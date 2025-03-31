BTQ Technologies Chief Quantum Officer Dr. Gavin Brennen to Join Fireside Chat on Quantum Funding and Policy at Quantum Industry Day in Sydney

BTQ's Dr. Gavin Brennen to Speak at Quantum Industry Day in Sydney : BTQ Technologies' Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. Gavin Brennen , will join a fireside chat titled "Funding and Policy for Quantum Technologies" at Quantum Industry Day in Sydney, Australia , to discuss funding opportunities, government initiatives, and policy frameworks accelerating quantum adoption.





BTQ Technologies' Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. , will join a fireside chat titled at Quantum Industry Day in , to discuss funding opportunities, government initiatives, and policy frameworks accelerating quantum adoption. Driving Public-Private Collaboration in Quantum Innovation: The session will explore how strategic investment and supportive regulation can unlock real-world quantum computing applications. Dr. Brennen joins leaders from Q-CTRL, Google Quantum AI, AWS, NVIDIA, and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.





The session will explore how strategic investment and supportive regulation can unlock real-world quantum computing applications. Dr. Brennen joins leaders from Q-CTRL, Google Quantum AI, AWS, NVIDIA, and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. Positioning Australia in the Global Quantum Supply Chain: Quantum Industry Day convenes key stakeholders across government, academia, and industry to drive practical use cases and global leadership. BTQ's participation highlights its commitment to advancing quantum-safe infrastructure and contributing to Australia's growing quantum ecosystem.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that its Chief Quantum Officer, Dr. Gavin Brennen, will be participating in a fireside chat titled "Funding and Policy for Quantum Technologies" at Quantum Industry Day in Sydney, Australia. The session will take place from 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM, offering a focused discussion on funding opportunities, government initiatives, and the evolving policy frameworks shaping the adoption of quantum technologies.

Presented by QuEra and Quantum Brilliance, Quantum Industry Day is a premier event that brings together leading voices across the quantum ecosystem—including technology providers, government institutions, and industry pioneers—to advance the real-world integration of quantum computing.

Dr. Brennen, a globally recognized quantum physicist and thought leader, will share insights on how strategic investment and supportive policy can accelerate innovation and commercialization in the quantum sector. He will join fellow contributors from Q-CTRL, Google Quantum AI, NVIDIA, AWS, Sydney Quantum Academy, and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in a program designed to bridge research, policy, and industry impact.

"This event represents a critical opportunity to align industry and government on the pathways to scale quantum innovation," said Dr. Brennen. "I look forward to engaging in a meaningful dialogue about the infrastructure and investment needed to secure Australia's leadership in the global quantum landscape."

Quantum Industry Day is free to attend and features a robust agenda of networking sessions, keynotes, panels, and fireside chats focused on quantum adoption, high-performance computing (HPC) integration, and real-world use cases across multiple sectors. The event aims to empower organizations to explore practical quantum solutions and harness the transformative potential of this emerging field.

For more information and to register, visit:

https://tca.glueup.com/event/quantum-industry-day-135066/

About Quantum Industry Day

Quantum Industry Day is designed for professionals and decision-makers looking to harness quantum computing's potential today. The event welcomes advanced academic research groups exploring next-generation quantum technologies, Australian industry leaders with cutting-edge technology programs seeking to integrate quantum solutions, and government representatives shaping policy and investment in the quantum sector. For more information and to register, visit: https://tca.glueup.com/event/quantum-industry-day-135066/

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

Neither Cboe Canada nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, including with respect to its research partnerships, and anticipated markets in which the Company may be listing its common shares. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of post-quantum algorithms and quantum vulnerabilities, and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE BTQ Technologies Corp.

For further information: E: [email protected], Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, T: +1.416.479.9547, E: [email protected]