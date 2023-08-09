Buckle Up! Canada's Ultimate Outdoor Automotive Experience is Back

2023 Drive Festival jam packed with new exhilarating features

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - If you're looking for an unforgettable weekend of fun and excitement, look no further than the third annual Drive Festival. Canada's preeminent outdoor automotive event will put the pedal to the metal at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park starting Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th, 2023.

For the second year, Mobil 1 will be The Official Presenting Sponsor of Drive Festival and the Title Sponsor of the Dream Car Speed Run. Growing steadily, over 25,000 autophiles are expected over the weekend to participate in the unique interactive festival with some of the world's most iconic and sought-after vehicles.

"We're always looking to enhance the experience for passionate car lovers and this year will be even more compelling with our exciting added features," says Adam Ruppel, Festival Director. "This event truly has something for everyone - from the adrenaline junkies to the seasoned collectors."

There are a number of new additions to the 2023 festival, including:

Aviva EV Launch Pad is a high-speed journey, fusing the thrill of acceleration with the eco-conscious power of electric vehicles, all while riding alongside our seasoned professional drivers

is a high-speed journey, fusing the thrill of acceleration with the eco-conscious power of electric vehicles, all while riding alongside our seasoned professional drivers Overland Park , featuring an off-road test track with vehicles from Nissan, Kia, Toyota as well as a Kawasaki Side x Side ride-along adventure. It will also highlight vehicle overland adventure equipment, RVs, vans and more

, featuring an off-road test track with vehicles from Nissan, Kia, Toyota as well as a x Side ride-along adventure. It will also highlight vehicle overland adventure equipment, RVs, vans and more The Collection, a curated collection of the rarest and most collectible cars in the world including a Lamborghini Miura , Porsche 959, McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari

For those looking to experience new manufacturer automobiles, there are three test drive tracks for attendees to experience over the weekend; the PRO-SERIES Manufacturer Test Track, the Performance Test Track and the Off-Road Test Track. For those not looking to get behind the wheel, the Mobil 1 Dream Car Speed Run is where you can watch and listen to Canada's largest selection of exotic, classic and iconic cars driven at speed like the McLaren Elva, Ford GT, Jaguar XJ220, Ferrari F40 and more.

With the continuing interest and popularity of electric vehicles, Drive Festival is once again pleased to present the Aviva Electric Avenue, which allows visitors to explore and compare different EV models and learn more about the benefits associated with switching to electric.

The venue has more than 900 acres of space where exhibitors and car clubs will showcase exotic, race, vintage and rare cars. New manufacturer models will be featured, including electric and hybrid cars, SUVs, trucks, as well as modified and new motorcycles, ATVs and Side x Sides. The interactive event has something for everyone and the Family Fun Zone is sure to be a hit with kids and adults, alike. Activities include a kids test track with miniature exotic cars, Hot Wheels, e-bikes and even racing simulators. Have your picture taken with Brampton Batman and his world-famous Batmobile, or indulge your taste buds at one of the onsite food trucks.

Drive Festival, in partnership with Central Counties Tourism, is located at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K6. For more show information and tickets, please visit www.DriveFestival.com . Follow along for the latest updates on social media: Instagram @drive_festival_Auto, Facebook @drivefestivalauto using hashtag #drivefestival.

Show Hours:

Friday, September 8, 2023, 11am - 6pm

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10am - 6pm

Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10am - 5pm

