BTQ Technologies Selected for 2023 Canada-South Korea Quantum R&D Delegation: Strengthening Global Quantum Collaborations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is proud to announce its selection for the 2023 Canada Quantum Technology R&D Mission to South Korea.

From October 31st to November 2nd, the Canadian delegation, which includes 11 leading companies and institutions in the realms of quantum sensing, quantum computing, and quantum communication, will participate in a series of collaborative events. They aim to meet with South Korean companies, research institutes, academia, and other key players in the quantum technology sector. These meetings are organized by the Canadian Embassy in Seoul and are designed to foster collaboration and partnership. Further details on the Korea-Canada Quantum Innovation Forum and individual interviews will be shared in due course.

Joining BTQ Technologies in this esteemed delegation are: 1QBit, Agnostiq, Anyon Systems Inc., Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Good Chemistry Company, GoodLabs Studio, OTI Lumionics Inc., Xanadu, Quantum Valley Ideas Lab, and Québec Quantique.

"We are honored to be chosen as part of the 2023 Canada Quantum Technology R&D Mission to South Korea. This selection is a testament to the hard work and innovation that the entire BTQ team brings to the quantum space. South Korea's pioneering advancements in quantum technologies align well with our mission and goals. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity not just for BTQ, but for Canada and South Korea to further their footprints in the global quantum landscape. We are eager to engage, share knowledge, and explore synergies with our South Korean counterparts, believing that together, we can usher in the next wave of quantum breakthroughs." says Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ.

Earlier this year, South Korea announced plans to invest over 3 trillion won ($2.33 billion) in quantum science and technology by 2035. This signals the country's ambition to position itself as a global heavyweight in the domain. The nation's roadmap includes augmenting the quantum researcher base seven-fold to 2,500 and nurturing home-grown expertise in quantum computing and advanced quantum sensors. Strategic partnerships with global giants such as IBM and IonQ are also on the cards. With a history steeped in quantum technology R&D and a robust private sector engagement, South Korea is well-poised for this quantum leap.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

