BTQ TECHNOLOGIES COMMENCES TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET

BTQ is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "BTQQF"

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares in the United States on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").

OTCQX LISTING

In the U.S., effective May 9, 2023, BTQ Technologies will trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "BTQQF". OTC Markets Group operates markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade with the OTCQX Best Market as the highest tier. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.

"Achieving these listings is a key milestone for BTQ as we continue innovating a diversified range of products geared towards accelerating quantum advantage across core cryptographic infrastructure in line with the standardization of post-quantum encryption technology that has been led by the US government and global standards bodies," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. "The OTCQX markets provide us access to a broader audience of institutional and retail investors and in addition to our Canadian NEO listing will facilitate investment in BTQ by investors across the United States."

BTQ's common shares continue to trade on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol "BTQ".

Listing to the OTCQX Market enables BTQ to provide transparent trading for U.S. investors. Streamlined market standards enable the Company to utilize its NEO listing to make information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Investors can find information and trading statistics on BTQ at www.otcmarkets.com

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

