an issue that so many banks have been struggling to solve on their own and if we can help them fast-track a cross border real-time payments offering to their clients it will be extremely beneficial. Through our collaboration and FusionFabric.cloud platform we will be able to integrate all of our customers into Buckzy quickly and efficiently."

The move will enable Finastra's Global PAYplus customer base to adopt a real-time international payments network. This will be able to be white-labeled and customized for each individual organization worldwide.

Buckzy is leading a global change in cross border payments by enabling financial institutions to change the way their customers move money around the world. Buckzy's cross border payment ecosystem can be integrated into banks and financial institutions current systems to enable real-time global payments 24x7, 365 days a year, with funds received in under five minutes.

"Joining forces with Finastra allows us to work with a world class company to rapidly expand our financial institution customer base through a single, seamless, integrated platform," stated CK Semlani, Chief Business Development Officer at Buckzy. "Ultimately, this will mean faster, more convenient service for customers all over the world."

About Buckzy Payments Inc.

Buckzy Payments Inc. is a fintech company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Buckzy enables a "real-time" cross border payments ecosystem for sending and receiving money instantly between bank accounts 24x7, 365 days a year with zero transaction fees. The network technology platform enables cross border money movement between banks and 3rd party wallets to enable remittance, bill payments and P2P consumer transfers.

This real-time payments ecosystem network and technology platform enables cross border B2C/P2P payments and global bill payments with comprehensive API's for banks and service providers to build industry specific solutions.

