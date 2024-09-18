BTQ Technologies Appoints World-Class Quantum and Cryptography Experts to Leadership and Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of several globally recognized experts in quantum computing, cryptography, and cybersecurity.

These appointments align with BTQ's commitment to addressing the urgent security challenges posed by large-scale universal quantum computers through cutting-edge post-quantum technologies.

Jeffrey Morais, a recent graduate from McGill University and MSc candidate at the University of Victoria, takes on the role of Head of Quantum Software at BTQ. With seven years of research experience spanning string theory, quantum cryptography, and quantum neural networks, Morais is well-versed in the theoretical underpinnings of quantum technologies. His work on the holographic entanglement structure of topological wormholes and persistent homology will contribute to BTQ's exploration of advanced quantum cryptography techniques.

Kohei Suenaga joins BTQ as a Zero-Knowledge Cryptography Advisor bringing a wealth of experience in formal verification methods for various systems. Suenaga is an Associate Professor at the Graduate School of Informatics, Kyoto University, with a Ph.D. in Information Science and Technology from The University of Tokyo. His extensive background includes research roles at IBM Tokyo Research Laboratory and the University of Lisbon, where he contributed significantly to advancements in computer science.

Eylon Yogev has been appointed as Post-Quantum Cryptography Advisor at BTQ Technologies. A faculty member in the Department of Computer Science at Bar-Ilan University and a prominent member of the Bar-Ilan Center for Research in Applied Cryptography and Cyber Security, Yogev completed his PhD at the Weizmann Institute under the mentorship of Prof. Moni Naor. His research interests focus on theoretical computer science, with a special emphasis on cryptography and interactive proof systems.

Deepesh Singh joins BTQ as Quantum Photonics Advisor. Currently a PhD candidate at the University of Queensland, Singh's research in Photonic quantum computation and computational complexity theory has positioned him at the forefront of quantum information processing. His interdisciplinary approach and work under renowned quantum computing experts make him an invaluable addition to BTQ.

"We are excited to welcome such distinguished professionals to BTQ," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "Their combined expertise in quantum computing, cryptography, and cybersecurity will significantly bolster our efforts to safeguard critical networks against emerging quantum threats. With their leadership, we are well-positioned to push the boundaries of innovation in post-quantum solutions."

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

