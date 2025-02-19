BTQ Technologies Submits Application to List on NASDAQ

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce it has filed an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the CBOE Canada exchange under the symbol "BTQ."

"We are excited to take this significant step in our growth journey by applying for a listing on the Nasdaq, one of the world's most prestigious stock exchanges," said Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of BTQ Technologies. "We believe a Nasdaq listing will increase our visibility, expand our access to institutional and retail investors in the U.S. and globally, and further establish BTQ as a leader in quantum-secure communications and cryptographic solutions."

In anticipation of its proposed Nasdaq listing, BTQ Technologies will file a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the SEC declaring the Form 40-F Registration Statement effective. No assurance can be given that such application will be approved or that such listing will be completed. The Company will provide updates on its progress as additional information becomes available.

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (CBOE CA: BTQ, FSE: NG3, OTCQX: BTQQF) was founded by a group of post-quantum security experts with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ's extensive technology portfolio and commercialization platform is focused on accelerating quantum advantage.

