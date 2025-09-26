BTQ Technologies Begins Trading on Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "BTQ".

Upon commencement of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's Common Shares will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol BTQQF. BTQ will continue to trade on the CBOE Canada (CBOE CA: BTQ) and the Börse Frankfurt exchanges (FSE: NG3).

"Listing on Nasdaq today is a pivotal step for BTQ," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO, BTQ. "It broadens access to our company, enhances liquidity, and puts our end to end quantum and post quantum security platform in front of a global investor base. We are focused on execution, advancing our neutral atom computing program, scaling our QSSN initiative, and commercializing CASH based security hardware to drive the next phase of growth."

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | CBOE CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 ) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and is researching and developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, including with respect to its research partnerships, the continued listing on CBOE Canada the and Börse Frankfurt exchanges, statements relating to the timing of the listing of its common shares on Nasdaq, the Common Share's ceasing trading on the OTCQX, the benefits to the Company and its shareholders of listing the common shares on Nasdaq, the date that the common shares will begin trading on Nasdaq, and the development of a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of post-quantum algorithms and quantum vulnerabilities, and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the ability to achieve benefits from a Nasdaq listing; the failure to meet Nasdaq listing requirements; the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

