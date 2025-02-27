BTQ Technologies Awarded Mitacs Elevate Grant to Advance Cutting-Edge Quantum Simulation Research

BTQ Technologies Partners with Mitacs: BTQ Technologies has been awarded a $158,000 Mitacs Elevate Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Toronto , supporting research on reducing resource requirements for quantum simulations to accelerate quantum computing advancements.





VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce participation as an industry partner in the Mitacs Elevate Postdoctoral Fellowship Program, funding advanced research on reducing resource requirements for quantum simulation. This collaboration reflects BTQ's commitment to fostering academic partnerships and accelerating quantum computing advancements.

The research project, titled "Exploiting the Structure of Quantum Hamiltonians to Reduce the Resource Requirements for Quantum Simulation," has been awarded a $158,000 Mitacs Elevate grant. Led by Dr. Aleksei Uvarov, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto's Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, and supervised by Professor Artur Izmaylov, the project will focus on optimizing quantum algorithms for more efficient simulation of complex quantum systems.

As an industry partner, BTQ is supporting the research to develop novel computational techniques, including linear combination of unitaries (LCU) block encoding, tensor decomposition optimizations, and spectral range reduction. These innovations have the potential to enhance the scalability of quantum simulations, making them more viable for real-world applications in quantum chemistry, materials science, and secure communications.

"At BTQ Technologies, we recognize that industry-academic collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of quantum computing," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO at BTQ Technologies. "By conducting this research, we are investing in breakthrough technologies that could lead to more efficient quantum simulation methods, ultimately advancing the development of quantum-secure solutions."

Mitacs, a national non-profit organization, connects top researchers with industry partners to drive innovation in Canada. Through this partnership, BTQ is helping bridge the gap between theoretical quantum research and practical, real-world applications, reinforcing its leadership in the quantum security sector.

About Mitacs

Mitacs empowers Canadian innovation through effective partnerships that deliver solutions to the world's most pressing problems. By driving economic growth and productivity, Mitacs creates meaningful change to improve the quality of life for all Canadians. Founded in 1999, Mitacs has grown beyond its origins in mathematics. Today, the organization supports a range of disciplines, from STEM to social innovation. With close to 400 employees and offices in Ottawa, Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver Mitacs is an integral part of Canada's innovation ecosystem. For more information please visit https://www.mitacs.ca/

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (CBOE CA: BTQ, FSE: NG3, OTCQX: BTQQF) was founded by a group of post-quantum security experts with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ's extensive technology portfolio and commercialization platform is focused on accelerating quantum advantage.

