BTRUST Supermarket Celebrates Grand Opening in Richmond Hill on January 29

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - BTRUST Supermarket is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Richmond Hill on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Conveniently located at 9019 Bayview Avenue, with easy access to Highway 407 and Highway 7, the new store is designed to serve Richmond Hill and surrounding communities with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

BTRUST supermarket Richmond Hill Store (CNW Group/Btrust supermarket)

Spanning approximately 28,000 square feet, the Richmond Hill location offers a wide and carefully curated selection of products from Asia and around the world. Customers can shop for fresh produce, premium meats, live seafood, frozen foods, and household essentials, all in a bright and modern retail environment.

"We are excited to officially open our new BTRUST Supermarket in Richmond Hill and introduce our unique shopping experience to the community," said a management representative of BTRUST. "Our goal is to bring diverse food cultures to every family's table and to become a trusted neighborhood supermarket for families seeking fresh ingredients and a wide range of culinary options."

Grand Opening Celebrations

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., accompanied by a traditional lion dance performance. Community members are warmly invited to attend.

Opening promotions include:

Grand Opening Giveaway: The first 500 customers on opening day will receive a Welcome Pack valued at $80, including a $50 voucher and surprise gifts.

Shop & Win Lucky Draw: During the first three days, customers who spend $88 (before tax) in a single transaction can participate in an on-site lucky draw with guaranteed prizes.

Store Features:

A wide selection of fresh produce, premium fruits, live seafood, high-quality meats, snacks, beauty and personal care products, and household essentials.

Globally sourced condiments and specialty foods from North America, China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

About BTRUST Supermarket

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, BTRUST Supermarket opened its first store in Mississauga in 2008. Since then, the company has continued to innovate within the Canadian grocery retail landscape, with a strong focus on fresh, high-quality, and culturally diverse food offerings.

With the opening of the Richmond Hill store, BTRUST now operates more than 150,000 square feet of retail space and offers over 25,000 products across its locations.

For more information, visit btrustsupermarket.com

Follow us on Instagram @btrust_supermarket and Facebook @Btrust – Richmond Hill Store.

SOURCE Btrust supermarket

Job opportunities are available at [email protected] or 647-767-2328.