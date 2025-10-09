BTQ Technologies Partners with University of Cambridge to Advance Quantum Photonic Device Research and Commercialization

Pioneering collaboration focuses on next-generation quantum devices for quantum computing and communications

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce a collaboration with the University of Cambridge to fund pioneering research in quantum photonic devices. The collaboration will focus on implementing inverse-design approaches to develop novel quantum photonic devices, a critical technology for the future of quantum computing and quantum-secure communications.

The research project will leverage advanced computational design techniques to create breakthrough quantum photonic devices that could transform quantum information processing and transmission infrastructure.

Advancing Quantum Photonic Innovation Through Inverse Design

The Integrated Quantum Photonics research team at the University of Cambridge will implement sophisticated inverse-design methodologies, an advanced computational approach that discovers non-intuitive device geometries that could significantly outperform traditional designs.

This cutting-edge technique will be applied to develop inverse-design optimization processes, incorporating feasibility constraints, to develop optimal quantum devices, including active and passive integrated quantum photonic components, with the goal of optimising device geometries to maximise the collection of quantum light in and out of a chip.

Strategic Alignment with Global Quantum Security Initiatives

"This collaboration with the University of Cambridge represents a significant milestone in BTQ's mission to accelerate quantum advantage and secure critical infrastructure," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "By supporting world-class research in quantum photonic devices, we are positioning BTQ at the forefront of technologies that will define the quantum era. The inverse-design approach opens unprecedented opportunities to develop quantum photonic devices that were previously impossible to conceive through conventional methods. By partnering with Cambridge, we secure highly valuable talent, IP, and the development of the next brightest minds in quantum."

Market Opportunity and BTQ Positioning

The global quantum photonics market is experiencing exponential growth, with applications spanning quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing. This research partnership strengthens BTQ's technology portfolio and competitive positioning in the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape. The innovations emerging from this collaboration are expected to have transformative applications across:

Quantum Computing Infrastructure : Enabling efficient on-chip quantum processors

: Enabling efficient on-chip quantum processors Quantum-Secure Communications : Enhancing quantum key distribution systems for unhackable communications networks

: Enhancing quantum key distribution systems for unhackable communications networks Industrial Quantum Applications : Advancing precision measurement and sensing capabilities

: Advancing precision measurement and sensing capabilities With these breakthrough innovations, the company remains strategically differentiated on encryption applications and commercialization pathways, ensuring that research translates into tangible security solutions that address real-world challenges in protecting critical infrastructure and sensitive data in the quantum era.

Dr Luca Sapienza, Associate Professor in Quantum Engineering, leading the research at the University of Cambridge, commented: "The inverse-design methodology allows us to explore device configurations that push beyond the boundaries of conventional photonic engineering. This collaboration with BTQ accelerates our ability to translate fundamental quantum science into practical technologies that can secure and enhance global digital infrastructures."

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 ) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

