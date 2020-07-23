BTV Celebrates 350th Episode Features Rising Stars in the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - After 22 years on the air, BTV-Business Television is proud to be the longest running business program in Canada and thrilled to celebrate its 350th episode.

On national TV Sat. July 25 & Sun. July 26, 2020 – BTV-Business Television features companies in mining, retail cannabis and PPE products sure to pique investors' interest.

Discover Companies to Invest In Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Galiano Gold Inc. – BTV learns how this precious metals producer was able to transform its balance sheet in Q1 to just under $54 million and no debt.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. – BTV visits this focused cannabis company boasting the largest number of retail cannabis stores in Canada.

Champion Iron Ltd. – A company well positioned to meet the soaring demand for iron ore with its high-grade mine in Quebec.

Victoria Gold Corp. – BTV follows Canada's newest gold mine now launched into official commercial production.

Maritime Resources – BTV discovers how this company is advancing the historic Hammerdown gold mine in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Unisync Corp. – BTV finds out how this leading uniform and protective garment provider pivots to meet the soaring demand for PPE products.

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg – Saturday July 25 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 26 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday July 25 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 26 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network – Sun Aug 2 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Aug 4 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 [email protected]

To receive news, click here to subscribe .

SOURCE BTV-Business Television

For further information: Trina Schlingmann, 604-664-7401 ext. 5, option 1